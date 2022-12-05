Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. announces new military aid for Kyiv
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
WEKU
Life in a Ukrainian town: rampaging Russians, power cuts, a visit by Banksy
Borodianka was largely reduced to rubble by the Russian invasion. It's become a symbol of the devastation inflicted by the Russian forces, and attracted a recent visit by the artist Banksy.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Nato boss warns of ‘major war’ with Putin
The head of Nato expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and Nato, according to an interview released Friday.“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between Nato and Russia,” he said. “We are working on that every day to avoid that.”It come sas the British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the...
From 'Bridge of Spies' to Brittney Griner, tense prisoner exchanges part of U.S. history
Prisoner exchanged have been controversial, yet the tradition in the modern era stretches back to the return of a downed U2 spy plane pilot in 1962.
