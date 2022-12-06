Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baldwin County (Baldwin County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened in Baldwin County, at the juncture of South Main and Second Streets at around 3:40 p.m.
wgxa.tv
Train meets Jeep in wreck in Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was delayed through parts of Forsyth after a train hit a Jeep on the crossing. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Jeep, 71-year-old John Charbonneau, says that his vision was obscured by the sun and he never saw or heard the train.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man found shot to death Friday morning in west Bibb County parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man has been found shot to death in a parking lot in Bibb County. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirms a body was found in a parking lot on Thomaston Road in west Bibb County. Jones says multiple shell casings were found near the body and that the death is being investigated as a homicide.
41nbc.com
1 hospitalized after being found near downtown Macon with gunshot wound
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found with a gunshot wound near downtown Macon Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said in an email that it received a report of a person shot. “He was located at the corner...
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
wgxa.tv
Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
Person dead after house fire in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a house fire in Dodge County according to a press release from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. They say it happened in Milan around 11:00 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road on Wednesday. “The victim was recovered...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Former Macon Burger Week Champion and Downtown Favorite Announces Closing
A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.” See more.
wgxa.tv
Poll workers stay on mission after being rescued by jaws of life following wreck
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Polls workers in one Georgia county are uninjured after a serious wreck Tuesday evening. Chief Operating Officer for Georgia's Secretary of State office, Gabriel Sterling, reported on CNN that poll workers in Valdosta were involved in a vehicle wreck while delivering ballots. He reported that...
'Tractor prints all through her grave': Macon grandmother upset with granddaughter's damaged gravesite
MACON, Ga. — Lisa Bryant's granddaughter Destiny Jones died in October 2020. Jones graduated from Dublin High School in 2019. Bryant says she's had past issues with her granddaughter's grave. Bryant bought a plot at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens in Lizella. When Bryant visited Jones' grave site on Sunday,...
wgxa.tv
Man found shot just outside Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who was shot was found on the corner of Riverside Drive and Spring Street near Downtown Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the man was shot in a different location. WGXA crews witnessed a man being put into a deputy vehicle on...
wgxa.tv
Crawford County Middle High School investigating rumored school shooting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crawford County Middle High School Administrators are working with law enforcement to investigate a rumor that circulated about a possible school shooting on Friday. Interim Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Ridley, sent a message out to parents and guardians on Thursday, informing them that school administrators and...
20-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is dead after a Thursday night motorcycle accident, according to Coroner James Williams. The accident happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway and Elberta Road. The motorcycle was traveling south on Carl Vinson Parkway and collided with...
wgxa.tv
41-year-old convicted for trafficking heroin in South Macon neighborhood
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon was charged and convicted of trafficking heroin, by a Houston County jury on Thursday. Mixon was sentenced to twenty years and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine in addition to other conditions per Superior Court Judge, Katherine Lumsden. Judge Lumsden ordered...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
WMAZ
Baldwin County still working to solve 33-year-old's December 2013 shooting death
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says this is their oldest active cold case. Francisco Castillo was 33 when he opened his front door and was shot in the chest.
southgatv.com
Cordele Police Department searching for Wanted Man
Cordele, GA. – Cordele Police Department is searching tonight for Valdis Daniel. Wednesday night officers were called to north third street to a disturbance involving Daniel. Allegedly, he was threatening someone with a gun. when officers arrived, Daniel fled in a car and the chase was on. After a...
WALB 10
Man wanted on multiple charges by Cordele police, reward offered
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently being sought by authorities on multiple warrants and for pointing a gun at someone, according to the Cordele Police Department. Valdis Daniel is wanted after the victim told police that they had been threatened by him with a gun on Wednesday night.
Sandersville man wanted in two states considered armed and dangerous
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
Comments / 0