Meeting preview: Pearland City Council to discuss potential bond election, litigation
Pearland City Council will meet at City Hall on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. (Community Impact file photo) The Pearland City Council meeting Dec. 12 will feature discussions on a potential 2023 bond election, potential litigation and a third-party audit associated with the fiscal year 2022-23 tax calculations. The city...
Sugar Land adopts stronger ethics requirements, approves changes to code of conduct
The Sugar Land City Council approved changes to the city's Ethical Code of Conduct. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) With the purpose of holding themselves to a higher standard, Sugar Land City Council members approved revisions to the Sugar Land Code of Ethical Conduct during a regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.
League City City Council approves contentious resolution regarding 'obscene' library material
League City City Council narrowly approved a contentious resolution regarding obscene library material targeted toward minors at its Dec. 6 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Following a lengthy public comment period, League City City Council on Dec. 6 approved a revised resolution regarding library materials targeted toward minors that contain “obscenity” or feature certain topics.
Jersey Village residents share feedback, hear updates on potential baseball stadium
Jersey Village City Hall hosted a town hall Dec. 5 regarding the city's Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Jersey Village Mayor Bobby Warren fielded dozens of questions from residents Dec. 5 at a town hall meeting on the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2—the future site of a new City Hall building and mixed-use development slated to offer retail, restaurant, housing and entertainment options at Jones Road south of Hwy. 290.
Saunders likely winner for League City City Council Position 7 runoff
Sean Saunders takes the lead in the race for League City City Council Position 7, according to Galveston County early voting results. (Courtesy Unsplash) With 7 of 9 polling centers in Galveston County reporting, Saunders is the likely winner for the League City City Council Position 7. Saunders has been...
Angel Jones sworn in as Missouri City's 4th full-time city manager in 3 years
Missouri City's newest city manager, Angel Jones, takes the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony during the Dec. 5 City Council meeting. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) Angel Jones has been sworn in as Missouri City’s fourth full-time city manager in three years. “I just want to say that I...
City of Katy sees population increase, more racial diversity between 2016-21
American Community Survey data released five-year estimates from 2017-21 about the population of Katy, including race, education, housing and occupation data. (Community Impact staff) The U.S. Census Bureau released five-year estimates from its American Community Survey data on Dec. 8. The data reflects a survey of 3.5 million people and...
Pearland raises water rates to fund sweeping improvements to infrastructure
The water projects, which will be completed over the next one to two years, are some of the largest construction projects in Pearland history. (Courtesy City of Pearland) Pearland residents will see increases in their water bills in 2023 and likely the following years as the city moves to spend $535 million to upgrade its water and wastewater infrastructure.
Tomball ISD swears in new Trustee Tina Salem, incumbents
Lincoln Goodwin (far left), justice of the peace for Harris County Precinct 4, swore in Tomball ISD trustees to four-year terms following the Nov. 8 elections for positions 1, 2, 3 and 4. From left to right, incumbent Mark Lewandowski, newcomer Tina Salem, incumbent Michael Pratt and incumbent John McStravick were elected to the board Nov. 8. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact)
Latest community survey shows population, income increases for Galveston County
The annual American Community Survey offers insight into a variety of topics in communities around the country. (Courtesy Pexels) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which offer insight into a variety of topics in communities around the country, including population, income and employment. Here is a look at how the Galveston County community has changed over the past five years.
The Woodlands Township seeks end to power outage issues in Creekside Park
The Woodlands Township board of directors said the issue of outages needed to be addressed before serious damage occurred. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) After issues with temporary power outages in the Village of Creekside Park, The Woodlands Township board of directors discussed the need for more effort on behalf of CenterPoint Energy in order to address the issue at its Dec. 7 meeting.
Sugar Land approves drainage fee starting Jan. 1
A new drainage fee will be levied starting Jan. 1 after the Sugar Land City Council approved the fee during its Dec. 6 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Sugar Land City Council has approved a new charge designed to generate more funds for stormwater management. The City Council approved the rate changes during a Dec. 6 Sugar Land City Council meeting.
Color Nails Bar and 9 other businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Houston tackles illegal dumping issues; study reveals high rates of local subsidence
Illegally discarded trash fills a drainage ditch in Independence Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) On the Dec. 9 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Shawn Arrajj discusses how a U.S. Department of Justice investigation is putting a spotlight on illegal dumping and cleanup practices in Houston. Also, reporter Asia Armour shares findings from a University of Houston study that revealed serious subsidence issues in several Houston suburbs, including Katy.
Missouri City business takes advantage of incentive program
Missouri City City Council recently approved a business for facade improvements as part of the city's facade improvement incentive program. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) The offices of Raymond W. Howard are getting a face-lift due to a facade improvement incentive program with Missouri City. The Missouri City Council approved the application...
Spring ISD board considers 2023-24 school year calendar, swears in re-elected trustees
Spring ISD board President Justine Durant was sworn in as a trustee Dec. 6 after winning uncontested re-election in November. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) On Dec. 6, the Spring ISD board of trustees considered the district’s calendar for the upcoming school year and swore in three trustees who were re-elected to the board Nov. 8.
City of Sugar Land wraps up 2019 bond-funded drainage projects
After 200 Sugar Land houses flooded during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017, drainage emerged as a top priority for the city, city officials said. Sugar Land voters approved a $90.76 million general obligation bond in November 2019, which included $47.6 million for drainage under Proposition A. Three years later, following a pandemic and rising construction costs, the city has checked four of 10 projects off the list.
Data: Bay Area cities experienced general population and income increases from 2016-21
Population and median household income have generally increased across different Bay Area cities, such as League City. (Courtesy city of League City) The Bay Area has seen general growth in categories such as population, income and employment, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey’s data results when compared to the 2016 American Community Survey.
Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project
In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
New 24/7 emergency pet opens Dec. 12 in Lower Heights development
A 25,000-square-foot office and retail building opened in 2022 in the Lower Heights development at I-10 and Studemont Street. Home Depot opened as an anchor tenant in September. (Rendering courtesy Gulf Coast Commercial Group. A new location of Veterinary Emergency Group, a 24/7 pet emergency hospital with locations across the...
