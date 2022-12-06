ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Lincoln Signs Four New Tenants to Lawrenceville Office Park

Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has secured two new leases and two lease renewals at Huntcrest, a four-building, master-planned office park in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Lincoln Senior Vice President Hunter Henritze, Vice President Matt Fergus and Senior Leasing Associate Seabie Hickson represented the owner, TerraCap Management, in the transactions. The four...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Georgia-Pacific Celebrates the 5th Anniversary of Engage

Atlanta is no stranger to Fortune 500 and Fortune 500 caliber companies like Georgia-Pacific calling it home. Currently, thirty-one Atlanta-based companies are featured on the 2022 Fortune 1000 list. Seventeen of those companies are also ranked among the Fortune 500. Many of these companies, along with Georgia-Pacific, celebrated the 5th...
ATLANTA, GA
Blaze Capital Partners Acquires Second 55+ Multifamily Community in Atlanta Suburb of Duluth

Blaze Capital Partner announced today the acquisition of Annabelle on Main, a 180-unit, 55-plus multifamily community in the northwest Atlanta submarket of Duluth. This acquisition comes on the heels of last month’s purchase of Hardy Springs, a 55-plus community in the Paulding County submarket of Atlanta. Blaze now owns eight Georgia properties across the rental housing spectrum, including multifamily, build-for-rent, and active adult communities. Annabelle on Main is Blaze’s second active adult community and third Atlanta investment in the last 30 days.
ATLANTA, GA
Welcome to Atlanta: Inside Terry’s Bustling Buckhead Campus

At the intersection of Lenox and Peachtree roads, the city pulses. A steady flow of traffic whirs by as executives make business deals over working lunches and shoppers browse the upscale boutiques at Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square. Inside the Terry Executive Education Center, the atmosphere is no less electric....
ATLANTA, GA
BeltLine Fronting Condo Community Launches Sales with 4.875% Interest Rate

Grant Place, a brand new condo community nestled adjacent to the Southside BeltLine in the thriving historic neighborhood of Grant Park, has officially launched sales with a groundbreaking offering, announced Engel & Völkers Atlanta, the city’s leading luxury brokerage firm handling the sales and marketing for the community. Developed by The Providence Group, one of Atlanta’s most respected names in homebuilding, the boutique community is home to 72 single-level condominiums across six buildings with prices starting in the high $500,000s. The team is offering a fixed interest rate of 4.875% for the first seven home buyers from now through January 31, 2023, which is well below the national average reaching above 7%, providing a remarkable opportunity for today’s intown buyers.
ATLANTA, GA
Chamberlain Hrdlicka Welcomes Tax Trial Attorney Erin R. Hines as Part of Atlanta Office Growth Strategy

Chamberlain Hrdlicka is pleased to announce the addition of tax trial attorney Erin R. Hines as senior counsel to the nationally recognized Tax Controversy & Litigation practice in the firm’s growing Atlanta office. Hines joins from the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, where she served as a special trial attorney. Her arrival marks the 10th attorney to join Chamberlain’s Atlanta office this year.
ATLANTA, GA
MARTA Updates the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) for State Route 54 in Clayton County

With the unanimous support of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, the City Councils of Jonesboro, Forest Park, Lovejoy, Riverdale, and Lake City, and the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Board of Directors Planning and Capital Programs Committee today updated the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) for State Route 54 in Clayton County from commuter rail to bus rapid transit (BRT).
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Economic Development Position Available - Chamblee, GA

The City of Chamblee, Georgia, has initiated an executive search for an Economic Development Director. The Chason Group has been retained by the local government to lead the process. Located in the northern sector of the Metro Atlanta MSA, Chamblee, is a progressive and vibrant international city. Chamblee is home...
CHAMBLEE, GA
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Industrial Lease Totaling 401,242 SF at Gillem Logistics Center

Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged a new lease totaling 401,242 square feet at Gillem Logistics Center, an industrial park located in Forest Park, Georgia. The lease is with a subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group (Covenant), a Chattanooga-based third-party logistics company that offers a wide portfolio of logistics and transportation solutions.
FOREST PARK, GA
HUB404 Launches Gimme Four Campaign to Kick Off Next Round of Fundraising

Today the HUB404 Conservancy launches the “Gimme Four” grassroots campaign to help raise money for development of the cap park. HUB404 will be a half-mile green space above Georgia 400 in Buckhead, creating an iconic 9-acre park above the highway. Under the leadership of executive director Anthony Rodriguez, the campaign asks Atlanta area residents to give as little as $4.04 to help get HUB404 off the ground. HUB404 board members have committed to matching all funds raised up to $50,000.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city’s first-ever labor department

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta may soon see its first-ever labor department. Mayor Andre Dickens is announcing the new development as inflation and the economy remain top of minds for many in Atlanta. The mayor made the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning at IBEW Local 613...
ATLANTA, GA
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!

There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Preschool Recognized for Excellence in Early Childhood Care & Education

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) is proud to announce The Sunshine School located in Marietta, GA has been named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). This recognition by the state solidifies the Sunshine School’s unique status as consistently delivering high-quality, star-rated care and education to Georgia’s youngest learners.
MARIETTA, GA

