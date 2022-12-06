Read full article on original website
Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At
A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
Driver shoots at another in Central Lubbock, LPD report said
Someone was shot at multiple times in the 33000 block of 33rd Street Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.
2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Lubbock on Thursday. The crash happened on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue.
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
KCBD
LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
Seagraves ISD Superintendent Found Dead
The Seagraves ISD Superintendent accused of leaving recording devices in the visiting girls' locker room before a basketball game in November is dead. According to multiple reports, Joshua Neil Goen was found dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The week began with Goen's arrest on Monday. On Tuesday, the...
everythinglubbock.com
Man attempts to break into Lubbock church, gets cut with window glass, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a man cut himself while attempting to break into St. Elizabeth’s University Catholic Church on Broadway near Avenue X on Friday. LPD received a call just before 4:00 a.m. about an alarm at the church. Initially, police believed the...
School superintendent found dead, was subject of investigation for hidden recording device
The West Texas school superintendent who was under investigation for Invasive Visual Recording, Joshua Goen, shot and killed himself.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: One person with moderate injuries in pedestrian crash Friday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was left with moderate injuries after a pedestrian crash on 50th and University on Friday morning at 7:26 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department said. EverythingLubbock.com is working on getting more details.
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent commits suicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen has committed suicide, just days after being released from jail. Goen was accused of recording female students in their locker room without their consent. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received the call about a death investigation at 10:15 a.m. on Friday....
Driver avoids prison in DWI plea deal for deadly Lubbock Co. crash
The driver of a pickup truck that hit a bicyclist in a deadly 2017 crash in Northwest Lubbock County pleaded guilty on Thursday to a lesser charge of Driving While Intoxicated.
17-Year-Old in Lubbock Accused of Murder and Aggravated Robbery
A 17-year-old in Lubbock has been accused of murdering a 50-year-old man and now faces an aggravated robbery charge. Back on Tuesday, September 27th, Lubbock Police responded to a car that was blocking an alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. That's where officers found the dead body of 50-year-old Robert Stewart.
Seagraves PD officer arrested, stalking indictment
Eusevio Benjamin Resendez, a Seagraves officer, was indicted for Stalking and Official Oppression in two separate incidents by a Gaines County Grand Jury, according to the Seminole Sentinel.
fox34.com
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver passenger car as they were walking on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue. According to LPD, the two pedestrians sustained minor and moderate injuries. It could not...
districtadministration.com
Texas superintendent arrested for planting recording device in girls’ locker room
Joshua Goen, the suspended superintendent of Seagraves ISD, was arrested this week on suspicion of planting a recording device in a locker room to spy on a girls’ basketball team, according to multiple local reports. The recording device was discovered last month and Goen was taken into custody on...
fox34.com
Lubbock man indicted for continuous violence against family
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Perez, 20, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with continuous violence against the family after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in June 2022. According to the police report, police were called to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of 114th Street...
Additional Details on the Arrest of the Seagraves ISD Superintendent
More details have been provided concerning the recent arrest of 43-year-old Joshua Neil Goen, the Seagraves ISD Superintendent. KAMC News reports that in mid-November of 2020, Gaines County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Seagraves High School after a digital recording device had been found in the visiting girls' locker room. On security footage from the school, Goen can be seen entering the locker room from the hall but not leaving. The footage then shows a girls' basketball team arrive for a game.
Images and details of recovery shared: stabbing victim was set on fire in Lubbock
A family friend of Leslie Rodriguez shared details of her recovery after she official records said she was stabbed, doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by aspiring actor Ynez Spencer, 27, of Lubbock.
Tips to Lubbock Residents to not Start a Fire This Holiday Season
As the the days get darker and houses are lit with beautiful lights we seem to forget that anything can become a fire hazard as we celebrate this time of year. One precaution is after all the leaves have fallen off the trees we go to the roof and check our HVAC vent stack, which is a pipe on the roof, and we clear out any debris. Along with debris there may be, for us there was always, a birds nest from the summer that can block air flow and possibly cause a fire so just take a vacuum cleaner hose to that nest and get rid of it. Sorry for evicting the birds.
everythinglubbock.com
Single Lubbock mother surprised with new car after winning caregiver of the year
LUBBOCK, Texas — Christmas came early for Kristi White who was surprised by her company Cornerstone caregiving with a new jeep. Founder Michael Hillman said the heart of Cornerstone is caregiving with compassion and White has spent the past two years doing that. “Caregivers are the unsung heroes of...
