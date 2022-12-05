ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
14news.com

‘Trash for Cash’ program deadline extended in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the ‘Trash for Cash’ program. They say the deadline is now January 3, 2023. According to a press release, the Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for the program in the next calendar year and would like to invite more organizations to apply.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now

ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Motel drug bust lands two Owensboro felons in jail

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Two convicted felons were arrested at an Owensboro motel early Tuesday morning during a drug bust. Shortly after 3 a.m. on December 6, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Kentucky State Police conducted a search warrant of a room at the Cadillac Motel. According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Are you a victim? Car break-ins plague Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve been busy dealing with a series of overnight car break-ins that happened late Monday evening. Officers say the break-ins, which are currently under investigation, happened at several different places. According to the police department, a couple of suspects have been reported and officers […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wevv.com

Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say

Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they found around 2,000 fentanyl pills in a Vanderburgh County home where children were living. Officials say the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force had received tips about 27-year-old Andre "Squirt" Wright Jr. selling fentanyl and other pills, prompting an investigation that led to the discovery that Wright had been distributing large amounts of drugs.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Two people face drug and neglect charges

Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson residence catches fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A home in Henderson caught fire last night. Henderson Dispatch says it occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Rucker Road #1. Everyone in the home was able to make it out and there were no injuries reported. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville felon pleads guilty after halfway house escape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending a year in federal prison after authorities say he escaped from a halfway house. Brett Clark, 40, was sentenced to 12 months after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. Court documents show that Clark was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.
BREMEN, KY
wevv.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Webster County

Three people are facing meth trafficking charges after an investigation in Providence, Kentucky. The Providence Police Department says it started when officers saw a suspicious vehicle late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Inside that vehicle was 52-year-old Tyffani Stone of Hanson, 32-year-old Frances Teem of Tennessee, and 45-year-old Brian Newton...
PROVIDENCE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy