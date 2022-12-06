Bojangles Signs Development Agreement to Expand Atlanta Footprint with Top Music Executives Mel Carter and Kevin “Coach K” Lee

Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia-Pacific Celebrates the 5th Anniversary of Engage
Atlanta is no stranger to Fortune 500 and Fortune 500 caliber companies like Georgia-Pacific calling it home. Currently, thirty-one Atlanta-based companies are featured on the 2022 Fortune 1000 list. Seventeen of those companies are also ranked among the Fortune 500. Many of these companies, along with Georgia-Pacific, celebrated the 5th...
metroatlantaceo.com
Mayor Andre Dickens Announces Plan to Establish Atlanta Department of Labor and Employment Services During Visit to Labor Training Center
Mayor Andre Dickens is doubling down on his commitment to developing Atlanta’s workforce, announcing plans to establish a new City of Atlanta department dedicated to expanding resources for employment, customized training and fair labor practices. Mayor Dickens made the announcement while visiting Georgia Building Trades Academy’s YouthBuild program in Atlanta.
metroatlantaceo.com
Chamberlain Hrdlicka Welcomes Tax Trial Attorney Erin R. Hines as Part of Atlanta Office Growth Strategy
Chamberlain Hrdlicka is pleased to announce the addition of tax trial attorney Erin R. Hines as senior counsel to the nationally recognized Tax Controversy & Litigation practice in the firm’s growing Atlanta office. Hines joins from the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, where she served as a special trial attorney. Her arrival marks the 10th attorney to join Chamberlain’s Atlanta office this year.
metroatlantaceo.com
BeltLine Fronting Condo Community Launches Sales with 4.875% Interest Rate
Grant Place, a brand new condo community nestled adjacent to the Southside BeltLine in the thriving historic neighborhood of Grant Park, has officially launched sales with a groundbreaking offering, announced Engel & Völkers Atlanta, the city’s leading luxury brokerage firm handling the sales and marketing for the community. Developed by The Providence Group, one of Atlanta’s most respected names in homebuilding, the boutique community is home to 72 single-level condominiums across six buildings with prices starting in the high $500,000s. The team is offering a fixed interest rate of 4.875% for the first seven home buyers from now through January 31, 2023, which is well below the national average reaching above 7%, providing a remarkable opportunity for today’s intown buyers.
metroatlantaceo.com
Lincoln Signs Four New Tenants to Lawrenceville Office Park
Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has secured two new leases and two lease renewals at Huntcrest, a four-building, master-planned office park in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Lincoln Senior Vice President Hunter Henritze, Vice President Matt Fergus and Senior Leasing Associate Seabie Hickson represented the owner, TerraCap Management, in the transactions. The four...
metroatlantaceo.com
CBRE Adds Industrial Tenant Representation Team in Atlanta
CBRE today announced the addition of Gordon Benedict and Courtney Oldenburg to its Advisory & Transaction Services practice in Atlanta. Benedict joins CBRE as a Senior Vice President while Oldenburg joins as a First Vice President. The team previously worked together at Cushman & Wakefield where they specialized in assisting...
metroatlantaceo.com
Blaze Capital Partners Acquires Second 55+ Multifamily Community in Atlanta Suburb of Duluth
Blaze Capital Partner announced today the acquisition of Annabelle on Main, a 180-unit, 55-plus multifamily community in the northwest Atlanta submarket of Duluth. This acquisition comes on the heels of last month’s purchase of Hardy Springs, a 55-plus community in the Paulding County submarket of Atlanta. Blaze now owns eight Georgia properties across the rental housing spectrum, including multifamily, build-for-rent, and active adult communities. Annabelle on Main is Blaze’s second active adult community and third Atlanta investment in the last 30 days.
metroatlantaceo.com
Art on the Atlanta BeltLine Unveils Indigenous Sculpture Showcasing Ancient Traditional Caddo Pottery
As part of Art on the Atlanta BeltLine, a new monumental work of art is now installed on the highly-trafficked Eastside Trail in front of Ponce City Market. The first major sculpture by artist Chase Kahwinhut Earles, Naw’-tsiʔ: Bear Effigy Vessel is a representation, on a massive scale, of Caddo effigy pottery that was used in ancient times for ceremony and ritual. It is the first monument of its kind created by an Indigenous artist in Atlanta since the Indian Removal Act of the 1820s.
metroatlantaceo.com
Coro Realty, Miller Lowry Sell Approximately Half of Mixed-use Site in Hapeville to D.R. Horton
Coro Realty, a diverse real estate investment and management company, and joint-venture partner, Miller Lowry Developments have sold 8.3 acres in downtown Hapeville to D.R. Horton, the country’s largest homebuilder by volume since 2002. The partnership acquired a 16-acre parcel in 2020, which consisted of approximately 60 properties on...
metroatlantaceo.com
Association for Commuter Transportation Recognizes ARC for Exemplary Leadership in Addressing Commuter Challenges
The Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT) recognized Google, Stanford University, Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), Washington DC, WeDriveU, RideAmigos, Veronica Jarvis, and Congressman Peter DeFazio as recipients of the 2022 TDM Excellence Awards at a ceremony sponsored by Rekab on the final day of the 2022 TDM Forum in Atlanta, GA.
metroatlantaceo.com
Economic Development Position Available - Chamblee, GA
The City of Chamblee, Georgia, has initiated an executive search for an Economic Development Director. The Chason Group has been retained by the local government to lead the process. Located in the northern sector of the Metro Atlanta MSA, Chamblee, is a progressive and vibrant international city. Chamblee is home...
metroatlantaceo.com
MARTA Updates the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) for State Route 54 in Clayton County
With the unanimous support of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, the City Councils of Jonesboro, Forest Park, Lovejoy, Riverdale, and Lake City, and the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Board of Directors Planning and Capital Programs Committee today updated the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) for State Route 54 in Clayton County from commuter rail to bus rapid transit (BRT).
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Preschool Recognized for Excellence in Early Childhood Care & Education
The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) is proud to announce The Sunshine School located in Marietta, GA has been named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). This recognition by the state solidifies the Sunshine School’s unique status as consistently delivering high-quality, star-rated care and education to Georgia’s youngest learners.
metroatlantaceo.com
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Industrial Lease Totaling 401,242 SF at Gillem Logistics Center
Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged a new lease totaling 401,242 square feet at Gillem Logistics Center, an industrial park located in Forest Park, Georgia. The lease is with a subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group (Covenant), a Chattanooga-based third-party logistics company that offers a wide portfolio of logistics and transportation solutions.
metroatlantaceo.com
City Schools of Decatur Board of Education seeks new Superintendent
The City Schools of Decatur (GA) Board of Education has contracted the Georgia School Boards Association to assist with their search for their next superintendent of schools. Application Deadline: Sunday, December 18th, 2022 – 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time. Please see the vacancy announcement for more information. View the online...
metroatlantaceo.com
DeKalb County Board of Education seeks Superintendent. Deadline January 8th, 2023
The DeKalb County (GA) Board of Education has contracted the Georgia School Boards Association to assist with their search for their next superintendent of schools. Application Deadline: Sunday, January 8th, 2023 – 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time. Please see the vacancy announcement for more information. View the online announcement: DeKalb...
