Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Related
metroatlantaceo.com
BeltLine Fronting Condo Community Launches Sales with 4.875% Interest Rate
Grant Place, a brand new condo community nestled adjacent to the Southside BeltLine in the thriving historic neighborhood of Grant Park, has officially launched sales with a groundbreaking offering, announced Engel & Völkers Atlanta, the city’s leading luxury brokerage firm handling the sales and marketing for the community. Developed by The Providence Group, one of Atlanta’s most respected names in homebuilding, the boutique community is home to 72 single-level condominiums across six buildings with prices starting in the high $500,000s. The team is offering a fixed interest rate of 4.875% for the first seven home buyers from now through January 31, 2023, which is well below the national average reaching above 7%, providing a remarkable opportunity for today’s intown buyers.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia-Pacific Celebrates the 5th Anniversary of Engage
Atlanta is no stranger to Fortune 500 and Fortune 500 caliber companies like Georgia-Pacific calling it home. Currently, thirty-one Atlanta-based companies are featured on the 2022 Fortune 1000 list. Seventeen of those companies are also ranked among the Fortune 500. Many of these companies, along with Georgia-Pacific, celebrated the 5th...
metroatlantaceo.com
Mayor Andre Dickens Announces Plan to Establish Atlanta Department of Labor and Employment Services During Visit to Labor Training Center
Mayor Andre Dickens is doubling down on his commitment to developing Atlanta’s workforce, announcing plans to establish a new City of Atlanta department dedicated to expanding resources for employment, customized training and fair labor practices. Mayor Dickens made the announcement while visiting Georgia Building Trades Academy’s YouthBuild program in Atlanta.
metroatlantaceo.com
Association for Commuter Transportation Recognizes ARC for Exemplary Leadership in Addressing Commuter Challenges
The Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT) recognized Google, Stanford University, Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), Washington DC, WeDriveU, RideAmigos, Veronica Jarvis, and Congressman Peter DeFazio as recipients of the 2022 TDM Excellence Awards at a ceremony sponsored by Rekab on the final day of the 2022 TDM Forum in Atlanta, GA.
metroatlantaceo.com
Economic Development Position Available - Chamblee, GA
The City of Chamblee, Georgia, has initiated an executive search for an Economic Development Director. The Chason Group has been retained by the local government to lead the process. Located in the northern sector of the Metro Atlanta MSA, Chamblee, is a progressive and vibrant international city. Chamblee is home...
metroatlantaceo.com
Lincoln Signs Four New Tenants to Lawrenceville Office Park
Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has secured two new leases and two lease renewals at Huntcrest, a four-building, master-planned office park in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Lincoln Senior Vice President Hunter Henritze, Vice President Matt Fergus and Senior Leasing Associate Seabie Hickson represented the owner, TerraCap Management, in the transactions. The four...
metroatlantaceo.com
Welcome to Atlanta: Inside Terry’s Bustling Buckhead Campus
At the intersection of Lenox and Peachtree roads, the city pulses. A steady flow of traffic whirs by as executives make business deals over working lunches and shoppers browse the upscale boutiques at Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square. Inside the Terry Executive Education Center, the atmosphere is no less electric....
metroatlantaceo.com
City Schools of Decatur Board of Education seeks new Superintendent
The City Schools of Decatur (GA) Board of Education has contracted the Georgia School Boards Association to assist with their search for their next superintendent of schools. Application Deadline: Sunday, December 18th, 2022 – 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time. Please see the vacancy announcement for more information. View the online...
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Preschool Recognized for Excellence in Early Childhood Care & Education
The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) is proud to announce The Sunshine School located in Marietta, GA has been named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). This recognition by the state solidifies the Sunshine School’s unique status as consistently delivering high-quality, star-rated care and education to Georgia’s youngest learners.
metroatlantaceo.com
December Lunch and Learn Onsite Presentation “Victorian Christmas Traditions at Stately Oaks”
The Georgia Archives’ Lunch and Learn presentation, “Victorian Christmas Traditions at Stately Oaks,” by Stately Oaks board members, will be held onsite. The presentation is on Friday, December 9, from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow, Ga. Please join Stately Oaks...
metroatlantaceo.com
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Industrial Lease Totaling 401,242 SF at Gillem Logistics Center
Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged a new lease totaling 401,242 square feet at Gillem Logistics Center, an industrial park located in Forest Park, Georgia. The lease is with a subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group (Covenant), a Chattanooga-based third-party logistics company that offers a wide portfolio of logistics and transportation solutions.
metroatlantaceo.com
AVLF Receives Donated First-of-its-kind Mobile Response Unit to Help Atlanta Domestic Violence Survivors
Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation (AVLF) was honored to receive a Mercedes Sprinter Van Thursday from Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead, which was transformed by Live More Campervans into a mobile response unit designed to serve survivors of domestic violence. Each year, AVLF provides support to more than 5,000 people who are experiencing...
metroatlantaceo.com
Blaze Capital Partners Acquires Second 55+ Multifamily Community in Atlanta Suburb of Duluth
Blaze Capital Partner announced today the acquisition of Annabelle on Main, a 180-unit, 55-plus multifamily community in the northwest Atlanta submarket of Duluth. This acquisition comes on the heels of last month’s purchase of Hardy Springs, a 55-plus community in the Paulding County submarket of Atlanta. Blaze now owns eight Georgia properties across the rental housing spectrum, including multifamily, build-for-rent, and active adult communities. Annabelle on Main is Blaze’s second active adult community and third Atlanta investment in the last 30 days.
metroatlantaceo.com
MARTA Updates the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) for State Route 54 in Clayton County
With the unanimous support of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, the City Councils of Jonesboro, Forest Park, Lovejoy, Riverdale, and Lake City, and the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Board of Directors Planning and Capital Programs Committee today updated the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) for State Route 54 in Clayton County from commuter rail to bus rapid transit (BRT).
Comments / 0