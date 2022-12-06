ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

ValleyCentral

Edinburg breaks ground on new Arts, Culture, Events Center

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg broke ground Friday morning for its new Arts, Culture, Events Center. The $14 million project that’s been in the works for 15 years. “A good city is one that provides all your basic services. But a great city is one that has parks and green spaces and […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

956 Vanished: Neal King

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man looking to enter the legal marijuana growing industry travelled to California in 2013. Nearly 10 years later, he remains missing in what investigators believe is more than a missing person’s case. Neal Forrest King moved to Butte County, California, to venture into the new, fast-growing business of legal […]
MCALLEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Columbus Homeowners Are Getting Their Roof Replaced With This Special Program. The Most Successful Attorneys in Columbus. See the List. Goodbye Cell Phone, Hello Voip (Find out Why Many Are Switching to Voip) VoIP | Sponsored Listings. Think Dental Implants Are Expensive? Think Again! (See Prices) Dental...
HARLINGEN, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brownsville, TX

The busy border town of Brownsville is part of the Matamoros–Brownsville metropolitan area and an excellent travel choice for outdoor recreation. This city is the 18th-largest in Texas, which continues the legacy of its Hispanic cultural heritage. Its subtropical climate is one of its admirable traits, along with its...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
southtexascollege.edu

Graduate Feature: STC nursing grad gets a life lesson in compassion

From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Donna ISD’s first female Superintendent completes Ed.D

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More women are taking on leadership roles in school districts across Texas for the 2021-2022 academic year compared to men. 281 women were certified this year to become superintendents in Texas schools; that’s compared to 164 men. In Donna, the school district has recently welcomed their first female superintendent since its creation […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Mission PD unveils patrol unit for mental health department

The Mission Police Department has a new patrol unit. The green trim vehicle symbolizes mental health awareness. Mission city leaders showed off the new patrol unit Tuesday. They hope it will spark conversations about mental health and resources available in those in need. The department's mental health unit could also...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

City of Pharr adding more security for Saturday posada

As the holiday festivities continue, the city of Pharr is preparing for their annual Christmas posada. The Pharr Christmas Posada is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. by Pharr City Hall. Several roads will be closed ahead of the posada, and the city is working...
PHARR, TX
southtexascollege.edu

Pharr City Clerk Hilda Pedraza will be receiving her bachelor’s degree in Operations Management during STC’s Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, December 10 at Bert Ogden Arena.

It was 2015 when Hilda Pedraza first began her college journey at South Texas College. Now seven years later, she has received an associate degree and is about to earn a bachelor’s degree. The Pharr city clerk will be one of more than 2,400 students who will graduate Saturday...
valleybusinessreport.com

Forbes Laudes UTRGV For Quality Education

UTRGV has again attracted the attention of Forbes magazine, being recognized for its return on investment in education. Edward Conroy’s article “Which Colleges Are Doing The Most For Students With The Least?” highlights UTRGV’s success in graduating students with low post-graduation debt. The findings used price-to-earning metrics compiled by Washington, D.C.-based think tank Third Way.
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

McAllen Restaurant Found In Violation Of Minimum Wage Laws, Must Pay $250,000

A north McAllen restaurant must pay its employees 250-thousand dollars in back wages for violating federal minimum wage laws. The U.S. Labor Department issued the order against Oak Texas Bar and Grill after an investigation found the restaurant did not properly pay its servers, bartenders, and cooks. A Labor Department...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr Posada on Saturday: These are the roads that will close

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road closures will begin Thursday in preparation of Pharr Posada in Downtown Pharr. Starting at 9 a.m., Cage Boulevard from State Avenue to Caffery Avenue will be closed. Business 83 from Aster Street. to Athol Street. will also be closed starting Thursday. Road closures on Cage Boulevard will expand on Friday […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
HARLINGEN, TX

