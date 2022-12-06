ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12

The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
Cleveland Vegan Club

Located next t o the co-owned Cleveland Breakfast Club in the Shaker Square space formerly occupied by Yours Truly, Cleveland Vegan Club offers a hefty menu filled with all-vegan treats: salads, appetizers, soups, sandwiches, entrees, sides, desserts. Try some fried oyster (mushroom) wings, okra fries, a vegan chicken sandwich, fettuccine Alfredo made with a cashew-based sauce, chickpea and artichoke pie, or a vegan cheesecake. All food is available for dinner in or carry out.
PHOTOSTREAM: Holiday Markets by Anastasia Pantsios

Starting in mid-November, weekends are packed with holiday markets, offering things made by local artists, crafters, artisans, bakers and more. It’s a chance to get unique gifts you know won’t be duplicated and support the local economy at the same time! This past weekend, we checked out the Christkindl Market at Mulberry Creek Herb Farm in Huron; Cleveland Bazaar’s holiday market at the Lake Affect Studios (a warm-up for its huge December 10-11 market at 78th Street Studios); and Artists at the Twist, the new version of the old Artcraft Artists Sale, taking place in a former industrial building where many of the Artcraft artists have moved since that building was sold.
Betts Restaurant

In spring 2020 Parker’s disappeared from the downtown Cleveland Kimpton Schofield Hotel, and in August Betts Restaurant appeared in its place, serving a health-conscious breakfast, lunch and dinner during the week along with a weekend brunch. Billing itself as “your new neighborhood spot,” it accommodates all diets on its...
Illuminate

Wow, those LED lights are dazzling. Just about 20 years ago, we had the somewhat bright idea to throw the spotlight exclusively on our regional arts & culture, our local entrepreneurs, and our brilliant neighborhoods. We never for a minute thought there would still be the need for that focus two decades later. With the only comprehensive guide to locally owned boutiques, museums, markets, shops, restaurants, after-hours joints and hip hangouts in NEO, the CoolCleveland site is a shining star in a galaxy of its own.
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
Cleveland Bazaar’s Huge Holiday Market Returns to 78th Street Studios

The massive Cleveland Bazaar holiday market, the biggest maker market in the area, is back at 78th Street Studios to fill every part of the four-floor building with more than 100 area artisans, crafters and artists offering a mind-numbing array of handmade items. In fact, it’s not unlikely there could be up to 150 vendors, since many of the resident artist studios and galleries also open their doors, and many invite friends and colleagues to set up in their spaces. If you haven’t been to this market since it debuted in 2004, you’re going to be shocked at its size. Block out a good chunk of time to see everything.
8 Places to Get Christmas Dinner To Go in Cleveland

Shopping for that perfect present, stringing lights and garland all over the house and (gulp) all that cooking…. Holiday stress can really take a lot out of you. So why not cut back on your growing to-do list and let some of Cleveland’s top restaurants handle the food this Christmas?
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
WZZM 13

Holiday gift ideas that won't break the bank

CLEVELAND — If you’re not sure what to get your loved ones for the holidays, there are plenty of ways to show you care that don’t require buying anything. Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist with Cleveland Clinic said you could do something to help them out instead. “Some...
