atlantanewsfirst.com
Christmas presents are on the way for every child in the Georgia foster care system
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every single child in Georgia’s foster care system is about to watch their Christmas wish come true. Hundreds of volunteers from businesses all over town are working to get presents organized and ready to be dropped off. According to the Atlanta Angels Foster...
thechampionnewspaper.com
MARTA to celebrate the holidays with events, giveaways
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and its Art in Transit program Artbound are inviting riders to celebrate the holidays with customer appreciation events, live music and performances, Breeze card giveaways and free rides on MARTA’s holiday-themed buses. The month-long celebration, known as MARTA Land, kicked off Dec. 3...
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Preschool Recognized for Excellence in Early Childhood Care & Education
The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) is proud to announce The Sunshine School located in Marietta, GA has been named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). This recognition by the state solidifies the Sunshine School’s unique status as consistently delivering high-quality, star-rated care and education to Georgia’s youngest learners.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Vending machine opens in Midtown Atlanta to help families during the holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A very different kind of vending machine just opened in Midtown Atlanta. The “Light the World” mobile giving machine near Howell Mill and 14th Street at the interlock is filled with items to help someone else. “We want to make sure others...
metroatlantaceo.com
December Lunch and Learn Onsite Presentation “Victorian Christmas Traditions at Stately Oaks”
The Georgia Archives’ Lunch and Learn presentation, “Victorian Christmas Traditions at Stately Oaks,” by Stately Oaks board members, will be held onsite. The presentation is on Friday, December 9, from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow, Ga. Please join Stately Oaks...
metroatlantaceo.com
AVLF Receives Donated First-of-its-kind Mobile Response Unit to Help Atlanta Domestic Violence Survivors
Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation (AVLF) was honored to receive a Mercedes Sprinter Van Thursday from Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead, which was transformed by Live More Campervans into a mobile response unit designed to serve survivors of domestic violence. Each year, AVLF provides support to more than 5,000 people who are experiencing...
Pastor Jamal Bryant Says Growing Weed May Help Bring Black Men To Church
'I’m looking for people that smell like weed,' Bryant declared.
‘Gained her angel wings extremely too soon’: Family of 10-year-old raising money for her funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. — The uncle of a 10-year-old girl killed in a car crash Saturday asked the public to consider sending donations to the family for her memorial. Demorrio Henderson, the uncle of 10-year-old Janyla Henderson, said on GoFundMe that the family is raising money for her funeral. [DOWNLOAD:...
WXIA 11 Alive
Free grocery store opens to hundreds of children in metro Atlanta
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — In Georgia, a staggering 1.1 million people are facing hunger right now. What's even more astounding -- more than 360,000 of those are children, according to Feeding America. Hunger relief company Goodr is working to change that by giving hundreds of Cobb County students and...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
metroatlantaceo.com
City Schools of Decatur Board of Education seeks new Superintendent
The City Schools of Decatur (GA) Board of Education has contracted the Georgia School Boards Association to assist with their search for their next superintendent of schools. Application Deadline: Sunday, December 18th, 2022 – 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time. Please see the vacancy announcement for more information. View the online...
Derrick Boazman honored by the city of Atlanta
WAOK’s Derrick Boazman was honored by the city of Atlanta for being an outstanding civic and community leader. Many gathered to celebrate all the work he has put into the city of Atlanta.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair Statewide
WHAT: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians with positions open across the state.
Atlanta 6th grader is giving away 1,000 dolls for Christmas
ATLANTA — Ten-year-old Zoe Oli has always loved dolls, and she always wanted one that looked like her. “Seeing something I played with every day that looks like me made me feel powerful and feeling like I could do anything,” Zoe said. Zoe’s mom Evana remembers when...
Scrubs Magazine
Atlanta Hospital Gets into the Housing Business to Help Low-Income Patients
There are just over half a million homeless individuals living across the U.S. And a lack of stable housing is often linked to poor health. Many individuals without a place to live are force to rely on emergency rooms, but they often have nowhere to go once they are discharged. Mercy Care in Atlanta is in the process of building a new apartment complex to help homeless individuals recover once they leave the hospital.
metroatlantaceo.com
HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Now Available to Georgians
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) today announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency (HSE) diploma for free. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Governor Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
metroatlantaceo.com
BeltLine Fronting Condo Community Launches Sales with 4.875% Interest Rate
Grant Place, a brand new condo community nestled adjacent to the Southside BeltLine in the thriving historic neighborhood of Grant Park, has officially launched sales with a groundbreaking offering, announced Engel & Völkers Atlanta, the city’s leading luxury brokerage firm handling the sales and marketing for the community. Developed by The Providence Group, one of Atlanta’s most respected names in homebuilding, the boutique community is home to 72 single-level condominiums across six buildings with prices starting in the high $500,000s. The team is offering a fixed interest rate of 4.875% for the first seven home buyers from now through January 31, 2023, which is well below the national average reaching above 7%, providing a remarkable opportunity for today’s intown buyers.
Atlanta Public Schools’ employees to get retention payment this month
The Atlanta Board of Education approved spending $10.9 million to pay for the employee stipends.
