Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKHM
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
Klavon's hosts employee appreciation day, gives 100% of sales back to its staff
It's predicted up to 2,000 guests will come through the doors Tuesday. Both locations will likely generate around $20,000, which will go back directly to staff.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
WILX-TV
Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday. Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.
State News
The 1909: Quality Dairy closing, Board of Trustee campaigns, Starbucks worker strike
Lily Guiney discusses the closure of Quality Dairy and words from the CEO. Guiney then goes in-depth and recaps the Board of Trustee race results variations. Next, Guiney recaps the strike of Starbucks workers in the Greater Lansing area and the North American Indigenous Student Organization's, or NAISO, reminder of the true history behind MSU land acknowledgment regarding the Moral Act and the importance for Indigenous students to learn the accurate history.
thesuntimesnews.com
"Cupid's Christmas" is a fun, holiday movie starring an actress from Chelsea and Saline
“Cupid’s Christmas” looks to be a great movie for the holiday season and it stars Chelsea resident Marla Moore. It was released this past month from Hollywood studio, Gravitas Ventures. It’s now nationwide on all streaming platforms, DVD and BluRay. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Moore to ask her about her starring role and what she thinks of the movie she calls a holiday classic.
Tv20detroit.com
Police: U-M's Mazi Smith was speeding with Glock 19, multiple rounds of ammo
ANN ARBOR, Mich. W(XYZ) — Michigan football co-captain Mazi Smith was carrying a Glock 19 firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition when he was pulled over by Ann Arbor police on October 7, according to court records. He was estimated to be driving more than twice the speed limit.
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
hillsdale.edu
Back to Hillsdale: Samuel Musser Returns for the Master’s in Classical Education
It’s bright and early on a Thursday morning, and AJ’s Cafe hasn’t quite woken up. A few sleepy-eyed students huddle over laptops and coffees, knocking out their last few assignments before classes start for the day. Among them, however, is one student who’s wide awake with just a cup of water: Samuel Musser. He’s a 2020 Hillsdale College graduate back for another two years, this time to complete his master’s degree in.
Harper Creek teacher retires before investigation done
A Harper Creek High School teacher who was under investigation has retired, the school says.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
12 young professionals make Jackson Magazine’s 2022 ‘30 and Under’ list
JACKSON, MI – Twelve young professionals have earned Jackson Magazine’s “30 and Under” awards for 2022. This is the 16th year for the awards that go to Jackson-area residents 30 years old or younger who demonstrate strong community involvement and excellence in their jobs. Winners are...
Ann Arbor man looking for love with older women on new reality dating show
They’re mostly in their 20s and they’re about to try and woo three single women nearly twice their age. That’s the premise behind the new Hulu reality dating show, “Back in the Groove.” Among the young men looking for love is a 27-year old from Ann Arbor.
Michigan Daily
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
Jackson woman calls for more aid to homeless community
Every day, Tracie Jo Sutliff brings a set of supplies and food to homeless tents in Jackson.
WILX-TV
Spartans Lose Another Running Back
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
Ann Arbor college reaches record enrollment during statewide student declines
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor college is touting record enrollment over its 59-year existence. Concordia University Ann Arbor reached 1,201 enrolled students for the fall 2022 semester, officials said. The next highest enrollment was 1,197 students in fall 2018. The private Lutheran college, established at its 4090 Geddes...
Ann Arbor gas ban proposal draws mixed reactions from builders, climate activists
ANN ARBOR, MI — Climate activists are urging Ann Arbor to ban gas connections for new buildings, while building industry and union representatives are pushing back. The city’s Planning Commission heard more arguments for and against the proposal Tuesday night, Dec. 6. “It is of the utmost importance...
Comments / 0