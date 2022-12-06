Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Related
metroatlantaceo.com
Lincoln Signs Four New Tenants to Lawrenceville Office Park
Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has secured two new leases and two lease renewals at Huntcrest, a four-building, master-planned office park in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Lincoln Senior Vice President Hunter Henritze, Vice President Matt Fergus and Senior Leasing Associate Seabie Hickson represented the owner, TerraCap Management, in the transactions. The four...
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia-Pacific Celebrates the 5th Anniversary of Engage
Atlanta is no stranger to Fortune 500 and Fortune 500 caliber companies like Georgia-Pacific calling it home. Currently, thirty-one Atlanta-based companies are featured on the 2022 Fortune 1000 list. Seventeen of those companies are also ranked among the Fortune 500. Many of these companies, along with Georgia-Pacific, celebrated the 5th...
Enjoy the Best of Suburban Living in This On-the-Market Milton Estate
Lined with a dense covering of trees, the long, winding driveway opens to an inviting, 5-bedroom, 5.5 bath, light brick and stone home.
metroatlantaceo.com
Blaze Capital Partners Acquires Second 55+ Multifamily Community in Atlanta Suburb of Duluth
Blaze Capital Partner announced today the acquisition of Annabelle on Main, a 180-unit, 55-plus multifamily community in the northwest Atlanta submarket of Duluth. This acquisition comes on the heels of last month’s purchase of Hardy Springs, a 55-plus community in the Paulding County submarket of Atlanta. Blaze now owns eight Georgia properties across the rental housing spectrum, including multifamily, build-for-rent, and active adult communities. Annabelle on Main is Blaze’s second active adult community and third Atlanta investment in the last 30 days.
metroatlantaceo.com
Welcome to Atlanta: Inside Terry’s Bustling Buckhead Campus
At the intersection of Lenox and Peachtree roads, the city pulses. A steady flow of traffic whirs by as executives make business deals over working lunches and shoppers browse the upscale boutiques at Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square. Inside the Terry Executive Education Center, the atmosphere is no less electric....
metroatlantaceo.com
BeltLine Fronting Condo Community Launches Sales with 4.875% Interest Rate
Grant Place, a brand new condo community nestled adjacent to the Southside BeltLine in the thriving historic neighborhood of Grant Park, has officially launched sales with a groundbreaking offering, announced Engel & Völkers Atlanta, the city’s leading luxury brokerage firm handling the sales and marketing for the community. Developed by The Providence Group, one of Atlanta’s most respected names in homebuilding, the boutique community is home to 72 single-level condominiums across six buildings with prices starting in the high $500,000s. The team is offering a fixed interest rate of 4.875% for the first seven home buyers from now through January 31, 2023, which is well below the national average reaching above 7%, providing a remarkable opportunity for today’s intown buyers.
metroatlantaceo.com
Chamberlain Hrdlicka Welcomes Tax Trial Attorney Erin R. Hines as Part of Atlanta Office Growth Strategy
Chamberlain Hrdlicka is pleased to announce the addition of tax trial attorney Erin R. Hines as senior counsel to the nationally recognized Tax Controversy & Litigation practice in the firm’s growing Atlanta office. Hines joins from the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, where she served as a special trial attorney. Her arrival marks the 10th attorney to join Chamberlain’s Atlanta office this year.
State must buy 26 acres for new I-285/I-20 interchange west of Atlanta
Construction of a new I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta would displace three residential properties and one business, an environmental study has found.
metroatlantaceo.com
MARTA Updates the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) for State Route 54 in Clayton County
With the unanimous support of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, the City Councils of Jonesboro, Forest Park, Lovejoy, Riverdale, and Lake City, and the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Board of Directors Planning and Capital Programs Committee today updated the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) for State Route 54 in Clayton County from commuter rail to bus rapid transit (BRT).
metroatlantaceo.com
Coro Realty, Miller Lowry Sell Approximately Half of Mixed-use Site in Hapeville to D.R. Horton
Coro Realty, a diverse real estate investment and management company, and joint-venture partner, Miller Lowry Developments have sold 8.3 acres in downtown Hapeville to D.R. Horton, the country’s largest homebuilder by volume since 2002. The partnership acquired a 16-acre parcel in 2020, which consisted of approximately 60 properties on...
metroatlantaceo.com
Economic Development Position Available - Chamblee, GA
The City of Chamblee, Georgia, has initiated an executive search for an Economic Development Director. The Chason Group has been retained by the local government to lead the process. Located in the northern sector of the Metro Atlanta MSA, Chamblee, is a progressive and vibrant international city. Chamblee is home...
MARTA removes Atlanta Streetcar cars from service over safety concerns
MARTA has removed all Atlanta Streetcar vehicles from service over safety concerns, and they won’t return until early next year.
metroatlantaceo.com
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Industrial Lease Totaling 401,242 SF at Gillem Logistics Center
Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged a new lease totaling 401,242 square feet at Gillem Logistics Center, an industrial park located in Forest Park, Georgia. The lease is with a subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group (Covenant), a Chattanooga-based third-party logistics company that offers a wide portfolio of logistics and transportation solutions.
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
metroatlantaceo.com
HUB404 Launches Gimme Four Campaign to Kick Off Next Round of Fundraising
Today the HUB404 Conservancy launches the “Gimme Four” grassroots campaign to help raise money for development of the cap park. HUB404 will be a half-mile green space above Georgia 400 in Buckhead, creating an iconic 9-acre park above the highway. Under the leadership of executive director Anthony Rodriguez, the campaign asks Atlanta area residents to give as little as $4.04 to help get HUB404 off the ground. HUB404 board members have committed to matching all funds raised up to $50,000.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city’s first-ever labor department
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta may soon see its first-ever labor department. Mayor Andre Dickens is announcing the new development as inflation and the economy remain top of minds for many in Atlanta. The mayor made the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning at IBEW Local 613...
OPINION: Underground Atlanta’s ‘Mystery Man’ slowly tries to revive the attraction
Shaneel Lalani, the 33-year-old owner of Underground Atlanta, was bemused when I referred to him as a “mystery man” two ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
A ‘Forgotten History’ Marker honors Marietta home of black community leaders
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, Inc. joined members of the Carter family and community leaders, including Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, to dedicate a historic marker at the Carter Family House. The Cole Street house is significant in that it is among...
osoblanco.org
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!
There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Preschool Recognized for Excellence in Early Childhood Care & Education
The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) is proud to announce The Sunshine School located in Marietta, GA has been named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). This recognition by the state solidifies the Sunshine School’s unique status as consistently delivering high-quality, star-rated care and education to Georgia’s youngest learners.
Comments / 0