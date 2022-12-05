ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

WKHM

274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County

Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday. Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.
LANSING, MI
State News

The 1909: Quality Dairy closing, Board of Trustee campaigns, Starbucks worker strike

Lily Guiney discusses the closure of Quality Dairy and words from the CEO. Guiney then goes in-depth and recaps the Board of Trustee race results variations. Next, Guiney recaps the strike of Starbucks workers in the Greater Lansing area and the North American Indigenous Student Organization's, or NAISO, reminder of the true history behind MSU land acknowledgment regarding the Moral Act and the importance for Indigenous students to learn the accurate history.
EAST LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

"Cupid's Christmas" is a fun, holiday movie starring an actress from Chelsea and Saline

“Cupid’s Christmas” looks to be a great movie for the holiday season and it stars Chelsea resident Marla Moore. It was released this past month from Hollywood studio, Gravitas Ventures. It’s now nationwide on all streaming platforms, DVD and BluRay. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Moore to ask her about her starring role and what she thinks of the movie she calls a holiday classic.
CHELSEA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
hillsdale.edu

Back to Hillsdale: Samuel Musser Returns for the Master’s in Classical Education

It’s bright and early on a Thursday morning, and AJ’s Cafe hasn’t quite woken up. A few sleepy-eyed students huddle over laptops and coffees, knocking out their last few assignments before classes start for the day. Among them, however, is one student who’s wide awake with just a cup of water: Samuel Musser. He’s a 2020 Hillsdale College graduate back for another two years, this time to complete his master’s degree in.
HILLSDALE, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Out-of-state students help swing the vote

On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Lose Another Running Back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
EAST LANSING, MI

