Pearland, TX

Community Impact Houston

League City City Council approves contentious resolution regarding 'obscene' library material

League City City Council narrowly approved a contentious resolution regarding obscene library material targeted toward minors at its Dec. 6 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Following a lengthy public comment period, League City City Council on Dec. 6 approved a revised resolution regarding library materials targeted toward minors that contain “obscenity” or feature certain topics.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jersey Village residents share feedback, hear updates on potential baseball stadium

Jersey Village City Hall hosted a town hall Dec. 5 regarding the city's Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Jersey Village Mayor Bobby Warren fielded dozens of questions from residents Dec. 5 at a town hall meeting on the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2—the future site of a new City Hall building and mixed-use development slated to offer retail, restaurant, housing and entertainment options at Jones Road south of Hwy. 290.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball ISD swears in new Trustee Tina Salem, incumbents

Lincoln Goodwin (far left), justice of the peace for Harris County Precinct 4, swore in Tomball ISD trustees to four-year terms following the Nov. 8 elections for positions 1, 2, 3 and 4. From left to right, incumbent Mark Lewandowski, newcomer Tina Salem, incumbent Michael Pratt and incumbent John McStravick were elected to the board Nov. 8. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact)
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Latest community survey shows population, income increases for Galveston County

The annual American Community Survey offers insight into a variety of topics in communities around the country. (Courtesy Pexels) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which offer insight into a variety of topics in communities around the country, including population, income and employment. Here is a look at how the Galveston County community has changed over the past five years.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands Township seeks end to power outage issues in Creekside Park

The Woodlands Township board of directors said the issue of outages needed to be addressed before serious damage occurred. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) After issues with temporary power outages in the Village of Creekside Park, The Woodlands Township board of directors discussed the need for more effort on behalf of CenterPoint Energy in order to address the issue at its Dec. 7 meeting.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sugar Land approves drainage fee starting Jan. 1

A new drainage fee will be levied starting Jan. 1 after the Sugar Land City Council approved the fee during its Dec. 6 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Sugar Land City Council has approved a new charge designed to generate more funds for stormwater management. The City Council approved the rate changes during a Dec. 6 Sugar Land City Council meeting.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Color Nails Bar and 9 other businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston tackles illegal dumping issues; study reveals high rates of local subsidence

Illegally discarded trash fills a drainage ditch in Independence Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) On the Dec. 9 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Shawn Arrajj discusses how a U.S. Department of Justice investigation is putting a spotlight on illegal dumping and cleanup practices in Houston. Also, reporter Asia Armour shares findings from a University of Houston study that revealed serious subsidence issues in several Houston suburbs, including Katy.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

City of Sugar Land wraps up 2019 bond-funded drainage projects

After 200 Sugar Land houses flooded during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017, drainage emerged as a top priority for the city, city officials said. Sugar Land voters approved a $90.76 million general obligation bond in November 2019, which included $47.6 million for drainage under Proposition A. Three years later, following a pandemic and rising construction costs, the city has checked four of 10 projects off the list.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Data: Bay Area cities experienced general population and income increases from 2016-21

Population and median household income have generally increased across different Bay Area cities, such as League City. (Courtesy city of League City) The Bay Area has seen general growth in categories such as population, income and employment, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey’s data results when compared to the 2016 American Community Survey.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project

In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

