NHL Notebook: Edmonton Oilers activate Kailer Yamamoto from IR, place Warren Foegle on IR, Connor McDavid named first star of the week and more

It was the first game Jagr has played all season with the club he owns. Jagr, who is set to turn 51 in February, filled in after illnesses struck the roster, according to FloHockey’s Chris Peters. Jagr helped setup Kladno’s second goal in the second period after his shot was stopped, but Matyas Filip was there to pick up the rebound. He then assisted on Matej Beran’s power-play maker with five minutes left in the third to finish as Kladno’s top scorer on Sunday.

13 HOURS AGO