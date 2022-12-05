Read full article on original website
'Avatar': Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver on Filming Their Record-Setting Underwater Scenes (Exclusive)
In director James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, Kate Winslet joins the franchise as a pivotal new character, Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina. And in doing so, the actress set a new record for holding one's breath underwater while shooting scenes for the new movie, which will transport viewers to parts of the planet Pandora that were not seen in the first film.
Taylor Swift Is Set to Direct Her First Feature Film -- With Her Own Script
..Ready for it? Taylor Swift is going to direct a movie!. The world-famous performer is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, it was announced on Friday. According to a press release, the project involves the singer's original script. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist...
Never a dull moment in the charming ‘Matilda the Musical’
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” — an unwieldy title but a better one, surely, than “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical: The Movie” — is an enjoyably bright and chipper adaptation of a moving, melancholy story I’ve loved since childhood.
Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not Moving Forward
Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in the works. The third installment in Patty Jenkins' film series starring Gal Gadot in the titular role is not happening at Warner Bros., ET has confirmed. No other decisions -- such as Gadot's future with the franchise or the development of other potential...
James Cameron Explains Why Leonardo DiCaprio Was Almost Not Cast in 'Titanic' (Exclusive)
While Kate Winslet is making headlines for her record-setting underwater scenes in Avatar: The Way of Water, the film is also getting attention for the fact that it reunites the actress with director James Cameron, whom she first worked with on Titanic. With the release of the highly anticipated Avatar...
‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Teases Jon Snow Spinoff Series: “He’s Not OK”
Kit Harington made an appearance at the Game of Thrones convention in L.A. where he was inevitably asked about the Jon Snow sequel series that was announced earlier this year. Although Harington couldn’t say much about the development of the show, he did talk about how Jon Snow ended in the series and what could be happening to him after his character killed Daenerys. “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” Harington said during the panel at the convention Sunday night, according to Entertainment Weekly. “At the end of the show when we find him in...
Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin and Martin Short During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue
Steve Martin and Martin Short had one very special guest in the building, during their Saturday Night Live monologue. Martin, 77, and Short, 72, each made their return to Studio 8-H for season 48 of the sketch comedy series. The duo opened their set by reflecting on their numerous hosting gigs.
2022 Children's & Family Emmys: The Complete Winners List
The first annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards, held on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, are honoring the best in children and teen entertainment on broadcast and streaming services. The inaugural ceremony features JoJo Siwa as the host of the Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on...
‘I feel terrible’: Kathy Hilton apologises to Mariska Hargitay for PCA speech incident
Kathy Hilton has apologised for applying lipstick during actor Mariska Hargitay’s speech at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she feels “terrible” over the now-viral moment where she reached into her bag and applied lipstick while Hargitay accepted her award.“I adore and I respect Mariska very much,” Hilton, 63, told Extra on Friday (9 December).“I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible.”Hilton added that she “would never do anything to be rude intentionally” and that it was the first time “being back on the stage with some of the...
Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Recreation' Actress, Dead at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The Parks and Recreation star's family announced her death Thursday on Facebook. She was 92. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," her family wrote. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."
Ryan Reynolds Meets King Charles III and Camilla at Wrexham Soccer Club With Rob McElhenney
Welcome to Wrexham, Your Majesties! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had a brush with British royalty on Friday. The co-owners of the Wrexham Football Club in Wales welcomed King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, to the soccer pitch, shaking hands with the reigning monarch. According to royal reporters,...
Voices: The White Lotus season 2 kept us guessing until the very last moment
The White Lotus season two has finally come to its fatal end, but I already knew who would meet their untimely death in the season finale … sort of.No, it’s not because I have The White Lotus creator Mike White on speed dial; although, I do know someone who knows someone who was in School of Rock. Don’t we all? And no, I didn’t receive an advance screening of the finale, nor did I give executives at HBO Max an offer they couldn’t refuse (obligatory The Godfather reference, more on that later).It’s because my entire feed has been inundated...
