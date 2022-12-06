Read full article on original website
MLB
2022 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick
SAN DIEGO -- The return of the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings for the first time since 2019 brought a packed house and plenty of activity in the Major League phase on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 15 players were taken in that portion of the Rule 5,...
Yardbarker
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
MLB
deGrom embracing the vision Rangers putting forth
ARLINGTON -- Late last week, Jacob deGrom flew to Texas for a physical after the quick process that led to him signing a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers. Almost immediately after passing the physical, he flew back to his home in Florida to go to Walt Disney World with his family.
MLB
Gibson brings veteran presence to young O's roster
Once Kyle Gibson first met with the Orioles’ leadership group earlier this offseason, the 35-year-old right-hander called up one of his former teammates. After all, this person would know exactly what pitching for Baltimore is like. Gibson reached out to Jordan Lyles, who thrived in a workhorse role for...
MLB
Braves bolster bullpen, acquire Jiménez from Tigers
SAN DIEGO -- The Braves strengthened their bullpen by adding one of the American League’s top strikeout pitchers from this past season. As the Winter Meetings came to a close on Wednesday, the Braves acquired Joe Jiménez and cash considerations from the Tigers in exchange for Minor League outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and Minor League pitcher Jake Higginbotham.
MLB
'More the merrier': Xander joins stacked Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres wrapped up Winter Meetings week with a Friday afternoon press conference at Petco Park, where they introduced the newest Padre to the city of San Diego. Or should we say ... Xan Diego. "I'm looking forward," said Xander Bogaerts, fresh off signing his 11-year, $280...
MLB
Get to know Thad Ward, the Nats' Rule 5 pick
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato’s Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There was a piece of advice Thad Ward had received in his young pro career that resonated loudly Wednesday afternoon. “I had a...
MLB
Who are the Dodgers' remaining potential FA targets?
SAN DIEGO -- It was a quiet Winter Meetings for the Dodgers, something that has become somewhat expected over the last few seasons. But just as has been the case in years past, that certainly doesn't mean the Dodgers will remain silent this winter. In 2020, Los Angeles made the...
MLB
Winter Meetings activity sets up Pirates' to-do list
PITTSBURGH -- Well, that was an action-packed last couple of days, now wasn’t it?. With Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade prior to the Winter Meetings, the Pirates’ brass arrived in San Diego as one of the talks of the town. Reynolds might not have been moved over the last couple of days, but between a pair of free-agent signings, the Rule 5 Draft and the winning of the inaugural Draft Lottery, the festivities will end with the Pirates having made a fair amount of headlines.
MLB
What's next for Phillies after busy Winter Meetings?
SAN DIEGO -- If you wondered how the Phillies would respond to their 2022 National League championship season, they answered with a flurry of moves this week at the Winter Meetings. First, Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal Monday. Second, Taijuan Walker agreed to a four-year, $72...
MLB
Judge's decision to have domino effect? Inside the Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- A number of notable players agreed to deals on Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, but the most notable of them all remains on the market, leaving the Manchester Grand Hyatt in waiting mode for Aaron Judge’s decision. There was a brief frenzy on Tuesday when...
MLB
Sox close Meetings with two big moves, one departure
SAN DIEGO -- The Winter Meetings started slowly for the Red Sox, but then they ended in a frenzy, with the club adding two key new players but losing a franchise cornerstone. On Wednesday morning, the Sox reached agreement on a two-year, $32 million deal with veteran closer Kenley Jansen.
MLB
Cubs off and running after busy Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Both Jameson Taillon and Cody Bellinger were at the top of the Cubs' wish list when they hit the free-agent market this offseason. At these Winter Meetings, Chicago landed its targets. Per multiple sources, the North Siders reached a four-year, $68 million deal with Taillon to join...
MLB
'We're on the upswing': O's wrap key Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Orioles general manager Mike Elias called his time at the 2022 Winter Meetings this week a “very productive trip” and “a lot of fun.” The team didn’t need to make a plethora of free-agent signings and trades in a small window for that to be the case.
MLB
Royals stand pat at Winter Meetings. Here's why
SAN DIEGO -- The Royals did not make any major moves at these Winter Meetings, nor were they expected to. For Kansas City right now, the biggest developments are taking place beneath the surface, as first-year manager Matt Quatraro gets to know his players more deeply and the club assembles a big league coaching staff and player development staff with a special emphasis on improving its pitching in the near and long terms.
MLB
Not done yet: Mets to seek more after busy Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The Mets came to the Winter Meetings needing to remake their roster, so it came as little surprise to the baseball world when they did precisely that. The first team to strike a significant deal at the Meetings, the Mets agreed to terms with Justin Verlander on a two-year contract shortly after touching down in San Diego. They only kept adding from there, netting José Quintana to supplement their rotation and Brooks Raley for the bullpen.
MLB
Is it freak-out time for clubs that missed out at Meetings?
The Winter Meetings are over. The offseason is not. So although we just had a wild week in San Diego, it is not advisable to make any major declarations based off what did -- and did not -- get done at that high-visibility industry gathering. But sometimes fans can’t help...
MLB
MLB distributes first bonuses through Pre-Arb Pool Program
A total of 100 players received bonuses as part of the Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool Program, a component of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA). According to a source, 11 of those players earned more than $1 million. The bonuses accrued though...
MLB
Padres close out Winter Meetings with late-night Preller-palooza
SAN DIEGO -- Trea Turner is a Phillie. Aaron Judge is a Yankee. But the Padres had a Plan X. An eventful week at their hometown Winter Meetings culminated late Wednesday night with news that Xander Bogaerts had agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with San Diego. That deal, which is pending a physical, has not yet been confirmed by the team.
MLB
Where do Yanks stand after Winter Meetings?
SAN DIEGO -- The Yankees were not ready to ponder life without Aaron Judge, to the point where general manager Brian Cashman grew visibly uncomfortable discussing that possibility during this week’s Winter Meetings. Retaining the superstar right fielder was the organization’s top priority, yet only the first step of its offseason plan.
