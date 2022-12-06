Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Empower Mississippi releases violent crime report and offers potential solutions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi doesn’t have as much of a problem with violent crime as other states. But, homicides around the state are an increasing issue. Empower Mississippi’s violent crime report isn’t an argument for locking everyone up and throwing away the key. Instead, it’s an attempt to show that there are alternatives.
WTOK-TV
Capitol Police chase in Jackson ends in officer-involved shooting; MBI investigating
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer-involved shooting occurred early Sunday morning in Hinds County. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, it happened when Capitol Police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle led police on a chase that came...
WTOK-TV
Byram seeking 2% motel/restaurant tax to fund recreational opportunities
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - If Byram Mayor Richard White has his way, purchasing a combo meal at a local fast-food restaurant in his city could help pay for the construction of new soccer fields and basketball courts. As part of their legislative wish list, Byram city leaders are asking lawmakers...
mageenews.com
Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the following statement regarding the State v John Coleman:
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the following statement regarding the State v John Coleman:. Last Tuesday, November 29, 2022, upon appearance...
WTOK-TV
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
Jackson not only Mississippi city with water woes. Vicksburg leaders hire engineers to help with wastewater problems that won’t go away.
Jackson is not the only Mississippi city with water woes. Although not as critical as the problems experienced in Mississippi’s capital city, the city of Vicksburg has been grappling with wastewater issues that will not go away. Problems with two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on...
WAPT
MDHS adds more names to civil lawsuit seeking to recover misspent TANF money
JACKSON, Miss. — Additional defendants have been added to the civil suit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which is seeking to recover $94 million in misspent welfare funds. MDHS amended its civil complaint this week after attorneys for the state agency spent months investigating. The following...
Mississippi law enforcement officer fired after money from drug seizure goes missing
A South Mississippi law enforcement officer has been fired and accused of stealing money from a recent drug seizure. The agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relived of duty over the weekend when money from a recent drug seizure turned up missing. The alleged theft was discovered on Friday, Dec. 2.
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
WTOK-TV
Silver Alert issued for Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County. Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400...
vicksburgnews.com
Two Vicksburg residents arrested in separate narcotics cases
Vicksburg Police Department has announced the arrest of two Vicksburg residents arrested in separate narcotics cases. According to a press release, Vicksburg Police Department Narcotics Division investigators arrested Anthony Dixon, 52, of Vicksburg on Friday, Dec. 2, on one count of sale of cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, one count of felony possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WTOK-TV
Miss Mississippi heads to the Miss America competition
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins left from Jackson’s airport Thursday morning and has now arrived in Connecticut. She will spend the next few days with 50 other candidates preparing for the first night of the preliminary competition at Miss America. Miss Mississippi arrived with her luggage...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi ICU capacity decreasing as COVID-19 and flu cases climb
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated. It sounds familiar, right? State health officials say there’s an urgent reason for you to take their advice. It’s a cycle we all became familiar with at the height of COVID-19. Doctors are yet again asking that you take the steps to protect yourself, namely vaccination, in hopes that it will keep you out of already full hospitals.
WTOK-TV
Police issue arrest warrants for two more suspects tied to Crystal Springs murder
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two more suspects have been identified in the murder of a 17-year-old in Crystal Springs. Friday, capital murder arrest warrants for Clyde Green, 20, of Jackson, and Icesarion Barnes, 24, of Jackson, were issued in connection with the murder, according to Chief Tony Hemphill. Datarius...
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
Student Found Dead Inside Car At Jackson State University In Mississippi
A student was found dead inside a car at Jackson State University in Mississippi on Dec. 2, according to WLBT News. Flynn Brown was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound around 8 a.m. in a parking lot on campus. The 22-year-old student from New Jersey was found inside of...
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against former New York lt. gov.
NEW YORK -- Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges.Judge J. Paul Oetken in a written opinion said prosecutors failed to allege an explicit example in which Benjamin provided a favor for a bribe, an essential element of bribery and honest services fraud charges.Benjamin, a Democrat, resigned after his arrest last April. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he obtained campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for his influence to get a $50,000 grant of...
Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
Man accused of trying to sneak contraband into Yazoo County jail
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after investigators said he tried to sneak contraband into a Yazoo County jail. According to the Yazoo Hearld, 20-year-old Aargus Harris was arrested after deputies said they caught him attempting to throw a bag over the fence at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility. Chief Deputy […]
Comments / 1