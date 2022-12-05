Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Mills County nears county attorney appointment
(Glenwood) -- Mills County's search for new county attorney is expected to end next week. No action was taken at the county's board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. But, Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the board is expected to appoint an applicant for the position at next week's meeting. The individual selected would succeed Naeda Elliott, who resigned last month--though she was the top votegetter in the November general elections.
WOWT
Council Bluffs CenturyLink customers concerned over service outage
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - At least three CenturyLink customers in Council Bluffs haven’t had internet service since Friday. Three customers contacted 6 News with concerns over the lengthy internet outage. Monday, CenturyLink told 6 News the outage was caused when a digging crew struck a line. “A third-party...
WOWT
Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays. It’s also not the time of year for spending thousands of dollars more to hire someone else. The Levins like to entertain outdoors, but after...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit continues work after turning hotel into homeless shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nonprofits on the front line fighting against homelessness, food insecurity, and other needs for the underserved are concerned about what the new year will bring. The concern is about funding and if there will be enough to help the growing number of people in need. What...
Omaha residents continue to say 'not in my backyard' to new developments
As the city grows, so do complaints, with many Omaha residents telling the city they don’t want a new apartment building in their backyard.
WOWT
Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
WOWT
$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
Council Bluffs man sentenced for placing explosive devices at Omaha home
A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for placing more than a dozen homemade explosive devices around a detached garage and vehicle in Omaha.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Underwood, IA crash impacts interstate traffic Wednesday morning
A multi-vehicle crash on I-80 westbound near Underwood has westbound lanes completely blocked. See the below photo for IDOT's suggested detour.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
harlanonline.com
Paraprofessional fired from Harlan Community High School after outside incident
HARLAN — A former Harlan Community School District high school teacher associate — Ashley Joe Cibic, 35, of Harlan — was arrested Nov. 21 on several charges including controlled substance violation, two counts of unlawful possession prescription drugs, child endangerment and sexual exploitation by a school employee.
iheart.com
Omaha Forecasters Track Next Storm System
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service in Valley says the next storm system moving toward the Midlands and the Omaha/Council Bluffs area could produce wintry weather in eastern Nebraska into western Iowa on Thursday. This could bring some freezing rain Thursday morning with a changeover to rain and...
redoakexpress.com
William "Bill" Eggert, 75
William “Bill” Eggert, 75, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Red Oak Rehab and Care Center, Red Oak. William “Bill” Lee Eggert, the son of Raymond and Glenna (Frame) Eggert, was born Oct. 13, 1947, at Lincoln, Neb. Bill was preceded in...
kmaland.com
Pacific Junction woman booked on child endangerment, OWI warrant
(Glenwood) -- A Mills County suspect was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shea Christine Downing of Pacific Junction was arrested shortly before 10:45 a.m. on a warrant for three counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated first offense. Downing was taken to...
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released their arrest report from November 24th through December 5th. Michael Martens, 58, of Lewis, was arrested December 5th on the charge of Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. Martens was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
One man killed in a plane crash in Iowa on Monday
Reports show the plane struck a power line during take-off. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sioux City Journal
Photos: West Fork, Mason City Newman, Council Bluffs St. Albert and Easton Valley compete in Hip Hop at Iowa State Dance Championships 2023
West Fork and Mason City Newman Catholic finished 1-2, respectively, in Class II Hip Hop; Council Bluffs St. Albert claimed second place in Class I Hip Hop; and Easton Valley also competed in Class II on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
redoakexpress.com
Janice Neal, 81
Janice Marie Neal, 81, of Malvern, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home in Malvern. Janice was born Jan. 19, 1941, in Villisca, the daughter of Harry and Dorothy (Bishop) Neal. Janice was raised in Villisca and graduated from the Villisca High School in 1960. She then attended business school in Omaha, Neb. She started her working career at an ag manufacturing plant in Essex.
Atlas Atlantic Cinema Turns Down the Atlantic Chamber, and CADCO to Save the Theater
(Atlantic) The City of Atlantic may soon be without a theater if the Atlantic Board of Adjustment approves a rezoning request from the New Life Church. (Update: The City of Atlantic says the Board of Adjustment meeting originally scheduled for 7:30 am Monday, December 12th will be postponed due to lack of a quorum of members available at that time. A new public hearing will be re-scheduled and the public will be notified when that meeting will take place.)
Comments / 1