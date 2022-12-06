ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At

A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
Seagraves ISD Superintendent Found Dead

The Seagraves ISD Superintendent accused of leaving recording devices in the visiting girls' locker room before a basketball game in November is dead. According to multiple reports, Joshua Neil Goen was found dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The week began with Goen's arrest on Monday. On Tuesday, the...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent commits suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen has committed suicide, just days after being released from jail. Goen was accused of recording female students in their locker room without their consent. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received the call about a death investigation at 10:15 a.m. on Friday....
17-Year-Old in Lubbock Accused of Murder and Aggravated Robbery

A 17-year-old in Lubbock has been accused of murdering a 50-year-old man and now faces an aggravated robbery charge. Back on Tuesday, September 27th, Lubbock Police responded to a car that was blocking an alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. That's where officers found the dead body of 50-year-old Robert Stewart.
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver passenger car as they were walking on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue. According to LPD, the two pedestrians sustained minor and moderate injuries. It could not...
Lubbock man indicted for continuous violence against family

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Perez, 20, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with continuous violence against the family after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in June 2022. According to the police report, police were called to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of 114th Street...
Additional Details on the Arrest of the Seagraves ISD Superintendent

More details have been provided concerning the recent arrest of 43-year-old Joshua Neil Goen, the Seagraves ISD Superintendent. KAMC News reports that in mid-November of 2020, Gaines County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Seagraves High School after a digital recording device had been found in the visiting girls' locker room. On security footage from the school, Goen can be seen entering the locker room from the hall but not leaving. The footage then shows a girls' basketball team arrive for a game.
Tips to Lubbock Residents to not Start a Fire This Holiday Season

As the the days get darker and houses are lit with beautiful lights we seem to forget that anything can become a fire hazard as we celebrate this time of year. One precaution is after all the leaves have fallen off the trees we go to the roof and check our HVAC vent stack, which is a pipe on the roof, and we clear out any debris. Along with debris there may be, for us there was always, a birds nest from the summer that can block air flow and possibly cause a fire so just take a vacuum cleaner hose to that nest and get rid of it. Sorry for evicting the birds.
