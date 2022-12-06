Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County, Covington to fund warming shelter for homeless
COVINGTON — Newton County and the city of Covington are joining forces to provide a warming shelter for homeless people in the community. The Covington City Council voted at its Nov. 21 meeting to contribute $40,000 toward a warming shelter operated by a third party, as long as the county takes the lead on the project, provides financial oversight for the shelter operation and provides regular updates to the council on the number of patrons served and the itemized cost to operate the shelter.
athensceo.com
For ACC Solid Waste Customers Only: 2022 Christmas Holiday Schedule
The Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department will suspend compost, garbage, recycling, and leaf and limb collections on Friday December 23rd and Monday December 26th 2022 in observance of the Christmas Day Holiday. If you have residential service & commercial service with us outside the of downtown district your pick up...
athensceo.com
Andrea Daniel to Serve Second Term on SACSCOC Board
Dr. Andrea Daniel, president of Athens Technical College, has been elected to a second three-year term on the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges board of directors as part of the eight-member Georgia delegation. SACSCOC, which met for its annual meeting on Dec. 3-6, 2022 at the...
accesswdun.com
Cornelia names new Main Street Manager
The City of Cornelia has named a new Main Street Manager. According to a press release from the city, Noah Hamil will fill the role. He will be responsible for organizing all city events including Christmas in Cornelia, the Big Red Apple Festival and Downtown trick-or-treat, among others. He will also help market the city and its tourist attractions and manage social media.
accesswdun.com
Board of Commissioners approves application for $2 million improvement grant
The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night in approval of an application for a community improvement grant in Gainesville. If awarded, the Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities grant aims to improve sidewalks, walking trails, dog parks and other Butler Park amenities. Funds will also be used to improve recreational facilities and nature parks.
Gwinnett County now offers glass recycling in three locations
The county opened a new dropoff this fall at E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill.
athensceo.com
Kristin Harrison Named Principal of Malcom Bridge Middle School
Oconee County Schools formally announced this morning that Kristin Harrison has been named the next principal of Malcom Bridge Middle School, effective June 1, 2023. Mrs. Harrison was unanimously approved by the board of education at the December 5th regular session. “Kristin Harrison is a proven leader in Oconee County...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
athensceo.com
Demand for UGA Education Continues Among Student Applicants
The University of Georgia continues to be a top destination for students across Georgia and the country, as applications for the undergraduate Class of 2027 recently demonstrated. Students from 49 states and Washington, D.C., including 125 counties across Georgia, applied for early acceptance to UGA, continuing the trend for rising...
Monroe Local News
Walton County’s Empty Stocking Fund seeks drivers to deliver food boxes Saturday morning
This project is a great way to experience the true blessings of the Christmas Season. Walton County’s Empty Stocking Fund seeks to alleviate some of the stress for those families who are experiencing financial stress during the holiday season to ensure they get to experience some of the Christmas magic. To do this they provide holiday meal boxes for needy families. These are stocked with perishable and nonperishable items for members of the Walton County community. This is due to private donations, the support of the United Way and local schools that collect canned goods during the month of November to benefit the fund.
athensceo.com
UGA Extension Specialist, Agents Honored with Industry 40 under 40 Awards
Four experts at the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and UGA Cooperative Extension have been recognized as members of the Fruit and Vegetable 40 under 40 Class of 2022. The list honors 40 early-career agricultural professionals for exemplary accomplishments, representing “the best in the industry.” The...
cedarblueprints.com
Eviction emergency: rent increases leave tenants distraught
When a letter arrived in the mail informing Lexington Gardens resident Barbara Daniel that she had to vacate her property within the next 30 days, she was initially shocked and confused. What she didn’t know was that her house, along with hundreds more in Athens that generally housed low income residents, had been purchased by Florida based investment group Prosperity Capital Partners. After the acquisitions Prosperity Capital, who did not respond to a request for an interview, raised rent almost 93%, from $825 to $1,595 per month.
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY: Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show in Lawrenceville, GA
LOOKING FOR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN LAWRENCEVILLE, GA?. MAKING ITS DEBUT AT COOLRAY FIELD THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, SHINE LIGHT SHOW IS A MAGICAL DRIVE-THRU CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW. Timed & ticketed guests are invited to stay in their cars and tune their radio to a designated radio station and immerse themselves into a wonderland of over 1M synchronized lights!
athensceo.com
Piedmont University Names Former Florida University System Chancellor Marshall Criser as Next President
Piedmont University has named Marshall Criser, former chancellor of Florida’s university system, as its next president. The announcement comes after a broad-based search that began after Dr. James F. Mellichamp, who has served as president for the last 10 years, announced his retirement in June. “We are really excited...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville's Holly Jolly Trolley is now operating
The City of Gainesville has introduced a new attraction for the 2022 holiday season with its Holly Jolly Trolley. The hop-on, hop-off experience allows residents and visitors to enjoy a ride through the historical square in downtown Gainesville, explore Whilshire’s Wonderland of Lights and admire beautifully decorated homes and businesses all along the tour’s route.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Nov. 30 - Dec. 2
♦ R. L. Clements Middle School, 66 Jack Neely Road, Covington; Dec. 2; Routine; 100/A.
athensceo.com
Athens Academy Hosts Area Robotics Tournament
Athens Academy hosted a FIRST Lego League (FLL) robotics tournament on Saturday, December 3, 2023. Eleven teams from all over the area competed, including teams from Oglethorpe Middle, East Jackson Middle, Stephens County Middle School, Lake Oconee Academy, a local homeschool team, and three Athens Academy teams. Over 200 people were in attendance to compete or watch the tournament.
Monroe Local News
The City of Covington is hiring
The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Dec. 4, 2022. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote
The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
