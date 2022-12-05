Read full article on original website
Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants drawings back from U.S. -TASS
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Air Force laying groundwork for changes to bomber fleet
Following the unveiling of the B-21 Raider last week, the U.S. Air Force is reportedly planning a series of alterations to its bomber fleet in coming years.
Stellantis to indefinitely idle Illinois plant, cites EV costs
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLA.MI) on Friday said it will indefinitely halt operations at an assembly plant in Illinois in February, citing the rising costs of electric vehicle production.
