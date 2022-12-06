ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

MARTA to celebrate the holidays with events, giveaways

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and its Art in Transit program Artbound are inviting riders to celebrate the holidays with customer appreciation events, live music and performances, Breeze card giveaways and free rides on MARTA’s holiday-themed buses. The month-long celebration, known as MARTA Land, kicked off Dec. 3...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Preschool Recognized for Excellence in Early Childhood Care & Education

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) is proud to announce The Sunshine School located in Marietta, GA has been named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). This recognition by the state solidifies the Sunshine School’s unique status as consistently delivering high-quality, star-rated care and education to Georgia’s youngest learners.
MARIETTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

AVLF Receives Donated First-of-its-kind Mobile Response Unit to Help Atlanta Domestic Violence Survivors

Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation (AVLF) was honored to receive a Mercedes Sprinter Van Thursday from Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead, which was transformed by Live More Campervans into a mobile response unit designed to serve survivors of domestic violence. Each year, AVLF provides support to more than 5,000 people who are experiencing...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Free grocery store opens to hundreds of children in metro Atlanta

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — In Georgia, a staggering 1.1 million people are facing hunger right now. What's even more astounding -- more than 360,000 of those are children, according to Feeding America. Hunger relief company Goodr is working to change that by giving hundreds of Cobb County students and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

City Schools of Decatur Board of Education seeks new Superintendent

The City Schools of Decatur (GA) Board of Education has contracted the Georgia School Boards Association to assist with their search for their next superintendent of schools. Application Deadline: Sunday, December 18th, 2022 – 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time. Please see the vacancy announcement for more information. View the online...
DECATUR, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair Statewide

WHAT: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians with positions open across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Atlanta Hospital Gets into the Housing Business to Help Low-Income Patients

There are just over half a million homeless individuals living across the U.S. And a lack of stable housing is often linked to poor health. Many individuals without a place to live are force to rely on emergency rooms, but they often have nowhere to go once they are discharged. Mercy Care in Atlanta is in the process of building a new apartment complex to help homeless individuals recover once they leave the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Now Available to Georgians

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) today announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency (HSE) diploma for free. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Governor Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

BeltLine Fronting Condo Community Launches Sales with 4.875% Interest Rate

Grant Place, a brand new condo community nestled adjacent to the Southside BeltLine in the thriving historic neighborhood of Grant Park, has officially launched sales with a groundbreaking offering, announced Engel & Völkers Atlanta, the city’s leading luxury brokerage firm handling the sales and marketing for the community. Developed by The Providence Group, one of Atlanta’s most respected names in homebuilding, the boutique community is home to 72 single-level condominiums across six buildings with prices starting in the high $500,000s. The team is offering a fixed interest rate of 4.875% for the first seven home buyers from now through January 31, 2023, which is well below the national average reaching above 7%, providing a remarkable opportunity for today’s intown buyers.
ATLANTA, GA

