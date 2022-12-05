On December 2, the US Commerce Department released its preliminary findings on four Chinese solar companies that are charged with circumventing US tariffs by setting up product assembly sites in Southeast Asia. The companies targeted by the investigation are BYD (Cambodia), Canadian Solar (Thailand), Trina Solar (Thailand), and Vina (a Vietnamese subsidiary of LONGi). The US Commerce Department’s initial ruling is that the four Chinese companies have been evading the anti-dumping and countervailing duties on PV modules (a.k.a., solar panels) by shipping products from their foreign assembly sites. However, TrendForce believes, regardless of the outcome of this probe, the tariff exemption that the US government has recently granted for PV module imports from Southeast Asia will remain in force. The exemption applies to modules that are to be imported before June 6, 2024 and installed at project sites before December 2024. Therefore, the initial ruling has no tangible impact during the interim period.

2 DAYS AGO