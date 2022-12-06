ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

Fat Paulie's Wicked Awesome Eatery builds customer base with scratch cooking

Simple food, but done right. That's what restaurant owners Paulie and Meghan Bevacqua strived for when they opened Fat Paulie's Wicked Awesome Eatery in Ormond Beach. Whether their customers are ordering their award-winning clam chowder or their meatball parm, the Bevacquas aim to provide fresh food made from scratch, and since opening five months ago, they have built a loyal customer base because of it.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
theapopkachief.com

King Buffet Chinese Restaurant has been a local favorite for over 15 years

There are three good reasons to celebrate the holidays at King Buffet Chinese Restaurant: less work in the kitchen, more spontaneity, and a restaurant with an extraordinary variety of food that is sure to please every palate. King Buffet Chinese Restaurant will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You’ll...
APOPKA, FL
allears.net

A NEW Disney Springs Hotel is Now Open

The Drury Plaza Hotel near Disney Springs has officially opened!. This highly anticipated new hotel has opened its doors to Orlando and beyond. If you’re looking to stay somewhere brand-new, you might just want to check this place out! We are sure that potential Disney guests will also appreciate having another option for an off-site hotel, especially one so close to Disney Springs.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos opens first Florida location at Orlando's Waterford Lakes

There's a new entrant to a crowded taco field in Orlando. Barrio Tacos, a chain based in Cleveland, Ohio, has this week opened the doors to a location in Waterford Lakes. The new restaurant, adorned with Day of the Dead-inspired designs and artwork, is one of 18 Barrio Tacos locations that include spots in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. “Barrios Tacos is a great addition to Waterford Lakes Town Center,” said Lynda Glinski, General Manager, Waterford Lakes Town Center, in a press statement. “The new location has already created buzz with their unique style and extensive menu for families, college students, and those looking for a different taco experience within the market.” Barrio's menu features build-your-own tacos, plenty of queso and multiple margaritas. There will also be a brunch menu available on weekends.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Google releases Local Year in Search roundup for 2022

Each and every year, Google looks back at the moments and trends that made that year unique and special in its Year in Search roundup. This year the top trending search globally was “Wordle,” as the popular five-letter guessing game became a daily ritual almost as popular as having a cup of coffee when you wake up.
ORLANDO, FL
abccolumbia.com

Price hikes take effect at Disney World

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Hello Kitty pop-up will roll into Orlando's Florida Mall this weekend

The Hello Kitty pop-up truck is returning to Orlando yet again this weekend, bringing a bevy of limited edition merchandise depicting Hello Kitty and her cutesy pals just in time for some frenzied holiday shopping. The pop-up truck will be parked right outside the Mall's Crayola Experience from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, laden with "limited edition" goods. [location-1] Some of the collectibles promised include branded  lunchboxes, T-shirts, totes, enamel pins, plush toys of all sizes and even...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
ORLANDO, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!

Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando makes list of best cities in the world

ORLANDO, Fla. — We all have different reasons why we love The City Beautiful and because of that, the 40th best city in the world goes to Orlando, according to a 2023 report. And Orlando was at the top of the list from all of Florida. Whether you're visiting...
ORLANDO, FL
floridaescape.com

Foxtail Coffee in West Winter Garden

Foxtail Coffee, West Winter Garden is located on West Colonial Drive. This location is equipped with a convenient drive-thru and also offers plenty of indoor/outdoor seating, for all of your Foxtail favorites. Plan a visit soon as they have something for everyone. Located close to Avant Concierge Urology: Sijo J....
WINTER GARDEN, FL

