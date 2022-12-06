Read full article on original website
IGN
Secret Room Locations
Two Secret Rooms in The Callisto Protocol contain the truth about the Black Iron Prison outbreak and Callisto's nature. You'll need to access them both to completely solve the mystery of Kallipolis and obtain The Commonality achievement. Secret Room Locations. The Commonality achievement/trophy requirements are connected to the audio logs...
IGN
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
IGN
Stun Baton
Buh-bye Crowbar, hello Stun Baton. As you progress through the Outbreak chapter, you will come across a Security Control Room. Jacob will automatically pick up the Stun Baton from the slain officer on the floor. The Stun Baton becomes your primary melee weapon after looting it.
IGN
Stolen Treasures 1 - Ankh
This Artifact is found at the end of the path in The Oarsman. After pulling the chain to move the boat, head down the staircase near the Legendary Chest, then make a U-Turn to the right to find a small passage you can vault through.
IGN
TK4 Riot Shotgun
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the Riot Shotgun, including where to find the Riot Shotgun and all the upgrades for the Riot Shotgun. Where to Find the Riot Gun Location. It only makes sense that your second shotgun in The...
IGN
Fallout 76 - Nuka-World on Tour Official Launch Trailer
The traveling road show, Nuka-World on Tour, has officially set up permanent residence in Appalachia! Head to the fairgrounds in the Ash Heap region to find new Public Events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nukacade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more!
IGN
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
IGN
Genius Invokation Match Types
Genius Invokation is a game mode in Genshin Impact that involves cards that are inspired by the game itself. The characters and NPCs in the game also play Genius Invokation which would then allow you to challenge them to matches. These matches are played in rounds and will only end after all of the character cards are defeated.
IGN
Genshin Yaoyao Release Date and Details
Yaoyao is an upcoming Genshin Impact character. She's the young disciple of Madame Ping, and also assistant to Ganyu. Yaoyao is widely beloved for her caring and warm personality. She carries an adepti treasure called Yuegui with her at all times, which helps protect her from danger. Here's everything we...
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Video Review
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reviewed by Stella Chung on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Building on the already rock-solid foundation of the original Warzone, Warzone 2.0 is a positive update to Call of Duty’s battle royale mode, even with few drawbacks of its own. Its new map isn’t the most exciting outside of being the biggest ever brought to Warzone, but great additions like proximity chat and an updated ping system change things up and bring new life to the struggle for survival. And while adding backpacks as lootable gear may have slowed down looting in general, the new take on the Gulag creates some memorable moments if you can convince your fellow prisoners to team up against a common enemy for the greater good. And, as an added bonus, the new DMZ extraction mode revitalizes Warzone by appealing to people who might not want to sweat through full battle royale matches every time, but still want to level weapons and get a quick taste of that fight for survival.
IGN
GRP (Gravity Restraint Projector)
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the GRP, including where to find the GRP and all the upgrades for the GRP. The GRP is a "handy" little tool you pick up off the corpse of a Black Iron Prison officer as you traverse Ward 03 during the Aftermath chapter. Keep an eye out for the body of an officer lying prone on a gurney in Ward 03. It is automatically equipped after looting.
IGN
For Honor - Official Year 6 Season 4: Shattered Fates Launch Trailer
The final season of For Honor's Year 6, Shattered Foes, kicks off on December 15, 2022. Watch the launch trailer for the upcoming Shattered Foes season, inspired by Arabian legends. The forthcoming season will bring a new map realization, new Hero Skin for the Black Prior, new battle pass and battle bundled, the Frost Wind Nights events, and will feature the return of the Testing Grounds on December 22 focusing on the Jormungandr Hero.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
