Live Nation offers Lawn Pass for Blossom Music Center summer pop music season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- National promoter Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass for the Summer 2023 concert season offering concert-goers who frequent Blossom Music Center a one-stop shop for the Cuyahoga Falls amphitheater slate of summer shows. For $199 plus fees, live music fans receive guaranteed general admission lawn...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12
The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
coolcleveland.com
Take a Walking Tour of Downtown Cleveland’s Christmas Past
Back in the day, parents would bundle up their kids, hustle them onto a bus (or streetcar!) and take them downtown to ooh and aah over the department store Christmas window displays and walk through the stores rife with ornaments, pine swags and Christmas trees. Maybe they’d even have a meal at one of those department store “tea rooms,”” now almost all relegated to history.
WKYC
Aut-O-Rama drive-in showing Christmas movies this weekend: Here's the lineup for both screens
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Although the official start of winter is right around the corner, the Aut-O-Rama drive-in theater remains open in North Ridgeville as they showcase multiple Christmas movies. So what double features can you expect at the drive-in this weekend?. Screen 1: 2004’s The Polar Express followed...
wadsworthbruin.com
Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season
Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
Guests share rare, $50k Irish whiskey at charity tasting in Lakewood
Gormley's Pub, of Rocky River, popped open a 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000. Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club were $3,500 for the first 19 people.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 8-11)
'Hamilton' returns to Playhouse Square and indie rockers Foals come to the Agora
whbc.com
Next Best Friends Make Great Christmas Presents
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It comes at the perfect time for holiday shopping. 39 dogs available for adoption at the Stark County Sheriff’s Dog Warden’s Office. The office is seeing more dogs lately. Dog Warden Jon Barber says these aren’t strays roaming the streets,...
coolcleveland.com
Illuminate
Wow, those LED lights are dazzling. Just about 20 years ago, we had the somewhat bright idea to throw the spotlight exclusively on our regional arts & culture, our local entrepreneurs, and our brilliant neighborhoods. We never for a minute thought there would still be the need for that focus two decades later. With the only comprehensive guide to locally owned boutiques, museums, markets, shops, restaurants, after-hours joints and hip hangouts in NEO, the CoolCleveland site is a shining star in a galaxy of its own.
cleveland19.com
Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
coolcleveland.com
Cat Lovers Gather at the Annual Meowy Catmas Party
Once again, one of Cleveland’s greatest cat lovers and benefactors, Jessica Manko, is hosting her Meowy Catmas party at her favorite hangout, The Millard Fillmore Presidential Library, a bar in the Waterloo Arts district. Everyone who loves cats is invited to come on down and hang out. There’s no...
thisiscleveland.com
8 Places to Get Christmas Dinner To Go in Cleveland
Shopping for that perfect present, stringing lights and garland all over the house and (gulp) all that cooking…. Holiday stress can really take a lot out of you. So why not cut back on your growing to-do list and let some of Cleveland’s top restaurants handle the food this Christmas?
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Vegan Club
Located next t o the co-owned Cleveland Breakfast Club in the Shaker Square space formerly occupied by Yours Truly, Cleveland Vegan Club offers a hefty menu filled with all-vegan treats: salads, appetizers, soups, sandwiches, entrees, sides, desserts. Try some fried oyster (mushroom) wings, okra fries, a vegan chicken sandwich, fettuccine Alfredo made with a cashew-based sauce, chickpea and artichoke pie, or a vegan cheesecake. All food is available for dinner in or carry out.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Bazaar’s Huge Holiday Market Returns to 78th Street Studios
The massive Cleveland Bazaar holiday market, the biggest maker market in the area, is back at 78th Street Studios to fill every part of the four-floor building with more than 100 area artisans, crafters and artists offering a mind-numbing array of handmade items. In fact, it’s not unlikely there could be up to 150 vendors, since many of the resident artist studios and galleries also open their doors, and many invite friends and colleagues to set up in their spaces. If you haven’t been to this market since it debuted in 2004, you’re going to be shocked at its size. Block out a good chunk of time to see everything.
newsymom.com
Free PreK Playdates at Belden Village Mall & New Towne Mall
Stark County’s Belden Village Mall and Tuscarawas County’s New Towne Mall & Newsymom Host Fabulous, Free Prek-Playdates on the Second Friday each month!. TWO opportunities each month for those living in Stark and Tuscarawas counties. Newsymom’s Free PreK Playdates are on the 2nd Friday of each month from 11:00 am- 11:30 am in the Center Court (middle) of Belden Village (BV) Mall (sponsored by Kumon Math & Reading Center of N. Canton).
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
coolcleveland.com
Betts Restaurant
In spring 2020 Parker’s disappeared from the downtown Cleveland Kimpton Schofield Hotel, and in August Betts Restaurant appeared in its place, serving a health-conscious breakfast, lunch and dinner during the week along with a weekend brunch. Billing itself as “your new neighborhood spot,” it accommodates all diets on its...
'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93
ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
‘Power Rangers’ actresses to visit Parma’s North Coast Nostalgia
PARMA, Ohio -- Adam J. Barsa was admittedly a little too old to fully experience the “Power Rangers” zeitgeist. However, as an astute purveyor of all things pop culture, the North Coast Nostalgia owner knows the lasting legacy of the early 1990s television show that eventually expanded into film and comics.
A winter walk through the Prayers From Maria sunflower fields in Avon
AVON, Ohio -- When the sunflowers were still blooming in mid-November at the Prayers From Maria fields in Avon, I spoke to co-founder Megan McNamara about it. She invited me to a walk through the fields near the French Creek YMCA to see the surprising winter blooms. As we strolled...
