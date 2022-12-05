Today marks one year since little Oakley Carlson was reported missing and today is also her 6th birthday. Today marks one year since little Oakley Carlson was reported missing and today is also her 6th birthday. While both of Oakley’s biological parents have been charged with child endangerment unrelated to the girl’s disappearance, they have not been charged in connection with her disappearance and have not been cooperative with investigators searching for her. Meanwhile Oakley’s former foster family is increasing the reward to $85,000 for anyone who can help find Oakley. Meanwhile the group Justice for Oakley is planning to hold a fundraiser this Friday, Dec. 9 at the Montesano Festival of Lights event. Anyone with information on where Oakley Carlson is should contact the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s office.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO