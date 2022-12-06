Read full article on original website
Locally-Owned and Operated Coffee Shop to Debut in Ocoee
"We figured this area could use something a little different than the chains that are already here.”
Fat Paulie's Wicked Awesome Eatery builds customer base with scratch cooking
Simple food, but done right. That's what restaurant owners Paulie and Meghan Bevacqua strived for when they opened Fat Paulie's Wicked Awesome Eatery in Ormond Beach. Whether their customers are ordering their award-winning clam chowder or their meatball parm, the Bevacquas aim to provide fresh food made from scratch, and since opening five months ago, they have built a loyal customer base because of it.
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
King Buffet Chinese Restaurant has been a local favorite for over 15 years
There are three good reasons to celebrate the holidays at King Buffet Chinese Restaurant: less work in the kitchen, more spontaneity, and a restaurant with an extraordinary variety of food that is sure to please every palate. King Buffet Chinese Restaurant will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You’ll...
World Food Trucks Kissimmee park celebrates Navidad with Hispanic-inspired dishes
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Navidad is here and World Food Trucks, one of the nation’s largest permanent food truck parks, is adding sazón to this holiday season with free, weekly events throughout December and early January featuring live music, a variety of festive Hispanic-inspired dishes and free entertainment for the entire family.
Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location
The shop has been opened since 1948
A NEW Disney Springs Hotel is Now Open
The Drury Plaza Hotel near Disney Springs has officially opened!. This highly anticipated new hotel has opened its doors to Orlando and beyond. If you’re looking to stay somewhere brand-new, you might just want to check this place out! We are sure that potential Disney guests will also appreciate having another option for an off-site hotel, especially one so close to Disney Springs.
A 'Jaws' inspired burger joint will open near Universal Studios in April
Just when you thought it was safe to get back in the water...
Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos opens first Florida location at Orlando's Waterford Lakes
There's a new entrant to a crowded taco field in Orlando. Barrio Tacos, a chain based in Cleveland, Ohio, has this week opened the doors to a location in Waterford Lakes. The new restaurant, adorned with Day of the Dead-inspired designs and artwork, is one of 18 Barrio Tacos locations that include spots in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. “Barrios Tacos is a great addition to Waterford Lakes Town Center,” said Lynda Glinski, General Manager, Waterford Lakes Town Center, in a press statement. “The new location has already created buzz with their unique style and extensive menu for families, college students, and those looking for a different taco experience within the market.” Barrio's menu features build-your-own tacos, plenty of queso and multiple margaritas. There will also be a brunch menu available on weekends.
Google releases Local Year in Search roundup for 2022
Each and every year, Google looks back at the moments and trends that made that year unique and special in its Year in Search roundup. This year the top trending search globally was “Wordle,” as the popular five-letter guessing game became a daily ritual almost as popular as having a cup of coffee when you wake up.
Photos: Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando
Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando. (Publix Super Markets /Publix Super Markets)
Price hikes take effect at Disney World
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
Famous Toastery Planning Significant Central Florida Expansion
Mr. Gustaffon states that the goal is to develop 25 units by the end of 2024, with ambitions for up to 80 locations across Florida over the decade.
The Hello Kitty pop-up will roll into Orlando's Florida Mall this weekend
The Hello Kitty pop-up truck is returning to Orlando yet again this weekend, bringing a bevy of limited edition merchandise depicting Hello Kitty and her cutesy pals just in time for some frenzied holiday shopping. The pop-up truck will be parked right outside the Mall's Crayola Experience from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, laden with "limited edition" goods. [location-1] Some of the collectibles promised include branded lunchboxes, T-shirts, totes, enamel pins, plush toys of all sizes and even...
What to know about Orlando International Airport
To help make your entire process at MCO as smooth as possible, we’ve created a guide that covers everything from gates and parking to details on the airport’s 140+ nonstop flights.
SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
Locally Owned and Operated Bar and Grill to Open in Merritt Island
“It will be all kinds of food, with a focus on fast food—a mix and match of Indian and American food,” Co-Owner Chetankumar Patel tells What Now Orlando.
Orlando makes list of best cities in the world
ORLANDO, Fla. — We all have different reasons why we love The City Beautiful and because of that, the 40th best city in the world goes to Orlando, according to a 2023 report. And Orlando was at the top of the list from all of Florida. Whether you're visiting...
Foxtail Coffee in West Winter Garden
Foxtail Coffee, West Winter Garden is located on West Colonial Drive. This location is equipped with a convenient drive-thru and also offers plenty of indoor/outdoor seating, for all of your Foxtail favorites. Plan a visit soon as they have something for everyone. Located close to Avant Concierge Urology: Sijo J....
