ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
athensceo.com

Demand for UGA Education Continues Among Student Applicants

The University of Georgia continues to be a top destination for students across Georgia and the country, as applications for the undergraduate Class of 2027 recently demonstrated. Students from 49 states and Washington, D.C., including 125 counties across Georgia, applied for early acceptance to UGA, continuing the trend for rising...
ATHENS, GA
athensceo.com

Georgia Creative Communities Project Partners with the GFPE

The Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE), in partnership with the Georgia Creative Communities Project, is introducing a tax credit program that allows businesses to proactively support students in K-12 schools with the skills a wide range of employers have identified as critical. By participating in the new tax credit program, businesses can contribute to preparing students for the future workforce and engage in developing Georgia's robust creative ecosystem in communities across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
athensceo.com

Georgia Farm Bureau Elects the 2023 Board of Directors

Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) voting delegates elected the organization’s 2023 board of directors Dec. 6 during the 85th Annual GFB Convention held on Jekyll Island. GFB voting delegates re-elected Tom McCall to a second, two-year term. He was first elected in 2020. McCall and his family grow a variety of grain crops, sweet corn, hay and straw along with beef cattle, hogs and sheep on their farm in Fortsonia in Elbert County. He and his wife, Jane, have two adult children: Al (wife Rachel) and Katie M. Archer (husband Bristol), two grandsons and one granddaughter. The McCalls are of the Methodist faith.
GEORGIA STATE
athensceo.com

Andrea Daniel to Serve Second Term on SACSCOC Board

Dr. Andrea Daniel, president of Athens Technical College, has been elected to a second three-year term on the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges board of directors as part of the eight-member Georgia delegation. SACSCOC, which met for its annual meeting on Dec. 3-6, 2022 at the...
ATHENS, GA
athensceo.com

UGA Earns Reaffirmation of SACSCOC Accreditation

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has reaffirmed the University of Georgia’s accreditation, highlighting the university’s commitment to excellence in teaching, research and service. Accreditation validates that the quality of education and facilities at UGA meets 72 standards set by SACSCOC in coordination...
ATHENS, GA
athensceo.com

UGA Extension Specialist, Agents Honored with Industry 40 under 40 Awards

Four experts at the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and UGA Cooperative Extension have been recognized as members of the Fruit and Vegetable 40 under 40 Class of 2022. The list honors 40 early-career agricultural professionals for exemplary accomplishments, representing “the best in the industry.” The...
ATHENS, GA
wfxl.com

SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity

Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoothly

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund

Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
GEORGIA STATE
athensceo.com

For ACC Solid Waste Customers Only: 2022 Christmas Holiday Schedule

The Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department will suspend compost, garbage, recycling, and leaf and limb collections on Friday December 23rd and Monday December 26th 2022 in observance of the Christmas Day Holiday. If you have residential service & commercial service with us outside the of downtown district your pick up...
ATHENS, GA
WALB 10

Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
GEORGIA STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia Sold

Edgewater Group LLC announced the acquisition of the Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia to join Edgewater's portfolio of assets in the hospitality, retail, office and residential spaces. The property was purchased by 125 West Lamar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgewater Valley Forge Fund III LP, an affiliate of Edgewater Group LLC.
AMERICUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy