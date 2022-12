Three Penn faculty members have been named National Academy of Inventors (NAI) Fellows. Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman of the Perelman School of Medicine and Dean Vijay Kumar of the School of Engineering and Applied Science received the honor, considered the highest professional distinction awarded to academic inventors. They are among 169 new members of the 2022 class of NAI fellows.

PENN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO