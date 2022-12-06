ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

middlegeorgiaceo.com

Choice Premiums Adds UGA To College License Roster

Choice Premiums, a Macon-based promotional products company, is pleased to announce our license renewal with Mercer University, Georgia College and State University (GCSU), the University of North Georgia (UNG), Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU), and a new addition – the University of Georgia (UGA). This licensing provides authorization to produce products on behalf of the respective university, which is crucial to integrity and consistency.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Dooly Co. High awarded over $3M for new college and career academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County School System was awarded over $3 million to further educational opportunities for their students. The money will be used to create the Dooly College and Career Academy. It will have a culinary arts lab, cosmetology and barbering and a welding lab for students who attend Dooly County High School.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents. Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.
MACON, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia Sold

Edgewater Group LLC announced the acquisition of the Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia to join Edgewater's portfolio of assets in the hospitality, retail, office and residential spaces. The property was purchased by 125 West Lamar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgewater Valley Forge Fund III LP, an affiliate of Edgewater Group LLC.
AMERICUS, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
MACON, GA
WSAV News 3

Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
GEORGIA STATE
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Former Macon Burger Week Champion and Downtown Favorite Announces Closing

A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.” See more.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Mapp beats Davis in Milledgeville City Council District 5 race

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Shonya Mapp has won the race for the Milledgeville City Council District 5 seat. Mapp beat Oscar Davis 381-280 (57.6% to 42.4%) to take the seat formerly held by Richard Mullins, who died in April. Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

First Mayor’s Sneaker Ball Happening Friday

Grab your sneakers and best dress or suit! Mayor Lester Miller is holding the first ever Macon-Bibb County Mayor’s Sneaker Ball on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Macon City Auditorium (415 1st Street) from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. This ball is the kick-off event for the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

New Robins Air Force Base mission could bring more jobs

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Thanks to some changes set to take place at Robins Air Force Base, Houston County could see some new jobs for the community. This is good news for all of Central Georgia and the state as a whole because there is no job loss expected with these missions. In fact, 21st Century Partnership says there could be some new jobs created in the future.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA

Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin native and Wheel of Fortune winner talks about his journey to the wheel

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin native and Georgia Tech student Quincy Howard was picked to go on the Wheel of Fortune earlier this year and he won big!. "I applied in January which was my winter break my first year. There was a commercial afterward that told us how to apply. In the summer they sent me an email saying to do a virtual audition," Howard said.
DUBLIN, GA
WRBL News 3

Voters in rural, Republican Harris County flocking to polls in U.S. Senate runoff; Hear what some have to say

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Early voting across Georgia for the U.S. Senate runoff has been heavy. More than 1 million voters have cast ballots in advance of Tuesday’s race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Walker and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Though they were a few days late to the party, Harris County voters are wasting […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA

