Today the HUB404 Conservancy launches the “Gimme Four” grassroots campaign to help raise money for development of the cap park. HUB404 will be a half-mile green space above Georgia 400 in Buckhead, creating an iconic 9-acre park above the highway. Under the leadership of executive director Anthony Rodriguez, the campaign asks Atlanta area residents to give as little as $4.04 to help get HUB404 off the ground. HUB404 board members have committed to matching all funds raised up to $50,000.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO