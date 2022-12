The City of Sacramento this week announced $1 million in new grants for food pantries, hot meal deliveries, and other programs to ensure everyone has access to healthy food. Seventeen organizations received awards ranging from $5,000 to $200,000 from the City’s share of American Rescue Plan relief dollars. The recipients were announced Tuesday by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Councilmember Mai Vang.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO