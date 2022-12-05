Uniswap witnessed a decline in NFT volume lately. This decline affected other areas of the DEX, including the count of unique users and overall transactions. All eyes were on Uniswap during the launch of their NFT protocol. There was growth observed on multiple fronts due to this launch. However, according to data provided by Dune, it appeared that the hype around Uniswap had started to decline, at press time.

17 HOURS AGO