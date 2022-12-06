Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents. Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce Honors Local Macon Leaders At the Annual Awards Celebration
The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce awarded six business leaders for their continued contributions to Macon’s economic success. The awards centered on their community engagement, commitment to the mission of the Greater Macon Chamber to advance business success in the region and their personal impact on the community. The awards ceremony and annual meeting took place on Thursday evening, December 1, at the Terminal Station.
'Respect and love those that gave their lives': Headstone of Macon vet killed at Pearl Harbor restored
MACON, Ga. — In December 2021, we reported how people in Central Georgia pushed to have Navy veteran George Vining's headstone fixed at the Linwood Cemetery. In February 2022, the process began to make the repairs possible. "I think it speaks volume of preserving our history. Not only his...
wgxa.tv
Budding business: First medical marijuana facility set to come to Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Could plans to light a joint for pain go up in flames?. CEO of Truelieve Cannabis Corp Kim Rivers hopes not--"We'll be out and ready as soon as we get the green light," Rivers said. "Medical cannabis is not a red or blue issue its a human...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baldwin County (Baldwin County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened in Baldwin County, at the juncture of South Main and Second Streets at around 3:40 p.m.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Former Macon Burger Week Champion and Downtown Favorite Announces Closing
A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.” See more.
Atrium Health, Advocate Aurora complete merger, creating $27B healthcare system
MACON, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent, Central Georgia's largest hospital, now has a new parent company. Atrium Health merged with Advocate Aurora to form a $27 billion company called Advocate Health. The groups announced the plans in May, but made things official Friday. Now, they say they'll be able to serve more patients at a lower cost.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb offers RFP sessions to local, small business owners to create vibrant downtown
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County's Procurement Department, Attorney's Office, and Office of Small Business Affairs offered assistance to individuals on the Rosa Parks Square Renovations Request For Proposal (RFP), who are looking to start or expand their local business. OSBA Director Charise Stephens said, “We are using the Rosa...
'I finally get to physically walk across the stage': Fort Valley State University student shares story of resilience
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Fort Valley State University student is getting ready to walk across the stage. But the road to get there came with some unique challenges. It's just about time for winter break at Kaye Road Elementary School in Peach County. As the students get ready...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Giddens School, Chester
The signage on the porch gable displays the years 1883, 1947, and 1985. I believe the school was established in 1883 and closed in1947. This schoolhouse does not date to 1883 but was probably built to replace the earlier school built in that year, likely in the 1910s or 1920s. 1985 was perhaps the date the signage was placed, or the year of a reunion.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Cedar Grove Opry Sign, Laurens County
This big red plastic boot served as the sign for the Cedar Grove Opry, a community gathering place located in the old Cedar Grove School. I’m not sure if the opry is still a thing, but the sign is already a landmark.
wgxa.tv
Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
'Anything you want to do': Heart and Soul Workshops give Macon kids valuable artistic, life lessons
MACON, Ga. — This week has been a violent one for Macon-Bibb County, with two shootings that left four dead and two others hurt. The victims were all young, under the age of 25. One Macon group wants to make sure those deaths stop happening. Heart and Soul Workshops mentors school-aged kids through art.
Desmond Brown defeats Lindsay Holliday in Macon Water Authority District 2 runoff
MACON, Ga. — The race for Macon Water Authority District 2 has come to an end after a runoff between Desmond Brown and Lindsay Holliday. Brown grabbed the win in the runoff with 6,211 votes or 57% of the vote. Holliday earned a spot in the runoff after finishing second in November in a five-person field but was unable to mount the upset over Brown.
WRDW-TV
81-year-old dead after house fire in Hancock County
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday morning that an 81-year-old victim is dead after a home fire in Sparta. At the request of the Hancock County Fire Department, Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office investigators responded to a home fire on Barnes Road.
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. school leaders looking for owner of class ring found in west Macon parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A good Samaritan in Macon is trying to find the rightful owner of something they found in a west Macon parking lot. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County School District says someone found a class ring belonging to a 1987 graduate of Southwest High School in a parking lot.
wgxa.tv
Poll workers stay on mission after being rescued by jaws of life following wreck
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Polls workers in one Georgia county are uninjured after a serious wreck Tuesday evening. Chief Operating Officer for Georgia's Secretary of State office, Gabriel Sterling, reported on CNN that poll workers in Valdosta were involved in a vehicle wreck while delivering ballots. He reported that...
20-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is dead after a Thursday night motorcycle accident, according to Coroner James Williams. The accident happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway and Elberta Road. The motorcycle was traveling south on Carl Vinson Parkway and collided with...
Person dead after house fire in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a house fire in Dodge County according to a press release from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. They say it happened in Milan around 11:00 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road on Wednesday. “The victim was recovered...
middlegeorgiaceo.com
First Mayor’s Sneaker Ball Happening Friday
Grab your sneakers and best dress or suit! Mayor Lester Miller is holding the first ever Macon-Bibb County Mayor’s Sneaker Ball on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Macon City Auditorium (415 1st Street) from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. This ball is the kick-off event for the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
Comments / 0