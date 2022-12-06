This project is a great way to experience the true blessings of the Christmas Season. Walton County’s Empty Stocking Fund seeks to alleviate some of the stress for those families who are experiencing financial stress during the holiday season to ensure they get to experience some of the Christmas magic. To do this they provide holiday meal boxes for needy families. These are stocked with perishable and nonperishable items for members of the Walton County community. This is due to private donations, the support of the United Way and local schools that collect canned goods during the month of November to benefit the fund.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO