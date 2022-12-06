Read full article on original website
Best Christmas TV for 2022 – What's on across Netflix, Disney Plus, the BBC and more
Christmas television season is upon us and, with so much available to watch across the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and beyond, we thought we'd give you a helping hand by compiling a guide to the very best TV to tune in for now we're reaching the end of 2022. (After just movies on TV this Christmas? We've got you covered.)
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
The Grinch horror parody The Mean One is a twisted festive offering
Next year, we're going to be seeing Winnie the Pooh as we've never seen him before in a much-talked-about horror movie. Slashing into cinemas ahead of that movie though is another take on a beloved family favourite: the Grinch. Well, The Mean One is technically a horror parody of that...
Win Worzel Gummidge on Blu-ray + Signed Photo
Worzel Gummidge: The Complete Restored Edition sees Jon Pertwee's loveable scarecrow getting a new lease of life, with a high-definition restoration of the classic ITV family show. Enjoy the entire series now fully restored from the original 16mm negatives on Blu-Ray and DVD, with well over 2 hours of incredible bonus material.
EastEnders star Shane Richie speaks out on Alfie's Christmas story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Shane Richie has given more details about his character Alfie Moon's upcoming Christmas storyline which will see him attempt to win back Kat Slater. As fans will know, Alfie has been desperate to reconcile with his ex-wife Kat despite the fact that she is currently...
First look at Succession and Locke & Key stars in Cat Person movie
Succession's Nicholas Braun and Locke & Key's Emilia Jones appear in a first look at new movie Cat Person. The psychological thriller is based on a viral New Yorker story from 2017, and follows a 20-year-old college student called Margot who strikes a friendship over text with a 34-year-old man called Robert.
EastEnders' Dot Branning to get special ending theme in funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air a new version of the soap's ending theme next week as a tribute to June Brown's iconic character Dot Branning. A special episode next week will see Walford residents past and present gather to pay their respects to Dot following the sad news that she has died.
Harry Potter and Skins stars' Christmas movie is 2022's best festive film
This is Christmas may have the worst title of 2022's festive flicks, but it is the best Christmas romcom this year. Starring Kaya Scodelario and Alfred Enoch, the Sky cinema outing has just enough sugary sweetness, coupled with a hint of sombreness, and – of course – a happy ending to make it a perfect Christmas movie.
Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe shares baffled reaction to promo picture
A promotional shot for Ghosts Christmas Special has left Mike Cooper actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe feeling a little confused. Newly uploaded by the BBC Press Office's Twitter on December 6, the image in question features Mike and his wife Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) sitting down on the sofa while the various haunters of Button House crowd around them.
ET gets exclusive high-tops plus fashion and homeware range - how to buy
ET the Extra-Terrestrial now has its own clothing range over on Zavvi, commemorating the classic movie's 40th anniversary. 1982's ET is directed by Steven Spielberg and charts the adventure of a schoolboy named Elliott who must evade government agents in order to safely return his alien friend to his spaceship.
EastEnders producer addresses missing characters in Dot Branning's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the big returns – and notable absences – in Dot Branning's funeral episodes. Some familiar faces will head back to Walford next week as the local community gathers to pay its respects to Dot following her sad death.
Simon Cowell teases new reality show with former X Factor contestant
Simon Cowell has teased the possibility of a new reality show with former The X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan. Appearing on The One Show last night (December 8) with the singer-songwriter, Cowell was asked by host Alex Jones if there was a "new vehicle to re-feed that pop engine", with the pair hinting that a new show could be in the works.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio review: Is the new Netflix movie worth a watch?
We've already had one take on Pinocchio this year, but it should already be obvious Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a significant improvement on that soulless Disney live-action remake. A long-gestating passion project for the director, this new take on Pinocchio couldn't be further from the Pinocchio you know. Along...
Casualty star Arin Smethurst praises show for exploring Sah's backstory
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star Arin Smethurst has praised the show for how they handled the backstory for their character Sah Brockner. Speaking exclusively with Digital Spy, Smethurst said they were glad to see the show acknowledge Sah's trans and non-binary identity, while also making sure it wasn't the character's only storyline.
The Holiday's Kate Winslet shuts down sequel rumours
Avatar 2 star Kate Winslet has shut down rumours of a sequel to Christmas classic The Holiday. The reports first emerged this week after it was claimed that the original foursome, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black, had all signed on for a sequel. However, sadly it...
Coronation Street reveals first look as Jacob Hay's dad arrives
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has unveiled a first look at Jacob Hay's dad Damon as he makes his debut on the cobbles. In new scenes airing on the soap, Jacob and Simon – who has recently landed a job with the Underworld sales team – manage to thwart a thief trying to steal the van.
Grantchester's Robson Green returns to screens in new BBC show
Grantchester star Robson Green is leading a new BBC show, which will see him head to England's North-East alongside several famous faces. Titled Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes, the actor and presenter will be joined by the likes of ex-footballer and I'm a Celebrity winner Jill Scott, Dragons' Den star Sara Davies, presenter Steph McGovern, podcaster Rosie Ramsey, former footballer Les Ferdinand and Lee Ridley (AKA Lost Voice Guy) as he takes in the region's natural beauty.
Legendary's Leiomy Maldonado reacts to the show's cancellation
Legendary is the latest project to be cancelled by HBO Max. The service has been axing numerous films and shows since the merger of Warner Bros and Discovery, with analysts suggesting that scripted content would be reduced to focus on more reality shows, but the vogue competition is the second reality series to be cancelled in two days, after FBoy Island.
Glee documentary promises to unpack the scandals behind hit musical series
A new Discovery+ documentary will unveil the behind-the-scenes scandals and tragedies of feel-good musical show Glee. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, the series ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Glee catapulted its young cast into TV stardom as well as providing many iconic musical numbers and one-liners, but its legacy has been somewhat marred by rumoured feuds.
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy opens up over real-life emotions in Dot funeral story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has opened up about her real-life emotions in Dot Branning's funeral episode. The episode, which will air later this month, will pay tribute to the late June Brown following her death in April and bid farewell to her iconic character. Cassidy's character Sonia...
