FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
athensceo.com
Demand for UGA Education Continues Among Student Applicants
The University of Georgia continues to be a top destination for students across Georgia and the country, as applications for the undergraduate Class of 2027 recently demonstrated. Students from 49 states and Washington, D.C., including 125 counties across Georgia, applied for early acceptance to UGA, continuing the trend for rising...
athensceo.com
Athens Academy Hosts Area Robotics Tournament
Athens Academy hosted a FIRST Lego League (FLL) robotics tournament on Saturday, December 3, 2023. Eleven teams from all over the area competed, including teams from Oglethorpe Middle, East Jackson Middle, Stephens County Middle School, Lake Oconee Academy, a local homeschool team, and three Athens Academy teams. Over 200 people were in attendance to compete or watch the tournament.
athensceo.com
UGA Earns Reaffirmation of SACSCOC Accreditation
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has reaffirmed the University of Georgia’s accreditation, highlighting the university’s commitment to excellence in teaching, research and service. Accreditation validates that the quality of education and facilities at UGA meets 72 standards set by SACSCOC in coordination...
athensceo.com
UGA Extension Specialist, Agents Honored with Industry 40 under 40 Awards
Four experts at the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and UGA Cooperative Extension have been recognized as members of the Fruit and Vegetable 40 under 40 Class of 2022. The list honors 40 early-career agricultural professionals for exemplary accomplishments, representing “the best in the industry.” The...
Gwinnett teachers walk out to send message following repeated acts of school violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of teachers in Gwinnett County Public Schools are calling out of the classroom this week in an attempt to make a statement over repeated acts of violence in school. It comes after one teacher was assaulted and others have been hurt trying to break up fights in the last week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Jamal Meriweather, Georgia’s Latest Commit, Breaks Down Decision
Former Brunswick High Pirate Warren McClendon has been a stalwart on Georgia’s offensive line for three seasons now, starting at right tackle for a program that’s looking to defend its national title. Following the College Football Playoff, McClendon seems destined for the NFL. The Georgia coaching staff dipped back into the Brunswick well for a potential replacement. 6’7 Jamal Meriweather.
Sandy Springs votes to make Juneteenth, Veterans Day ‘floating’ holidays
Sandy Springs officials have come to agreement on how to honor the Juneteenth holiday....
cedarblueprints.com
Eviction emergency: rent increases leave tenants distraught
When a letter arrived in the mail informing Lexington Gardens resident Barbara Daniel that she had to vacate her property within the next 30 days, she was initially shocked and confused. What she didn’t know was that her house, along with hundreds more in Athens that generally housed low income residents, had been purchased by Florida based investment group Prosperity Capital Partners. After the acquisitions Prosperity Capital, who did not respond to a request for an interview, raised rent almost 93%, from $825 to $1,595 per month.
Red and Black
Luxury clothing store Christopher Mobley to open in Athens
Christopher Mobley is expanding their popular clothing store to Athens. Christopher Mobley is a family-owned and operated Southern clothing store that has been in business for three generations. Originally, the store was known as Mobley & Sons, specializing in suits and formalwear. Eventually, a new take on the store, Christopher...
Children’s Chris Chelette on what Children’s new hospital means for Brookhaven
In 2017, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta unveiled plans for an expansive campus at the interchange of North Druid Hills Road and I-85. The campus would cover 70 acres and include the then already-under-construction Center for Advanced Pediatrics, acres of green space and a new state-of-the-art hospital. The project originally was to be completed by 2026. […] The post Children’s Chris Chelette on what Children’s new hospital means for Brookhaven appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
accesswdun.com
Board of Commissioners approves application for $2 million improvement grant
The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night in approval of an application for a community improvement grant in Gainesville. If awarded, the Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities grant aims to improve sidewalks, walking trails, dog parks and other Butler Park amenities. Funds will also be used to improve recreational facilities and nature parks.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers makes more Georgia football history, wins Mackey Award
ATHENS — Brock Bowers became the first Georgia player in history to be named the John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end on Thursday night. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta were the other two finalists, and an ESPN expert had predicted the Fighting Irish player would win the award.
Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast
MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
Henry County Daily Herald
Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff
McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
athensceo.com
For ACC Solid Waste Customers Only: 2022 Christmas Holiday Schedule
The Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department will suspend compost, garbage, recycling, and leaf and limb collections on Friday December 23rd and Monday December 26th 2022 in observance of the Christmas Day Holiday. If you have residential service & commercial service with us outside the of downtown district your pick up...
Gwinnett County commission gives sheriff a $50K raise
Keybo Taylor is now the highest-earning sheriff among the four largest counties in Georgia.
dawgnation.com
Georgia’s Todd Monken deservedly highest-paid college football assistant, Top 10 list revealed
ATHENS — Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is the highest-paid assistant coach in college football with a $2.01 million salary, per the latest USA Today data. Beyond reporting facts, there’s not much “newsy” about that because Monken’s value is understandably higher than any other assistant in college football at this time.
Check voting line wait times in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Georgians are heading back to the polls today to cast their ballot for the U.S. Senate. Although state officials are reporting very minimal wait times at election locations across Georgia, you can still check to see exactly how long you are waiting in two metro counties. Voting...
