As part of Art on the Atlanta BeltLine, a new monumental work of art is now installed on the highly-trafficked Eastside Trail in front of Ponce City Market. The first major sculpture by artist Chase Kahwinhut Earles, Naw’-tsiʔ: Bear Effigy Vessel is a representation, on a massive scale, of Caddo effigy pottery that was used in ancient times for ceremony and ritual. It is the first monument of its kind created by an Indigenous artist in Atlanta since the Indian Removal Act of the 1820s.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO