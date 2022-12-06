Read full article on original website
'It's Dead Out Here': China's Slow Exit From Zero-COVID
BEIJING (Reuters) -Judging by Friday's quiet streets in China's capital Beijing and the reluctance of some businesses to drop COVID curbs, enduring anxieties about the coronavirus are likely to hamper a speedy return to health for the world's second-largest economy. Although the government on Wednesday loosened key parts of its...
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Vietnam Shifts Gears on Arms Trade as It Loosens Ties With Russia
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow. The Southeast Asian nation is one...
Peru's President Detained by Security Forces - National Police Tweet
LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's President Pedro Castillo was detained by security forces on Wednesday, according to images shown in a tweet published by the national police, shortly after Congress voted to remove him from power. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)
Russia's Duma Passes Bill Banning Surrogacy for Foreigners
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The lower house of the Russian parliament on Thursday passed in the second and third readings a bill that bans foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers. In addition, a child born by a surrogate mother in Russia would automatically be given Russian citizenship. Couples where one of...
Viktor Bout, the Arms Dealer Russia Has Swapped for Brittney Griner
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was freed from jail in Russia on Thursday in exchange for the release of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States, according to U.S. and Russian officials. Here are some key facts about Bout:. - He became one of the...
Republican Lawmakers Criticize U.S. Grant to Battery Company With China Ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two senior Republican lawmakers on Wednesday were highly critical of the decision by the U.S. Energy Department to award $200 million to Microvast Holdings over the lithium battery company's ties to the Chinese government. In October, Texas-based Microvast won a $20 million U.S. grant from the department...
Russia Arms Dealer Bout Arrives in Moscow, Hugs Mother, Wife - TV
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout arrived in Moscow on Thursday after he was exchanged in a prisoner swap with the United States and hugged his mother and wife after stepping onto the tarmac, images on live television showed. Bout, 55, was given a 25-year prison sentence by a...
Putin Says Russia Could Adopt US Preemptive Strike Concept
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow could adopt what he described as a U.S. concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. "We are just thinking about...
Russia's Bout Feels Terrible, Wants Drawings Back From U.S. -TASS
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife. She said Bout was "exhausted" and hadn't slept for...
CDC: New Omicron Subvariants Increasing in the U.S.
Omicron subvariant XBB is on the rise in the U.S., reaching close to 5% of COVID-19 infections this week, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [. Read:. FDA Authorizes Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots for Children as Young as 6 Months ]. Subvariants BQ.1.1 and...
China Eastern Takes Delivery of the World's First Made-In-China C919 Jet
BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) - The world's first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai on Friday and took off for a 15-minute flight to mark the historic moment. The plane, a rival to the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle jet families,...
U.S. Citizen Sarah Krivanek Deported From Russia
(Reuters) -Sarah Krivanek, a U.S. citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute, has left Russia, Krivanek said while aboard a plane about to leave Moscow's airport late on Thursday. Krivanek said she was flying to Los Angeles via Dubai. The website of Moscow's Domodedovo airport showed...
Russia Says U.S. Withdrawal From INF Treaty 'Created Vacuum'
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that the United States' withdrawal from a treaty banning intermediate-range nuclear missiles was a destructive act that had created a vacuum and stoked additional security risks. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the U.S. decision to pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear...
Finnish Foreign Minister Says Missing Clear Date on NATO Ratification by Turkey
(Reuters) - Finland's foreign minister said on Thursday that many issues over Turkey's concerns over terrorism set out in a memorandum to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO had been clarified though a date for ratification by Ankara remained missing. "What we are still missing is the clear date,...
UK Criticises China, Penalises Russians, Iranians Over Rights
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said the human rights situation in China worsened last year and announced sanctions on Friday against 30 people worldwide, including officials from Russia, Iran and Myanmar who it deems responsible for human rights abuses or corruption. France had on Thursday announced plans for new European Union sanctions...
Analysis-Macron's Mixed Messages on Ukraine Unnerve Some Western Allies
PARIS (Reuters) - When NATO's 30 foreign ministers met in Bucharest in November to map out further aid plans for Ukraine and regional players under pressure from Russia, there was a notable ministerial absence: France. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was with President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to...
North Korean Hackers Exploited Seoul Halloween Tragedy to Distribute Malware, Google Says
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean government-backed hackers referenced the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul to distribute malware to users in South Korea, Google's Threat Analysis group said in a report.The malware was embedded in Microsoft Office documents which purported to be a government report on the tragedy that killed more than 150 people after tens of thousands of young revellers crowded into narrow alleyways.
Chinese President Invites Saudi King to Visit China - Saudi State TV
DUBAI (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit China, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
