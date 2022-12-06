PITTSBURGH -- Well, that was an action-packed last couple of days, now wasn’t it?. With Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade prior to the Winter Meetings, the Pirates’ brass arrived in San Diego as one of the talks of the town. Reynolds might not have been moved over the last couple of days, but between a pair of free-agent signings, the Rule 5 Draft and the winning of the inaugural Draft Lottery, the festivities will end with the Pirates having made a fair amount of headlines.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO