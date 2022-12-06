Read full article on original website
Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear
Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
Dana White details how Jiri Prochazka injured shoulder: He ‘f—king ripped the s—t out of it’
It will be a while until Jiri Prochazka is back in the Octagon. Two weeks ago, shockwaves rippled through the mixed martial arts (MMA) community when news broke that Prochazka was out of the UFC 282 main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) and vacating his Light Heavyweight title. Prochazka suffered a bad injury to his shoulder that requires surgery and is expected to leave him sidelined for quite some time, despite his hopes of returning in six months or so.
A boxer seemed to freak out his opponent when he asked during a face-off if he wanted to kiss
Sandor Martin asked Teofimo Lopez if he wanted to have a kiss before they exchange blows during a Top Rank boxing show Saturday.
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’
Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Look: Magic Johnson's Late Message For Deion Sanders Goes Viral
Former multi-sport star and ex-head coach of the Jackson State Tigers Deion Sanders received an outpouring of support when he got the head coaching job at Colorado. Among those lavishing Sanders with praise was Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. The former Laker great and president of ...
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
WWE Big Man Believes He's The One To Beat Roman Reigns
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had an incredible two years atop the WWE, dominating the main event scene with the longest title reign of the modern era. The iconic reign for "The Tribal Chief" started in 2020, when he won the Universal Championship from two stars who would soon after be released from the company: Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.
Daniel Cormier hits back at Jake Paul’s sparring offer to Paddy Pimblett: “You said you want to spar him, give him the million”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is a little bit sick of Jake Paul’s gimmick. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision win over Anderson Silva in October. The victory was the most back-and-forth fight of the YouTuber’s career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown over ‘The Spider’ sealed the win for Paul.
Punishment for James Krause? Boot him from UFC and close down his gym, says Sean Strickland
James Krause is in deep doo doo. The former UFC welterweight is currently banned from cageside and under investigation for his role in a betting scandal at UFC Vegas 64, one serious enough to prompt a promotion-wide block on gambling, as well as wagering bans in places like Ontario and New Jersey.
Chris Daukaus opens up on thoughts after losing streak: ‘I wanted to kill myself because it f—king sucks’
Chris Daukaus is in a must-win situation at UFC 282 this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) when he locks horns with Jairzinho Rozenstruik inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The No. 11-ranked Heavyweight contender found himself on the wrong end of two tough knockout losses in pivotal match ups...
Blue-FC: Dana White’s Power Slap fighting gets shiny new belt (Pic)
We’re likely to find out in just a few weeks when Dana White’s Power Slap League makes its television debut on TBS in January. The inaugural tournament will feature eight, one-hour episodes showcasing the world’s best slappers competing for championship titles across multiple weight classes in what is expected to be the first of many seasons.
Loophole closed? USADA adds condition to testing pool re-entry after McGregor incident
Some fighters push the sport forward in unique ways. Half the fouls in mixed martial arts (MMA) were added to the rulebook after officials watched in horror as Tank Abbott performed them in the cage. Chael Sonnen is the man responsible for that short and crazy period of time where fighters were being granted therapeutic use exemptions for testosterone.
Valeria Loureda’s Cheeky Instagram Celebrates Becoming WWE's First Cuban American Woman
Hot girls in MMA (or any line of work) tend to get a lot of attention, and it's not hard to understand why: it's because attractive people sell, regardless of the product you're shilling. It can be waist trainers on Instagram or tickets to a mixed martial arts event where someone is going to be on the receiving end of a beatdown.
Former NBA guard OJ Mayo signs with unexpected team
OJ Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard Mayo has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the report adds.
Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and Featherweight phenom, Ilia Topuria, are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further...
