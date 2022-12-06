Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reviewed by Stella Chung on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Building on the already rock-solid foundation of the original Warzone, Warzone 2.0 is a positive update to Call of Duty’s battle royale mode, even with few drawbacks of its own. Its new map isn’t the most exciting outside of being the biggest ever brought to Warzone, but great additions like proximity chat and an updated ping system change things up and bring new life to the struggle for survival. And while adding backpacks as lootable gear may have slowed down looting in general, the new take on the Gulag creates some memorable moments if you can convince your fellow prisoners to team up against a common enemy for the greater good. And, as an added bonus, the new DMZ extraction mode revitalizes Warzone by appealing to people who might not want to sweat through full battle royale matches every time, but still want to level weapons and get a quick taste of that fight for survival.

3 HOURS AGO