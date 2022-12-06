Read full article on original website
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Alamo and Mercedes for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” This week’s Top Performer is “Tots with that?” food truck located on 103 North Tower Rd. in Alamo. The 2004 film “Napoleon Dynamite” inspired food truck owners Juan and Erica Villarreal […]
KRGV
San Juan basilica prepares for Feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebration
A lot of visitors are expected at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle this weekend in honor of the Feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe. According to San Juan Basilica Rector Jorge Gomez, 3,000 people showed up last year to celebrate the Virgin. Because of the...
Edinburg breaks ground on new Arts, Culture, Events Center
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg broke ground Friday morning for its new Arts, Culture, Events Center. The $14 million project that’s been in the works for 15 years. “A good city is one that provides all your basic services. But a great city is one that has parks and green spaces and […]
956 Vanished: Neal King
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man looking to enter the legal marijuana growing industry travelled to California in 2013. Nearly 10 years later, he remains missing in what investigators believe is more than a missing person’s case. Neal Forrest King moved to Butte County, California, to venture into the new, fast-growing business of legal […]
Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark
KRGV
Largest digital Christmas tree in U.S. on display in McAllen
McAllen's digital Christmas tree is all lit up and on display. The countdown began Wednesday night at the McAllen Convention Center. The city says it is the largest of its kind in the country. The digital tree is 118 feet tall.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brownsville, TX
The busy border town of Brownsville is part of the Matamoros–Brownsville metropolitan area and an excellent travel choice for outdoor recreation. This city is the 18th-largest in Texas, which continues the legacy of its Hispanic cultural heritage. Its subtropical climate is one of its admirable traits, along with its...
Agency: McAllen bar owes $250K in back wages to bartenders and servers
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The employer of Oak Texas Bar & Grill failed to pay servers and bartenders federal minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The Department of Labor found that the employer violated federal minimum wage obligations by only allowing employees to work for tips, a release […]
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: Pendulum-De Lucio project can be spur for developing a manufacturing hub in north Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza says the big Pendulum Development/De Lucio USA trailer assembly project can be the spark for creating a manufacturing hub alongside I-69 Central/Expressway 281 in the north of the city. Under the De Lucio-Pendulum partnership a 70,000 square feet manufacturing facility is going...
southtexascollege.edu
Graduate Feature: STC nursing grad gets a life lesson in compassion
From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
Donna ISD’s first female Superintendent completes Ed.D
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More women are taking on leadership roles in school districts across Texas for the 2021-2022 academic year compared to men. 281 women were certified this year to become superintendents in Texas schools; that’s compared to 164 men. In Donna, the school district has recently welcomed their first female superintendent since its creation […]
KRGV
Mission PD unveils patrol unit for mental health department
The Mission Police Department has a new patrol unit. The green trim vehicle symbolizes mental health awareness. Mission city leaders showed off the new patrol unit Tuesday. They hope it will spark conversations about mental health and resources available in those in need. The department's mental health unit could also...
KRGV
City of Pharr adding more security for Saturday posada
As the holiday festivities continue, the city of Pharr is preparing for their annual Christmas posada. The Pharr Christmas Posada is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. by Pharr City Hall. Several roads will be closed ahead of the posada, and the city is working...
southtexascollege.edu
Pharr City Clerk Hilda Pedraza will be receiving her bachelor’s degree in Operations Management during STC’s Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, December 10 at Bert Ogden Arena.
It was 2015 when Hilda Pedraza first began her college journey at South Texas College. Now seven years later, she has received an associate degree and is about to earn a bachelor’s degree. The Pharr city clerk will be one of more than 2,400 students who will graduate Saturday...
valleybusinessreport.com
Forbes Laudes UTRGV For Quality Education
UTRGV has again attracted the attention of Forbes magazine, being recognized for its return on investment in education. Edward Conroy’s article “Which Colleges Are Doing The Most For Students With The Least?” highlights UTRGV’s success in graduating students with low post-graduation debt. The findings used price-to-earning metrics compiled by Washington, D.C.-based think tank Third Way.
Los Fresnos CISD addresses parents’ concerns over school fights on social media
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In Los Fresnos, there is concern from parents over videos posted on social media showing fights in schools. The Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District says administrators are aware of an Instagram account posting a number of fights on campuses. The account has since been deleted, and the district says a […]
kurv.com
McAllen Restaurant Found In Violation Of Minimum Wage Laws, Must Pay $250,000
A north McAllen restaurant must pay its employees 250-thousand dollars in back wages for violating federal minimum wage laws. The U.S. Labor Department issued the order against Oak Texas Bar and Grill after an investigation found the restaurant did not properly pay its servers, bartenders, and cooks. A Labor Department...
McAllen PD lands millions in grants to fight gangs, secure schools and more
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An infusion of nearly $15 million in grants is helping the McAllen Police Department protect the community. On Thursday, the McAllen Police Department described 2022 as its “most successful grant funding year.” “Our base budget this year is $40 million,” McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said. “So when you look at […]
Pharr Posada on Saturday: These are the roads that will close
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road closures will begin Thursday in preparation of Pharr Posada in Downtown Pharr. Starting at 9 a.m., Cage Boulevard from State Avenue to Caffery Avenue will be closed. Business 83 from Aster Street. to Athol Street. will also be closed starting Thursday. Road closures on Cage Boulevard will expand on Friday […]
Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
