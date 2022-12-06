ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, GA

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents. Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce Honors Local Macon Leaders At the Annual Awards Celebration

The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce awarded six business leaders for their continued contributions to Macon’s economic success. The awards centered on their community engagement, commitment to the mission of the Greater Macon Chamber to advance business success in the region and their personal impact on the community. The awards ceremony and annual meeting took place on Thursday evening, December 1, at the Terminal Station.
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Former Macon Burger Week Champion and Downtown Favorite Announces Closing

A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.” See more.
MACON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Giddens School, Chester

The signage on the porch gable displays the years 1883, 1947, and 1985. I believe the school was established in 1883 and closed in1947. This schoolhouse does not date to 1883 but was probably built to replace the earlier school built in that year, likely in the 1910s or 1920s. 1985 was perhaps the date the signage was placed, or the year of a reunion.
CHESTER, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Cedar Grove Opry Sign, Laurens County

This big red plastic boot served as the sign for the Cedar Grove Opry, a community gathering place located in the old Cedar Grove School. I’m not sure if the opry is still a thing, but the sign is already a landmark.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

81-year-old dead after house fire in Hancock County

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday morning that an 81-year-old victim is dead after a home fire in Sparta. At the request of the Hancock County Fire Department, Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office investigators responded to a home fire on Barnes Road.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Person dead after house fire in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a house fire in Dodge County according to a press release from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. They say it happened in Milan around 11:00 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road on Wednesday. “The victim was recovered...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

First Mayor’s Sneaker Ball Happening Friday

Grab your sneakers and best dress or suit! Mayor Lester Miller is holding the first ever Macon-Bibb County Mayor’s Sneaker Ball on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Macon City Auditorium (415 1st Street) from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. This ball is the kick-off event for the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy