D9Sports.com

Hesdon’s Big Game Propels Clarion-Limestone to Season-Opening Win Over Moniteau

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Jordan Hesdon poured in 25 points, including 8-of-11 from the free throw line, while Riley Klingensmith added 14 points to help Clarion-Limestone defeat Moniteau, 70-47, in the season opener for the Lions on Wednesday evening. (Pictured above, Jordan Hesdon) Jase Ferguson nearly had a double-double...
