Read full article on original website
Related
athensceo.com
Demand for UGA Education Continues Among Student Applicants
The University of Georgia continues to be a top destination for students across Georgia and the country, as applications for the undergraduate Class of 2027 recently demonstrated. Students from 49 states and Washington, D.C., including 125 counties across Georgia, applied for early acceptance to UGA, continuing the trend for rising...
athensceo.com
Georgia Creative Communities Project Partners with the GFPE
The Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE), in partnership with the Georgia Creative Communities Project, is introducing a tax credit program that allows businesses to proactively support students in K-12 schools with the skills a wide range of employers have identified as critical. By participating in the new tax credit program, businesses can contribute to preparing students for the future workforce and engage in developing Georgia's robust creative ecosystem in communities across the state.
athensceo.com
Georgia Farm Bureau Elects the 2023 Board of Directors
Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) voting delegates elected the organization’s 2023 board of directors Dec. 6 during the 85th Annual GFB Convention held on Jekyll Island. GFB voting delegates re-elected Tom McCall to a second, two-year term. He was first elected in 2020. McCall and his family grow a variety of grain crops, sweet corn, hay and straw along with beef cattle, hogs and sheep on their farm in Fortsonia in Elbert County. He and his wife, Jane, have two adult children: Al (wife Rachel) and Katie M. Archer (husband Bristol), two grandsons and one granddaughter. The McCalls are of the Methodist faith.
Businessmen prepare large donation for Feeding the Valley Food Bank
ALBANY — If anybody understands how the high price of groceries is impacting southwest Georgia families, it’s Mike Rogers, whose Mike’s Country Stores in southwest Georgia offer some of the lowest grocery prices in the region. So when a fellow Albany businessman asked for Rogers’ help in...
Albany Tech to offer flexible evening classes in health care fields
ALBANY — Albany Technical College will begin offering evening classes for the Medical Assisting Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program and Pharmacy Technology Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program starting spring semester of 2023. Students can have a more flexible schedule to accommodate work and...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
athensceo.com
Andrea Daniel to Serve Second Term on SACSCOC Board
Dr. Andrea Daniel, president of Athens Technical College, has been elected to a second three-year term on the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges board of directors as part of the eight-member Georgia delegation. SACSCOC, which met for its annual meeting on Dec. 3-6, 2022 at the...
athensceo.com
UGA Earns Reaffirmation of SACSCOC Accreditation
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has reaffirmed the University of Georgia’s accreditation, highlighting the university’s commitment to excellence in teaching, research and service. Accreditation validates that the quality of education and facilities at UGA meets 72 standards set by SACSCOC in coordination...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Christmas presents are on the way for every child in the Georgia foster care system
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every single child in Georgia’s foster care system is about to watch their Christmas wish come true. Hundreds of volunteers from businesses all over town are working to get presents organized and ready to be dropped off. According to the Atlanta Angels Foster...
Cordele Dispatch
The Cordele-Crisp Community League recently donated items to The Gateway Center
The Cordele-Crisp Community League recently donated items to The Gateway Center. Pictured left to right are Mandy Mercer (club member), Katie Rumsey (Executive Director of Gateway Center) and Connie Carney (club member).
athensceo.com
UGA Extension Specialist, Agents Honored with Industry 40 under 40 Awards
Four experts at the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and UGA Cooperative Extension have been recognized as members of the Fruit and Vegetable 40 under 40 Class of 2022. The list honors 40 early-career agricultural professionals for exemplary accomplishments, representing “the best in the industry.” The...
wfxl.com
SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity
Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
WRDW-TV
How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoothly
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
Monroe Local News
Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund
Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
athensceo.com
For ACC Solid Waste Customers Only: 2022 Christmas Holiday Schedule
The Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department will suspend compost, garbage, recycling, and leaf and limb collections on Friday December 23rd and Monday December 26th 2022 in observance of the Christmas Day Holiday. If you have residential service & commercial service with us outside the of downtown district your pick up...
WALB 10
Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
hotelnewsresource.com
Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia Sold
Edgewater Group LLC announced the acquisition of the Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia to join Edgewater's portfolio of assets in the hospitality, retail, office and residential spaces. The property was purchased by 125 West Lamar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgewater Valley Forge Fund III LP, an affiliate of Edgewater Group LLC.
wfxl.com
Dougherty County and the city of Albany meet to negotiation in LOST funds division
Dougherty County and the City of Albany Commissioners met on Dec. 8th with a mediator to discuss the division of Local Options Sales Tax, or LOST funds. These LOST dollars fund services from the city and the county such as sewer infrastructure, which is different from SPLOST, that usually funds roads.
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Comments / 0