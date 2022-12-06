ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabun County, GA

FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Bennett decommits from Tennessee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. is back on the market after announcing he has decommitted from Tennessee. The junior receiver had made his commitment to the SEC power in October, saying he knew the moment he saw it; it was home. Flash forward two...
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia offers Eastern Kentucky receiver with impressive numbers

Virginia football is trying to rebuild depth in its wide receiver room and reached out with an offer to former Eastern Kentucky’s Jayden Higgins on Wednesday. Higgins, originally from Miami’s (Fla.) Westminster Christian School, entered the transfer portal this week and already has offers from UVA, Mississippi State, Iowa State and Tulane.
Hoops Rumors

The 25 best players in Clemson football history

Clemson has produced some of this century's best college football players. However, the program has long been a football factory for individual talent dating back to the 1930s. Here is our list of 25 great players that have made their way through the annals of Clemson football. Listed in chronological...
247Sports

Clemson RB update

For the latest on Tigers’ four-star running back target Christopher Johnson of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, click HERE.
bassmaster.com

Team: Gore and Stiffler lead Day 1 at Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON, S.C. — Brian Stiffler is old enough to be Wesley Gore’s father, but on the water, they are brothers in bass fishing. The duo showed just how well their partnership works Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship. Stiffler, 52, and Gore,...
11Alive

Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast

MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
AccessAtlanta

‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear

Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid

ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
Kennardo G. James

South Carolina Was Named One of the Most “Sinful States” in America

South Carolina was dubbed one of the most "Sinful States" in America.Photo by50states.com. South Carolina may be located in the "Bible Belt" and it is well known for having a lot of friendly people in the state. However, according to one major national publication - South Carolina is one of the most "Sinful States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed South Carolina as one of the most sinful states in America as well as a few other states that made the list.
wspa.com

FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy plant

FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy …. FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy plant. Long time Clerk of Court, former Mayor of Anderson …. A long-time Clerk of Court and former Anderson Mayor passed away Thursday morning. “Out of the Ashes” church rebuilt in...
