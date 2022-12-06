ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WTOK-TV

Byram seeking 2% motel/restaurant tax to fund recreational opportunities

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - If Byram Mayor Richard White has his way, purchasing a combo meal at a local fast-food restaurant in his city could help pay for the construction of new soccer fields and basketball courts. As part of their legislative wish list, Byram city leaders are asking lawmakers...
BYRAM, MS
WTOK-TV

Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Jackson not only Mississippi city with water woes. Vicksburg leaders hire engineers to help with wastewater problems that won’t go away.

Jackson is not the only Mississippi city with water woes. Although not as critical as the problems experienced in Mississippi’s capital city, the city of Vicksburg has been grappling with wastewater issues that will not go away. Problems with two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on...
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County. Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Two Vicksburg residents arrested in separate narcotics cases

Vicksburg Police Department has announced the arrest of two Vicksburg residents arrested in separate narcotics cases. According to a press release, Vicksburg Police Department Narcotics Division investigators arrested Anthony Dixon, 52, of Vicksburg on Friday, Dec. 2, on one count of sale of cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, one count of felony possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Miss Mississippi heads to the Miss America competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins left from Jackson’s airport Thursday morning and has now arrived in Connecticut. She will spend the next few days with 50 other candidates preparing for the first night of the preliminary competition at Miss America. Miss Mississippi arrived with her luggage...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi ICU capacity decreasing as COVID-19 and flu cases climb

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated. It sounds familiar, right? State health officials say there’s an urgent reason for you to take their advice. It’s a cycle we all became familiar with at the height of COVID-19. Doctors are yet again asking that you take the steps to protect yourself, namely vaccination, in hopes that it will keep you out of already full hospitals.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS New York

Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against former New York lt. gov.

NEW YORK -- Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges.Judge J. Paul Oetken in a written opinion said prosecutors failed to allege an explicit example in which Benjamin provided a favor for a bribe, an essential element of bribery and honest services fraud charges.Benjamin, a Democrat, resigned after his arrest last April. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he obtained campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for his influence to get a $50,000 grant of...
NEW YORK STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of trying to sneak contraband into Yazoo County jail

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after investigators said he tried to sneak contraband into a Yazoo County jail. According to the Yazoo Hearld, 20-year-old Aargus Harris was arrested after deputies said they caught him attempting to throw a bag over the fence at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.  Chief Deputy […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy