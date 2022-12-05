Read full article on original website
Wisconsin receives a C+ on dam infrastructure, Dunn County votes for universal healthcare
Wisconsin's dam safety engineer describes the state's dam infrastructure. The supervisor for Dunn County explains what it means that the conservative western Wisconsin county voted for a national health insurance program in a nonbinding measure last month.
Update on Wisconsin dam infrastructure
Wisconsin is home to 3,900 dams. According to the 2020 American Civil Engineers report card, the state received a C+ grade on its dam infrastructure. The Department of Natural Resources dam safety engineer shares an update on dam maintenance and failures.
Wisconsin utilities prepare for attacks like the one in North Carolina that left thousands without power
Some of the state’s largest utilities say they’re prepared to respond to physical attacks on their facilities after a recent incident in North Carolina where substations were hit by gunfire, leaving thousands without power. A targeted shooting at two Duke Energy substations by one or more people damaged...
Wisconsin cities have taken steps to be more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community
Since 2018, Wisconsin municipalities have taken steps to become more inclusive toward the LGBTQ+ community. The Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the U.S. It gives cities a grade based on how inclusive those policies are toward members of the LGBTQ+ community. Of...
Enrollment at Wisconsin technical colleges grows by more than 10 percent
Enrollment across the Wisconsin Technical College System grew by more than 10 percent during the 2021-22 academic year. The increase follows a double-digit enrollment decline driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and marks the largest gains for the system in at least a decade. All of the state's 16 technical colleges...
Nearly 2 years after it was slated to close, staffing shortages continue to plague Wisconsin youth prison
Children at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons are no longer allowed to be locked in their rooms as punishment under the terms of a class-action settlement approved in 2018. But kids at the northern Wisconsin facilities are still being confined to their rooms, simply because there aren't...
A CAFO, contractors lied about how much manure they spread on fields. Now the state is suing them.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is suing a large dairy farm, a manure hauler and a crop consultant for falsifying a report to cover up overspreading of manure. Some environmental advocates say the case highlights the state’s over reliance on self-reporting for regulating concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
Ask a question, Wisconsin: What are you curious about?
WHYsconsin is all about your questions. We believe community listening is empowering; and at the center of this community-driven reporting project is you. For each story, we try to connect with the person who asked the question. Our goal is to put the public in public radio, and one way...
Tips to avoid holiday waste this giving season
When families and friends gather this season for holiday celebrations, they're often left not just with happy memories, but with mountains of leftover food and discarded gift packaging. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided tips for people during a virtual news conference on what can be recycled and items...
Wildlife Wednesday: Animals in the winter, outdoorsy gift ideas, deer hunting season in review
Several Wisconsin animals have found clever ways to endure the state’s harsh winters. For example, some frogs freeze during the winter and then thaw once spring arrives. A wildlife ecologist tells us how animals adapt to cold weather.
