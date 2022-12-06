Read full article on original website
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
NHL
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
Certainly, the standings are tight and a lot of hockey is still to be played, but the Red Wings have been competitive and entertaining all season. In this edition of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag, the questions reflect the enthusiasm of Hockeytown faithful and some tough decisions facing Detroit's top brass as the 2022-23 season progresses.
NHL
Preds Players Hit the Lanes as Foundation Bowling Tournament Returns
Ninth Annual Preds and Pins Tournament Raises Funds for 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund Presented by Twice Daily. Ryan Johansen, Nino Niederreiter and Cole Smith laced up their bowling shoes and hit the lanes alongside fans at Hermitage Strike and Spare Tuesday as part of the Preds Foundation's Ninth Annual Preds and Pins Celebrity Bowling Tournament.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Sammy Walker and reassigned forward Joseph Cramarossa to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Walker, 23, has appeared in 21 games for Iowa this season, leading...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Golden Knights
Opening a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) are in Nevada on Friday to take on Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) at T-Mobile Arena. Game time is 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
Engvall suspended one game for actions in Maple Leafs game
NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall has been suspended for one game, without pay, for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi during NHL Game No. 420 in Toronto on Thursday, Dec. 8, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at...
NHL
Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup for November
MONTREAL -- Forward Nick Suzuki is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of November. Suzuki was selected first star of the game once (on November 12 against Pittsburgh), second star of the game three times (on November 3 in Winnipeg, November 5 against Vegas, and November 8 in Detroit) and third star of the game once (on November 19 against Philadelphia). He finished ahead of teammate Kirby Dach. It's the second consecutive month that Suzuki earns the honor, after winning it in October with Cole Caufield.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators at American Airlines Center. Game 27: Dallas Stars (14-7-5, 33 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-14-1, 21 points) When: Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT (1930) Where: American Airlines Center- Dallas, TX. TV: Bally...
NHL
LA Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario) Maple Leafs: 16 - 5 - 6 (38 pts) Kings: 14 - 10 - 4 (32 pts) Kings Notes:. Phillip Danault is set to appear in his 500th NHL game, becoming...
NHL
Canadiens score twice in seven seconds, defeat Kraken
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal, but the Montreal Canadiens scored twice in seven seconds in the second period in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored in the first...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (13-10-3) vs. BLUE JACKETS (8-15-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (22) Goals - Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (10) Points - Johnny Gaudreau (28) Goals - Gaudreau, Boone Jenner (9) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.9% (24th) /...
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein recaps the week that was taking you behind the scenes of the New Jersey Devils. It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Senators Preview
Nashville Looks to Extend Home Point Streak in Saturday Matinee vs. Ottawa. The Nashville Predators, who saw their three-game win streak snapped by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, will look to right the ship and get back in the win column as they return home to host the Ottawa Senators Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
Lawless: Smith Quietly Continues Making Impact in Vegas
VGK forward finds new perspective after birth of daughter. Reilly Smith might be the quietest of the Misfits but his game this season has been at its loudest. The 31-year-old Smith, an original member of the Golden Knights as well as a charter partner of the Misfit Line along with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson, has strayed into the spotlight more often than usual early into this campaign.
NHL
Heika's take: Seguin and Lundkvist earn valuable points in overtime win
Despite playing an uneven game against the Ottawa Senators Thursday at American Airlines Center, Dallas rallied to tie it in the third period on a Luindkvist goal and win in overtime on a Seguin tally. Lundkvist had a goal and an assist in his second game back after three healthy...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (15-7-3) at Capitals (12-12-4) | 4 p.m.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Kraken are in the other Washington to renew their acquaintance with a team they saw just eight days ago in the Washington Capitals. It was on Dec. 1 that Seattle dug out of a two-goal deficit with three straight goals to beat the Caps 3-2 in overtime. Having played so recently, the Kraken will be able to rely on some familiarity with the team on the other side of the ice but know the matchup will be another tough test.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Rangers
COLORADO AVALANCHE (13-10-1) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (13-10-5) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche look to get back in the win column as they face off against the New York Rangers on Friday night. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. LAST TIME OUT. The...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Flames
Columbus looks to get back to its winning ways tonight against a stout Western foe. Johnny Gaudreau gets his first look at his former teammates as Calgary makes its annual trek to Nationwide Arena for a Friday night contest. That will be a storyline, but the bigger issue for Columbus is simply getting on track after Wednesday's loss to Buffalo dropped the team to 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild
The Oilers wrap up their four-game home stand with the first of back-to-back games against the Minnesota Wild. The Edmonton Oilers play back-to-back games against the Minnesota Wild, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the...
NHL
Nick Olczyk talks joining Kraken broadcast team on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Discusses living with father Eddie in Seattle; Marner point streak also among topics on latest episode. Nick Olczyk has found Seattle to be better than even he expected when he moved there with his father, Eddie, to be part of the Seattle Kraken broadcast team on ROOT Sports. The younger...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 9, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) will take on the Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. NOTES. The team will wear its Reverse Retro jerseys for the game against Philadelphia. Vegas will square off with Philadelphia...
