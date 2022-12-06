Read full article on original website
D9Sports.com
Redbank Takes Care of Business Again With Win at Clarion-Limestone; Karns City, North Clarion Pick Up Victories
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It was Alivia Huffman’s turn to put up big numbers for the Redbank Valley girls basketball team. The senior guard scored 28 points as the Bulldogs moved to 4-0 with a 70-16 road win over Clarion-Limestone on Thursday night. (Photo courtesy of Angie Rearick)
D9Sports.com
Clarion Cruises to Win Over North Clarion; Brookville Edges Oil City and Redbank, A-C Valley Roll
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Devon Lauer scored 23 points — all in the first three quarters, and Gabe Simko added 19 points and eight rounds as the Clarion boys basketball team downed visiting North Clarion, 68-42, on Wednesday night. (Pictured above, Clarion guard Devon Lauer) The loss spoiled...
D9Sports.com
DYNAMIC DUO: Talented Tandem of Beighley and Rupp Has Karns City Thinking Big This Season
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — During the summer, Taite Beighley and Micah Rupp were regulars on the basketball court at a nearby park. (Pictured above, Taite Beighley concentrates on a free throw attempt last season) “He was always getting me to go out there with him,” Rupp said. “We...
D9Sports.com
Kelly Leads Moniteau Past Clarion-Limestone; Forest Improves to 3-0 with Victory Over A-C Valley
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Catherine Kelly continued her strong start to the season with 18 points and Kendall Sankey had a big night on the boards with 15 rebounds as the Moniteau girls basketball team downed Clarion-Limestone, 47-15, on Tuesday night. Kelly scored 13 of her points in...
D9Sports.com
Hesdon’s Big Game Propels Clarion-Limestone to Season-Opening Win Over Moniteau
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Jordan Hesdon poured in 25 points, including 8-of-11 from the free throw line, while Riley Klingensmith added 14 points to help Clarion-Limestone defeat Moniteau, 70-47, in the season opener for the Lions on Wednesday evening. (Pictured above, Jordan Hesdon) Jase Ferguson nearly had a double-double...
