Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Michigan Corn Growers Association turns 50
Michigan Corn Growers Association members are reminiscing about their roots as part of their golden anniversary. Southeast grower Doug Darling tells Brownfield his father was a founding farmer in 1972 when corn was only $1.10 per bushel. “They wanted to see greater research, they wanted to see development of greater...
adastraradio.com
KFB Honors Members, Friends at 104th Annual Meeting
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) recognized members and supporters at its 104th annual meeting, Dec. 4-5 in Manhattan. Photos of those honored are available here. KFB presented two Kansans with Distinguished Service awards for their exemplary contributions to agriculture in the state. Eric Atkinson, Wabaunsee County, was...
adastraradio.com
Ohio Farm Bureau Washington D.C. Presidents’ Trip
Brownfield Anchor/Reporter Amie Simpson will travel to Washington D.C. , March 7 – 9, 2023 participating in the annual Ohio Farm Bureau Presidents’ Trip.
adastraradio.com
Wisconsin law helps keep farm equipment out of probate court, but needs adjustment
Wisconsin has a first-of-its-kind law allowing the transfer of farm machinery on death without going through probate court, but an attorney and Farm Bureau delegate says the new law needs one more piece. Kelly Wilfert explains on today’s Managing for Profit. 12/6/22 Managing for Profit – Kelly WIlfert.
adastraradio.com
Ohio Farm Bureau members discuss policy during 104th Annual Meeting
Ohio Farm Bureau delegates are discussing policy priorities during the general session of the 104th annual meeting. Brandon Kern, senior director of state and national policy for Ohio Farm Bureau, says farmland preservation and eminent domain are top of mind for members. “It’s going well so far, we’re kind of...
adastraradio.com
Economist shares outlook on potential growth in the pork industry
A livestock economist says potential growth in the pork industry depends on a couple of different factors. Dr. Steve Meyer, with Iowa-based Partners for Production Agriculture, says some of the challenges facing expansion are labor and production costs. He tells Brownfield, “I don’t think these costs are going anywhere. Maybe...
adastraradio.com
Wisconsin’s new transfer on death law lacks reporting mechanism
An attorney who remains active with the family farm says Wisconsin’s new transfer-on-death law for farm machinery could use an additional reporting tool. Kelly Wilfert from Two Rivers tells Brownfield that Wisconsin’s groundbreaking law allows the transfer of farm machinery to a designated heir when the owner dies without going through probate court. “Transfer on death, which we previously allowed for, and currently still do allow for real estate takes it out of the probate process.
Comments / 0