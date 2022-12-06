Read full article on original website
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Choice Premiums Adds UGA To College License Roster
Choice Premiums, a Macon-based promotional products company, is pleased to announce our license renewal with Mercer University, Georgia College and State University (GCSU), the University of North Georgia (UNG), Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU), and a new addition – the University of Georgia (UGA). This licensing provides authorization to produce products on behalf of the respective university, which is crucial to integrity and consistency.
'I finally get to physically walk across the stage': Fort Valley State University student shares story of resilience
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Fort Valley State University student is getting ready to walk across the stage. But the road to get there came with some unique challenges. It's just about time for winter break at Kaye Road Elementary School in Peach County. As the students get ready...
WALB 10
Dooly Co. High awarded over $3M for new college and career academy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County School System was awarded over $3 million to further educational opportunities for their students. The money will be used to create the Dooly College and Career Academy. It will have a culinary arts lab, cosmetology and barbering and a welding lab for students who attend Dooly County High School.
41nbc.com
Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents. Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.
Desmond Brown defeats Lindsay Holliday in Macon Water Authority District 2 runoff
MACON, Ga. — The race for Macon Water Authority District 2 has come to an end after a runoff between Desmond Brown and Lindsay Holliday. Brown grabbed the win in the runoff with 6,211 votes or 57% of the vote. Holliday earned a spot in the runoff after finishing second in November in a five-person field but was unable to mount the upset over Brown.
hotelnewsresource.com
Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia Sold
Edgewater Group LLC announced the acquisition of the Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia to join Edgewater's portfolio of assets in the hospitality, retail, office and residential spaces. The property was purchased by 125 West Lamar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgewater Valley Forge Fund III LP, an affiliate of Edgewater Group LLC.
wgxa.tv
Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb offers RFP sessions to local, small business owners to create vibrant downtown
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County's Procurement Department, Attorney's Office, and Office of Small Business Affairs offered assistance to individuals on the Rosa Parks Square Renovations Request For Proposal (RFP), who are looking to start or expand their local business. OSBA Director Charise Stephens said, “We are using the Rosa...
First Coast News
Sports Director Chris Porter expresses love for alma mater Warner Robins High School
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Chris Porter needs your understanding. On Saturday at 3:30 p.m. the Warner Robins Demons will take on the Ware County Gators for the 5A football state championship in Atlanta, Georgia. The Demons are the reigning state champions and are playing great football after a rough...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Former Macon Burger Week Champion and Downtown Favorite Announces Closing
A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.” See more.
41nbc.com
Mapp beats Davis in Milledgeville City Council District 5 race
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Shonya Mapp has won the race for the Milledgeville City Council District 5 seat. Mapp beat Oscar Davis 381-280 (57.6% to 42.4%) to take the seat formerly held by Richard Mullins, who died in April. Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
First Mayor’s Sneaker Ball Happening Friday
Grab your sneakers and best dress or suit! Mayor Lester Miller is holding the first ever Macon-Bibb County Mayor’s Sneaker Ball on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Macon City Auditorium (415 1st Street) from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. This ball is the kick-off event for the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
New Robins Air Force Base mission could bring more jobs
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Thanks to some changes set to take place at Robins Air Force Base, Houston County could see some new jobs for the community. This is good news for all of Central Georgia and the state as a whole because there is no job loss expected with these missions. In fact, 21st Century Partnership says there could be some new jobs created in the future.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA
Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
wgxa.tv
Poll workers stay on mission after being rescued by jaws of life following wreck
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Polls workers in one Georgia county are uninjured after a serious wreck Tuesday evening. Chief Operating Officer for Georgia's Secretary of State office, Gabriel Sterling, reported on CNN that poll workers in Valdosta were involved in a vehicle wreck while delivering ballots. He reported that...
Dublin native and Wheel of Fortune winner talks about his journey to the wheel
DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin native and Georgia Tech student Quincy Howard was picked to go on the Wheel of Fortune earlier this year and he won big!. "I applied in January which was my winter break my first year. There was a commercial afterward that told us how to apply. In the summer they sent me an email saying to do a virtual audition," Howard said.
Voters in rural, Republican Harris County flocking to polls in U.S. Senate runoff; Hear what some have to say
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Early voting across Georgia for the U.S. Senate runoff has been heavy. More than 1 million voters have cast ballots in advance of Tuesday’s race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Walker and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Though they were a few days late to the party, Harris County voters are wasting […]
'Tractor prints all through her grave': Macon grandmother upset with granddaughter's damaged gravesite
MACON, Ga. — Lisa Bryant's granddaughter Destiny Jones died in October 2020. Jones graduated from Dublin High School in 2019. Bryant says she's had past issues with her granddaughter's grave. Bryant bought a plot at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens in Lizella. When Bryant visited Jones' grave site on Sunday,...
