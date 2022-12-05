Read full article on original website
gograysharbor.com
Aberdeen Police Have Cosmopolis Man On Exposure Charges
Aberdeen police say they have a Cosmopolis man in custody for exposing himself to a local student this week. Aberdeen police say they have a Cosmopolis man in custody for exposing himself to a local student this week. The original call came from a staff member at Stephens Jr. High School on Monday morning saying a student had been chased and grabbed by a man. Investigators say a student told them about a man chasing her while exposing himself. The student’s story was verified by security camera footage and through a collaborative effort, Aberdeen PD were able to arrest the 18-year-old. Formal charges are pending.
thejoltnews.com
Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer
A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
gograysharbor.com
Child Immunizations Clinic Coming Up
The final NO COST childhood immunization clinic of the year has been scheduled for 2-7 p.m. Friday, December 16, at the Central Elementary School Gym, 310 Simpson Avenue in Hoquiam. Check out the Grays Harbor County Health Department Facebook page for more details. Aberdeen police say they have a Cosmopolis...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged
The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
gograysharbor.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Seized In Centralia
They say the thing that makes those pills more dangerous is that they look appealing to children, like they might be candy or a flavored vitamin. Rainbow Fentanyl has been seized in Centralia. Police say early this past Saturday officers responded to reports of a suspicious car at a business. Officers say they found the small multi-colored pills, which were determined to be fentanyl. They say the thing that makes those pills more dangerous is that they look appealing to children, like they might be candy or a flavored vitamin. Authorities say as little as 2mg or fentanyl could be a lethal dose. If you have information about the illegal use of fentanyl, you’re urged to contact police.
gograysharbor.com
Hoquiam Police Department Holding Sealed-Bid Auction
The Hoquiam Police Department is holding a sealed-bid auction of surplus police vehicles. Interested parties may view the vehicle during the department’s operating hours. Bid sheets are also available the Hoquiam Police Department on 10th Street. Up for auction is a silver 2010 Ford Crown Vic 4-dr. Minimum bid is set at $1,800. All bids must be turned in to the police station by January 27th. You can see photos at the Hoquiam Police Facebook page.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Setting Fire to Centralia Apartment in October Arrested for Allegedly Fighting Officers on Tuesday
A man accused of starting a fire in his Centralia apartment in October was arrested Tuesday on unrelated assault charges after he allegedly fought with officers investigating a suspected theft. The defendant, Robert W. Landry, 36, of Centralia, was charged with first-degree arson on Monday, Dec. 5, for a fire...
Chronicle
Police Department: ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Found in Centralia
A colorful form of fentanyl law enforcement officials fear could appeal to children has been found in Centralia, according to a Tuesday news release by the Centralia Police Department. At about 5:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle parked at a business in the 800 block...
q13fox.com
Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shuts down US 101 west of Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was fully blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
Chronicle
City of Chehalis Removes Condemnation Notices From Yard Birds
In a Dec. 6 news release, the City of Chehalis announced the condemnation placards it placed on Yard Birds have been removed. “Issues that led to the condemnation have been resolved. The property owner has worked closely with the city, Lewis County PUD and Washington State Labor and Industry to bring the building back to compliance with the most pressing safety protocols,” stated the release.
gograysharbor.com
Elma Safety Rest Area Closed For One More Day
WSDOT says the Elma Safety Rest Area will be closed to the public for one more day today. Officials say the rest area was scheduled to be closed December 6th and 7th so crews could do routine maintenance, cleaning, and land management. The Elma Rest Stop is the only state safety area for 30 miles. The nearest one will be in Thurston County on I-5 southbound. The rest stop is expected to re-open by 4pm today.
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Town Deals With Ongoing Illegal Hunting Problem
"Know your target and what lies beyond it" is a core tenet of marksmanship, and the spirit behind Ocean Shores' law against hunting within city limits. But this law is being challenged, and has been for years, by people who illegally poach on the city's large, docile and well-fed deer population for trophy kills, said Chief Neccie Logan.
gograysharbor.com
Ocean Shores Deer Inside City Limits Being Killed
Ocean Shores is dealing with an illegal hunting problem. Ocean Shores is dealing with an illegal hunting problem. The Daily World reports that the well fed, docile deer inside city limits are being killed. Often hunters will use bow and arrow, so there is little sound. Authorities believe this is not normal hunters accidentally hunting in the wrong place. Often these poachers will cut the head off after a kill for a trophy and leave the mutilated body behind. If you know something about these illegal hunts or see something related to illegal hunting, contact the police.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2.5 Million for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend at Thurston County Apartment
A 25-year-old Pierce County man who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend near Lacey, is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail. Marquan Elizah Bryant attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday. Deputies booked him into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence, while armed with a firearm.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, December 2, 2022
On 12/02/22 at 10:16 p.m. in the 2500 block of 113th Way SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Rickey Lee Neff, 68, on suspicion of violation of a protection order. On 12/02/22 at 1:06 a.m. in the 8200 block of Quinault Dr NE, police arrested Brian Lynn Carlson, 34, on an out-of-town warrant.
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead in Fort Borst Park
Investigators have yet to determine the cause and manner of death for a 25-year-old Centralia man who was found dead in Fort Borst Park on Saturday. The Lewis County Coroner’s Office positively identified the man Tuesday morning as Griffyn Dollarhyde. Lewis County 911 Communications received a call from a...
q13fox.com
Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach
YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
thejoltnews.com
Thurston County woman shot dead by boyfriend
A 21-year-old Thurston County woman was shot dead by her boyfriend in a Lacey apartment complex early this morning. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the Copper Wood Apartments near Martin Way. Sheriff’s deputies found a female resident dead with a gunshot wound when they conducted a welfare check.
Chronicle
Lewis County Judge Sentences Man to 25 Years for Murder of Rikkey Outumuro
Cristopher Gaudreau will serve 25 years in prison for the October 2021 murder of his girlfriend, local LGBTQ+ activist and performer Rikkey Outumuro. The sentence was at the high end of the standard sentencing range for Gaudreau, who had no criminal history prior to Outumuro’s murder. Gaudreau was additionally...
Chronicle
Firefighters Respond to Centralia House Engulfed in Flames Sunday
A woman estimated to be around 40 years old was taken from the scene and kept under observation for smoke inhalation as responders fought back a house fire in the 1000 block of West Main Street behind the Possibilities Pregnancy Center in Centralia Sunday morning. At about 11:20 a.m., the...
