NHL Notebook: Edmonton Oilers activate Kailer Yamamoto from IR, place Warren Foegle on IR, Connor McDavid named first star of the week and more

Bruce Boudreau didn’t pull the goalie because he didn’t feel like the Canucks could score vs. Wild
It was the second of a back-to-back with travel for the Minnesota Wild. It was a Saturday night. It was a three-game win streak. Tonight, the Canucks lost after yet another inconsistent effort. Even in the games they’ve won recently, it’s hard to pick out even one that can be looked at as a complete 60-minute effort.
A Penguins Trade is on the Horizon
PITTSBURGH - Trade season across the NHL is heating up as teams enter the second quarter of the 2022-23 season. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has been looking to make a trade since his last deal that brought Jeff Petry to the organization in July. Since then, the Penguins...
Are Blues Thinking About Tanking the Season, Selling Players?
Following another disappointing loss on Thursday, the players on the St. Louis Blues are growing frustrated with the way this season has gone. It won’t take long before that frustration turns into something more and with the speculation surrounding the team, players who aren’t necessarily going to be part of the team’s future way down the line could be players GM Doug Armstrong wants to move.
Jaromir Jagr, 50, records two assists in pro hockey return
It was the first game Jagr has played all season with the club he owns. Jagr, who is set to turn 51 in February, filled in after illnesses struck the roster, according to FloHockey’s Chris Peters. Jagr helped setup Kladno’s second goal in the second period after his shot was stopped, but Matyas Filip was there to pick up the rebound. He then assisted on Matej Beran’s power-play maker with five minutes left in the third to finish as Kladno’s top scorer on Sunday.
Could the St. Louis Blues trade Ryan O’Reilly?
Matt Larkin and Mike McKenna discussed the St. Louis Blues’ slow start to the 2022–23 regular season on Friday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live. The two DFO analysts went over the changes the Blues made to their roster over the summer and suggested the team could shift into a “seller mode” if things continue to go downhill — with potential players on the block including captain Ryan O’Reilly.
Bieksa On Chara Story: ‘One Of The Dumbest Things We’ve Ever Heard’
As promised by Sportsnet Insider Jeff Marek in a tweet on Thursday, former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa shot down a recent story about the 2011 Stanley Cup Final told by former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara as ‘One of the dumbest things we’ve ever heard’. In case...
