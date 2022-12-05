Read full article on original website
Middle East & Africa Personal Computing Devices Market Continues to Normalize After Period of Exceptionally High Demand
Dubai – The Middle East and Africa (MEA) personal computing devices (PCD) market, which is made up of desktops, notebooks, workstations, and tablets, posted a year-on-year decline of 12.8% during the third quarter of 2022, according to the latest industry analysis conducted by International Data Corporation (IDC), with the global technology research and consulting firm’s newly updated Worldwide Quarterly PCD Tracker showing that shipments across the region totaled 5.4 million units in Q3 2022.
Global Top 10 Foundries’ Total Revenue Grew by 6% QoQ for 3Q22, but Foundry Industry’s Revenue Performance Will Enter Correction Period in 4Q22, Says TrendForce
According to TrendForce’s research, the total revenue of the global top 10 foundries rose by 6% QoQ to US$35.21 billion for 3Q22 as the release of the new iPhone series during the second half of the year generated significant stock-up activities across Apple’s supply chain. However, the global economy shows weak performances, and factors such as China’s policy on containing COVID-19 outbreaks and high inflation continue to impact consumer confidence. As a result, peak-season demand in the second half of the year has been underwhelming, and inventory consumption is proceeding slower than anticipated. This situation has led to substantial downward corrections to foundry orders as well. For 4Q22, TrendForce forecasts that the total revenue of the global top 10 foundries will register a QoQ decline, thereby terminating the boom of the past two years—when there was an uninterrupted trend of QoQ revenue growth.
Why Vertical Integration Adds Value
Some see vertical integration as having box-build in the same company as PCBA (printed Circuit Board Assembly), but there’s so much more to it than that. And there are so many more reasons to use a vertically integrated manufacturing partner. But before we get into the value integration can...
EMSNOW Up Close – Dale Ford, ECIA Chief Analyst
Eric gets some one-on-one time with ECIA’s excellent data analyst, Dale Ford. They talk about ECIA’s Electronic Component Sales Trend (ECST) survey, which takes the pulse of the component channel every month and is a good leading indicator of the industry. Dale gives the latest update from his report on industry sentiment about a wide range of component categories and market segments. The two also discuss the report on the Top 50 Distributors, and a new study, ‘The Value of the Authorized Component Channel’ which is being conducted now by Texas A&M University.
Market Moments: Peugeot to Offer Luggage Through Partnership With Delsey Paris
Peugeot is branching out. The French automotive brand has teamed with Delsey Paris on a line of luggage, trunks and backpacks that will debut this coming spring. The deal was made by Peugeot Freres Industrie, the arm of the business tasked with developing the brand across a variety of household and family products that will offer a distinctly French approach to travel.
Indium Corporation Expert to Co-Chair Special e-Mobility Session at IPC APEX Expo
Indium Corporation’s Global Head of e-Mobility and Infrastructure, Brian O’Leary, will co-chair a special panel discussion on e-Mobility on Thursday, January 26 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. local time at IPC APEX Expo in San Diego, Calif., US. Climate change, government policy, and consumers are rapidly driving the...
Smartphone Production Fell to About 289 Million Units for 3Q22 as Demand Was Not Sufficient to Offset Inventory Pressure and Economic Headwinds, Says TrendForce
According to TrendForce’s latest research, global smartphone production totaled around 289 million units for 3Q22, showing a slight QoQ drop of 0.9% and a YoY drop of 11%. The smartphone market thus exhibited an extremely weak demand situation as the “iron law” of positive growth in the third quarter was broken after being in effect for years. The contraction of smartphone production during this year’s peak season was mainly attributed to smartphone brands giving priority to consumption of channel inventory for whole devices and maintaining a fairly conservative production plan for 3Q22. Moreover, they had kept lowering their production targets due to strong global economic headwinds.
IDC FutureScape: Top 10 Predictions for the Future of Work
NEEDHAM, Mass.,– International Data Corporation (IDC) announced its Future of Work predictions for 2023 and beyond. With global attention divided between many disruptors, the future of work is fraught with many unknowns, from where and how work will be done to how economic pressures will change job opportunities to how social, skills, and climate concerns will have a broad impact. Hybrid work, once thought to be a temporary means of enabling enterprises to continue business operations through the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a mainstay for our global future work landscape.
US Commerce Department’s Initial Anti-Circumvention Ruling Against Four Chinese Solar Companies Will Have No Notable Effect in Short Term, Says TrendForce
On December 2, the US Commerce Department released its preliminary findings on four Chinese solar companies that are charged with circumventing US tariffs by setting up product assembly sites in Southeast Asia. The companies targeted by the investigation are BYD (Cambodia), Canadian Solar (Thailand), Trina Solar (Thailand), and Vina (a Vietnamese subsidiary of LONGi). The US Commerce Department’s initial ruling is that the four Chinese companies have been evading the anti-dumping and countervailing duties on PV modules (a.k.a., solar panels) by shipping products from their foreign assembly sites. However, TrendForce believes, regardless of the outcome of this probe, the tariff exemption that the US government has recently granted for PV module imports from Southeast Asia will remain in force. The exemption applies to modules that are to be imported before June 6, 2024 and installed at project sites before December 2024. Therefore, the initial ruling has no tangible impact during the interim period.
TSMC Announces Updates for TSMC Arizona
PHOENIX – TSMC announced that in addition to TSMC Arizona’s first fab, which is scheduled to begin production of N4 process technology in 2024, TSMC has also started the construction of a second fab which is scheduled to begin production of 3nm process technology in 2026. The overall investment for these two fabs will be approximately US$40 billion, representing the largest foreign direct investment in Arizona history and one of the largest foreign direct investments in the history of the United States.
