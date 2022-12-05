Read full article on original website
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S history
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in Arkansas
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis church to host Community Christmas Giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church is hoping to spread some holiday cheer this weekend. A Community Christmas Giveaway will take place at the Brighter Day Word Church located at 728 Tate Avenue on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. The first 25 families will receive a $50 gift card. Children must be in attendance. There […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis’ new six acres under a roof: A sports tourism game changer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’re invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Memphis Sports and Event Center this Saturday, December 10 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at Liberty Park. “We believe this is a game changer to bring not only local sports programming but also regional...
tmpresale.com
Jill Scott: Who is Jill Scott? Tour 2023s show in Memphis, TN Apr 26th, 2023 – presale code
TMPresale.com has published the most current Jill Scott: Who is Jill Scott? Tour 2023 presale password! While the Jill Scott: Who is Jill Scott? Tour 2023 presale is underway you will have the opportunity to acquire concert tickets in advance of members of the public. If you fail to order...
DeSoto Times Today
Simply Southern Restaurant and Catering to carry on tradition of Junior’s
Residents in Hernando who are missing their “meat and three” at lunchtime won’t have long to wait for the return of southern comfort food at the former Junior’s location. The popular eatery closed its doors last month, but will soon be home to a new restaurant...
Tennessee Tribune
86 Special Election Already Boiling Hot
The special election to replace District 86 Rep. Barbara Cooper has taken on real resonance as The Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC) has confirmed that seven potential candidates have pulled petitions to qualify in the special primary election for the seat Cooper held for 26 years, who was a legend engaged in civic and political activities representing Memphis.
AR-Pine Bluff to replace JSU for Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Golden Lions have been announced as the new football team for the Southern Heritage Classic. The Golden Lions are set to square off against Tennessee State University in September 2023 and again in 2024. The annual football game...
Tennessee Tribune
Patented Memphis Invention the Wig PalTM Spotlighted on OWN
MEMPHIS, TN — Memphis cosmetologist and entrepreneur Anita Williams got the perfect Thanksgiving tweet this week when OWN TV star Kimmi Grant said that she was featured Williams’ invention the Wig Pal™ on the popular nationally televised show. Now in it’s 9th season, “Love and Marriage: Huntsville”...
‘Breath, Brotha’: Local movement aims to break stigma around counseling in Black communities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s no secret the Black Community has battled stigmas when it comes to mental health and therapy. According to researchers, Black Men are about half as likely as their white peers to seek out counseling. In many scenarios, Black men are expected to be strong...
mlgw.com
MLGW to read meters on Saturday, December 10
To better serve our customers and protect them from being billed for 35 or more days of service, it is sometimes necessary for MLGW to read meters on Saturdays. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, we are reading cycle 7. MLGW is the largest three-service public power utility in the nation,...
ediblememphis.com
West Africa Comes to Whitehaven
Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
lbmjournal.com
Maximus Building Supply makes record contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Collierville, Tenn. — Maximus Building Supply, formerly Thrifty Building Supply, with headquarters in Collierville, Tennessee has made significant contributions to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital over the years, and this year is the largest to date. Maximus Building Supply is committed to providing quality building materials and...
City & county leaders break ground on new mixed-use development by Colonial Country Club
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis area leaders broke ground Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, on a new 170-acre mixed-use development at the former site of the north course of the Colonial Country Club. Developers said The Legacy at Countrywood will includes a residential neighborhood with 541 single-family lots, 302 senior living...
Gus’s Fried Chicken ranked as best fried chicken chain in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken has been treasured by Memphis locals for decades and it is now becoming the favorite of chicken lovers nationally. The Daily Meal recently ranked some of America’s top fried chicken chains and placed the Memphis-based restaurant at the top of that list. The first Gus’s location opened in […]
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Fairway Offers Down Payment Assistance To Some First-Time Buyers
The Fairway Community Access program is limited to specific majority-minority communities. The program is available to first-time buyers in communities that include Atlanta; Baltimore; Chicago; Detroit; Memphis, Tenn.; and Philadelphia. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., the third-largest U.S. retail mortgage lender, on Wednesday announced a new program to aid prospective first-time...
‘It’s hurtful’: Maryland woman loses $1,400 to Memphis puppy scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Deborah Dixon saw the photo online, she immediately fell in love. “They were advertising these cute little poodle puppies,” the Maryland woman told FOX13. Dixon said the seller asked for more and more money on Zelle. She paid a total of $1,475 for her...
localmemphis.com
Food drive to be held at all 'Drivers Centers' in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, three places in the city of Memphis will be participating in a state-wide food drive aimed at encouraging a volunteer spirit. The Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is partnering with three other organizations for the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
No. 11 Auburn puts unbeaten mark on the line vs. Memphis
No. 11 Auburn will look to remain undefeated when it faces Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday in Atlanta.
3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
localmemphis.com
East Memphis residents speak out after deadly pedestrian crashes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walking in Memphis can be dangerous. Tuesday, police responded to three separate deadly pedestrian crashes. So far this year, there have been at least 78 pedestrian deaths in Memphis. Three of them happened in the span of five hours Tuesday night. This brings the total to...
actionnews5.com
2 suspects wanted for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened in East Memphis on Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the burglary at 10:45 a.m. on Park Avenue. Officers were advised that the victim had left her home and later received a call from her...
