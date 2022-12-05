They say the thing that makes those pills more dangerous is that they look appealing to children, like they might be candy or a flavored vitamin. Rainbow Fentanyl has been seized in Centralia. Police say early this past Saturday officers responded to reports of a suspicious car at a business. Officers say they found the small multi-colored pills, which were determined to be fentanyl. They say the thing that makes those pills more dangerous is that they look appealing to children, like they might be candy or a flavored vitamin. Authorities say as little as 2mg or fentanyl could be a lethal dose. If you have information about the illegal use of fentanyl, you’re urged to contact police.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO