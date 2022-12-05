Read full article on original website
Solana hovers near $14 but here’s why a foray toward $15 might not be bullish
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The former bullish order block in the $15 vicinity has prevented Solana bulls from progressing. Declining open interest meant futures traders do not anticipate a rally. Since mid-November,...
Litecoin, its growing mining difficulty, and why it could go against LTC’s price action
Litecoin mining difficulty continues to increase, potentially risking miner profitability. Litecoin’s upside was experiencing slow momentum at press time. Litecoin [LTC] demonstrated positive growth in multiple facets over the last few weeks. Those areas included its hash rate and price. The network’s latest announcement confirmed that mining difficulty also went up and here’s why that might spoil the party.
Here’s what to expect from Solana [SOL] in the last weeks of 2022
Solana [SOL] has been witnessing a decline in several aspects for quite a few weeks. DeFiLlama’s data revealed that over the last week, Solana’s total value locked went down, which was a negative signal for the network. Nonetheless, SOL was showing signs of price recovery. As per CoinMarketCap,...
AXS grows by 20% in 24 hours; are holders looking at a brighter future
Axie Infinity commenced its plans to achieve a progressive decentralization continuum. On 5 November, play-to-earn GameFi project Axie Infinity [AXS] announced its plans for the progressive decentralization of its gaming universe. This caused the value of its soon-to-be governance token AXS to rally by 20% in the last 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
ETH key addresses intensify accumulation, weak hands continue to sell at a loss
Key sharks and whales have grown their ETH holdings in the last month. Even after a price decline, ETH sees fewer sell-offs. Despite the continued decline in Ethereum’s [ETH] price due to the collapse of FTX, sharks, and whales (holders of 100 to one million ETH tokens) on the network exhibit no signs of slowing down accumulation, data from Santiment showed.
Going short on Ethereum Classic [ETC]? You can benefit from these levels
ETC formed a symmetrical triangle chart pattern and was in a bearish market structure. A convincing breakout to the downside could find new support at $14.27. A bullish breakout and intraday close above $20.28 would disprove this prediction. Ethereum Classic [ETC] was in a rally before the market crash in...
Solana’s NFT ecosystem stands at the forefront; can SOL claim the same
Solana NFTs market share stood at 13% in terms of sales volume. Sales reached its all time high in November. According to Dune, daily purchases on Solana NFT marketplaces registered a decline. Solana’s [SOL] NFT ecosystem gained the attention of many over the last few weeks as it achieved quite...
Ethereum may consider DAO stablecoins for the future as ETH slides
Ethereum considered DAO-backed stablecoins as part of its future plans. ETH progressed towards strong buying momentum even though sell pressure thrived. Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, said in his 5 December blog post that DAO stablecoins could be integral to the project’s future. The crypto bigwig noted that the ability of these coins to allow collateralization makes them the most qualified.
1INCH, its latest unlock, and why holders have the fear of history repeating itself
1INCH is set to unlock 14.81$ of 1INCH’s total supply by the end of the year. Negative sentiment trails the token as holders begin to sell off their holdings. Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch set to unlock 222,187,500 1INCH tokens worth $108,551,481 by the end of the year, data from Token Unlocks revealed.
FTM investors could have new buying opportunity if price pullback settles at…
FTM’s price pullback could retest the former support zone at $0.2395. The lower timeframes recorded a bearish MACD crossover. FTM saw a decline in positively weighted sentiment and funding rates. The current price correction in Fantom (FTM) could provide a new buying opportunity for a long trade. FTM’s price...
Wall St opens lower as inflation data stokes rate hike worries
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after a higher-than-expected rise in November producer prices fanned fears that the Federal Reserve could stick to aggressive interest rate hikes for longer.
Assessing Ethereum [ETH] derivatives demand behavior ahead of 2023
Does ETH’s current derivatives demand match the spot market outcome?. Assessing the level of leverage, whale activity, and liquidations in the market. Glassnode alerts just revealed that the ETH supply last active in the last one to four weeks has increased to a monthly high. This is a refreshing take from the relative inactivity we have observed in the first half of this week.
Bitcoin takes a bullish stance but does that guarantee a buyer interest in BTC
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin sees hefty outflows from exchanges to suggest an accumulation phase. A revisit to the month-long range lows could present traders with an opportunity. Tether Dominance has slowly increased...
ApeCoin hits $20 million as staking goes live; but what’s at ‘stake’ for APE here
ApeCoin officially began the staking on its network and it only took a few hours to hit $20 million. APE ‘s NVT showed that circulation outpaced the network value. Blockchain development firm, HorizenLabs, announced that the long-awaited ApeCoin [APE] staking was finally live. According to the update, the pre-commitment period had begun.
Uniswap NFT volume declines by a great margin, but here’s the catch
Uniswap witnessed a decline in NFT volume lately. This decline affected other areas of the DEX, including the count of unique users and overall transactions. All eyes were on Uniswap during the launch of their NFT protocol. There was growth observed on multiple fronts due to this launch. However, according to data provided by Dune, it appeared that the hype around Uniswap had started to decline, at press time.
Reasons why LUNA could fail to pursue investors despite these ‘Terra’fic updates
A new on-chain proposal also went available for voting recently, named Knowhere/Soil Protocol Grant Proposal. Terra [LUNA]’s alpa package for TerraDart was ready to be used and this was stated by TheArchitect123 via Twitter. According to the tweet, the new alpha package for TerraDart was ready. This package could be used to communicate with LUNC Blockchain in Flutter or Dart environments.
LINK: Looking into the details of Chainlink staking v0.1 early access launch
Chainlink witnessed massive volatility after the launch of its staking protocol. Interest in staking gradually declined as selling pressure took over. Chainlink witnessed quite a lot of volatility in its price range of $9.35 to $5.59. This occurred due to the launch of staking on Chainlink. However, according to Santiment, the interest in staking eventually declined after half the community pool for staking LINK had been filled.
Aggressive XRP traders looking for short-term profits can turn to these levels
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The short-term market structure was bearish for XRP. The indicators showed sellers had the upper hand, but only by a small margin. XRP fell beneath a bullish order block...
OpenSea integrates BNB Chain, but will BNB holders benefit?
BNB Chain saw an increase in NFT trading volume, and unique active wallets (UAW) OpenSea also recorded an increase in trading volume and transactions after the partnership. OpenSea, the world’s largest marketplace for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has integrated BNB Chain. Thus, providing immense market exposure to the already vibrant NFT ecosystem on the chain. While NFT creators and users will benefit more from the BNB Chain platform, can BNB holders benefit from the partnership?
Polkadot’s [DOT] weekly roundup has these interesting insights for its traders
DOT again topped the list of projects by average development activity. Polkadot [DOT] recently uploaded its weekly roundup, wherein it mentioned all the important developments that occurred in Polkadot’s parachain teams, ecosystem projects, and infrastructure providers. The most notable updates included AjunaNetwork’s first collectible NFT game and Awesome Ajuna...
