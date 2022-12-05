Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
Yardbarker
Sidney Crosby on Pace for Record Setting Year
The Pittsburgh Penguins have experienced their fair share of ups and downs through the first 26 games. They've battled back from an early seven game losing streak to catapult themselves to a tie for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Leading the charge up the Rankings is Penguins captain Sidney...
Former first-round pick, four others placed on waivers
It’s a busy Thursday on the waiver wire, as Kevin Rooney of the Calgary Flames, Tyler Benson of the Edmonton Oilers, Martin Kaut of the Colorado Avalanche and Ryan Carpenter of the New York Rangers are all available for claim, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Boston Bruins defenseman...
Yardbarker
Avs Hopping Mad At McAvoy For ‘Dirty’ Lehkonen Hit
It didn’t make much of a ripple with Boston Bruins fans, but apparently the Colorado Avalanche fans and media are hopping made at B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy headed into Wednesday night’s rematch between the B’s and Avalanche at Ball Arena. It all spans back to last...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Smith Returning; McAvoy Facing Retribution?
Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith is set to return to the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday in Denver. Should he have to worry about protecting his teammate Charlie McAvoy?. That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston...
Yardbarker
Oilersnation Everyday: Starting On Time
Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers take on the Arizona Coyotes down at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping around 7:37 pm. Now, if somebody could please inform the players that the game starts at that time, maybe the Oilers can get out to a promising opening against one of the worst teams in the NHL. The game tonight feels very important for Edmonton. They have been on a decent run recently, however, a loss to the Coyotes, who are finishing a 14-game road trip, could prove to be deflating for this team.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NHL
Statement from the Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens release a statement on the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, we reflect on the lives that were shattered 33 years ago in one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history. Our thoughts are with the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique, as well as with their families, friends, and the survivors of that tragedy.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On What Kind Of Reaction LeBron James Will Get In Return To Cleveland
Now in his fifth season as a Laker, LeBron James has already made himself more than comfortable as a resident of Los Angeles. Still, it wasn't long ago that he was playing for a different city, leading a different team to contention every year. Tonight, James and the Lakers will...
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada. Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes. During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a...
NHL Net Profit: Business Lessons From Gretzky’s Office
Today’s guest columnist is Rick Burton of Syracuse University, co-author of Business the NHL Way. The NHL’s annual revenues have grown from well under $1 billion in 1994-95 to more than $5.2 billion at the end of the 2021-22 season. That 5X growth is notable, but perhaps more impressive is how the average NHL franchise value has reached $1B. That’s far behind the NFL ($4.1), NBA ($2.6B) and MLB ($2.3B), but isn’t too shabby for a league with seven teams in Canada, where the population is roughly one-tenth of the total in the U.S . Think of it. Each NHL team is now...
Yardbarker
Wild Special Teams Spoil Kaprizov’s Record Breaking Night
The Minnesota Wild’s winning streak was ended by the Calgary Flames in a 5-3 loss after the Wild came out hot, scoring two goals within the first three minutes of the game. The Flames dominated the second period to get out in front and refused to surrender the lead as they scored just 12 seconds after Jon Merril got his first goal of the season to tie the game in the third period. They then continued the punishment and scored an empty-net goal to extend the lead beyond the Wild’s reach.
Yardbarker
Blues’ Thomas, Kyrou Living up to Big Contracts
After a slow start to the season for newly-extended St. Louis Blues stars Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, the young duo is starting to turn the corner and proving that they were worth the eight-year $65 million contract they signed in the offseason. The Blues put their future stock in...
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Ryan Reaves’ impact on the Minnesota Wild, Nathan MacKinnon suffers upper-body injury, and more
The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild are playing all three of their meetings within the span of roughly two weeks. The Wild beat the Oilers last week by a score of 5-3 in Minnesota in the second game of what’s now become a season-high four-game winning streak. The Oilers will host the Wild in Edmonton on Friday and then they’ll hit the road to play in Minnesota on Monday.
Yardbarker
Blues on the Verge of Being in Dangerous Limbo Situation
The St. Louis Blues could not be in a worse spot than they are right now, sitting in sixth place in the Central Division and 25th overall in the NHL. They are out of the playoffs but not in the sweepstakes for the number one overall pick. It will be detrimental to the franchise if they finish the season in this position, potentially losing out on free agents and impacting their ability to strengthen their farm system.
NHL
LA Kings Announce Historic New Ice Rink Partnership In Mammoth Lakes
New "LA Kings Ice at Mammoth Lakes" Will be Located Within the Town's Brand-New Community Recreation Center and is Set to Open to the Public in 2023; American Sports Entertainment Company to Provide Management Support. December 7, 2022. The Town of Mammoth Lakes, Mammoth Lakes Tourism (MLT), and Mammoth Lakes...
From the Archives: Vitamins and a Blessed Event for the Rangers
The 1942-43 New York Rangers were last in the league. How did the team try to keep their fans and improve? As Stan Fischler explains, they turned to vitamins.
Yardbarker
Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo signs with unexpected team
O.J. Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS RELEASE STATEMENT FOLLOWING CONTROVERSY REGARDING CAREY PRICE
He may not be active, but goaltender Carey Price remains a member of the Montreal Canadiens. His team has decided to release a statement after their player took a lot of heat online for taking a stance on potential legislation and aligning himself with a lobby group. Price recently took...
The Hockey Writers
Blues December Prospect Report: Snuggerud, Kessel, & Peterson
This season, the St. Louis Blues prospects report will be a prominent feature for The Hockey Writers, outlining and showcasing their seasons as the year progresses. The franchise boasts several well-rounded prospects that may not be the flashy ones that many fans covet, but reliable players that can play in all situations for the team.
Penguins prospect Sam Poulin takes leave of absence
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that prospect Sam Poulin is taking a leave of absence from the organization due to personal reasons, returning home in the meantime. General manager Ron Hextall released the following:. "The Penguins support Sam’s decision to take time away from hockey to focus on himself. As with...
Comments / 0