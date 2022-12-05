ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wpr.org

Update on Wisconsin dam infrastructure

Wisconsin is home to 3,900 dams. According to the 2020 American Civil Engineers report card, the state received a C+ grade on its dam infrastructure. The Department of Natural Resources dam safety engineer shares an update on dam maintenance and failures.
Ask a question, Wisconsin: What are you curious about?

WHYsconsin is all about your questions. We believe community listening is empowering; and at the center of this community-driven reporting project is you. For each story, we try to connect with the person who asked the question. Our goal is to put the public in public radio, and one way...
Tips to avoid holiday waste this giving season

When families and friends gather this season for holiday celebrations, they're often left not just with happy memories, but with mountains of leftover food and discarded gift packaging. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided tips for people during a virtual news conference on what can be recycled and items...
