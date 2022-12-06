Read full article on original website
Polygon
Destiny 2’s latest Lightfall trailer shows off more of the mysterious Neomuna
At The Game Awards 2022, Bungie showed up with its latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, the long-running MMO’s next expansion. This is the second year in a row that a major Destiny 2 expansion trailer has debuted at the TGAs, with The Witch Queen trailer preceding it last year. The trailer comes just a few days after Bungie released its latest season, Season of the Seraph, which will conclude with Destiny 2: Lightfall’s release on Feb. 28, 2023.
IGN
Dragon Age: Absolution - Season 1 Video Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Alyssa Mora. Complex characters and compelling story beats make Dragon Age: Absolution a memorable installment in the fantasy franchise, but the series’ bite-size length and deep entrenchment in game lore often get in its own way. However, as a whole it’s still a wildly good time that fans of the games are definitely sure to enjoy. Fight scenes are expertly choreographed and the ensemble shines.
IGN
TK4 Riot Shotgun
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the Riot Shotgun, including where to find the Riot Shotgun and all the upgrades for the Riot Shotgun. Where to Find the Riot Gun Location. It only makes sense that your second shotgun in The...
IGN
Niflheim - Collectibles, Secrets, and Region Guides
Niflheim is one of the Nine Realms you can visit in God of War Ragnarok, but contains only a small sample of places you can explore during your adventures. Despite this, it does contain some valuable things to find. You automatically gain access to this realm once you use the Mystic Gateway outside of Sindri's House. This page contains an overview of all of Niflheim's regions, including collectible locations, side quests, secrets, and optional boss fights in the realm.
IGN
Lower Wildwoods - Lore 1 - Winter-Man
This Rune Read is found as you follow Atreus to the ruined temple during God of War Ragnarok's opening quest, Surviving Fimbulwinter. Just after sliding down the zipline and fighting off some enemies, slip through the small, bramble-covered gap and you'll encounter your first Hel-Raider Scout. Defeat them and the Rune Read will be to the right of the icy cliff you have to climb up.
IGN
Genius Invokation Match Types
Genius Invokation is a game mode in Genshin Impact that involves cards that are inspired by the game itself. The characters and NPCs in the game also play Genius Invokation which would then allow you to challenge them to matches. These matches are played in rounds and will only end after all of the character cards are defeated.
IGN
Tactical Pistol
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the Tactical Pistol, including where to find the Tactical Pistol and all the upgrades for the Tactical Pistol. Where to Find the Tactical Pistol Schematic. The Tactical Pistol Schematic can be found while exploring the...
IGN
Fallout 76 - Nuka-World on Tour Official Launch Trailer
The traveling road show, Nuka-World on Tour, has officially set up permanent residence in Appalachia! Head to the fairgrounds in the Ash Heap region to find new Public Events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nukacade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more!
IGN
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
IGN
GRP (Gravity Restraint Projector)
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the GRP, including where to find the GRP and all the upgrades for the GRP. The GRP is a "handy" little tool you pick up off the corpse of a Black Iron Prison officer as you traverse Ward 03 during the Aftermath chapter. Keep an eye out for the body of an officer lying prone on a gurney in Ward 03. It is automatically equipped after looting.
The Verge
Vampire Survivors might finally be getting vampires in new expansion
Despite the name, Vampire Survivors currently doesn’t have any vampires among its 41 playable characters and hordes of enemies, but that could change with the game’s first DLC expansion. On the Steam page for the newly announced expansion, Legacy of the Moonspell, developer Poncle is hinting that we might finally see vampires in the game.
progameguides.com
Earthblade jumps and fights its way into 2024
Earthblade is the long-awaited follow-up to Celeste and Towerfall, titles by developer Extremely OK Games. Both titles were critically acclaimed thanks to their tight gameplay and, in the case of Celeste, fantastic story. Earthblade received a new trailer during The Games Awards 2022 hosted by Geoff Keighley Games Awards 2022...
How To Stop Your Game From Crashing In Marvel's Midnight Suns
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" has everyone raving, but it's not without its flaws. The game, which came from the development team's work on "XCOM 2," was received relatively well. However, players are experiencing major crashes that prevent some gamers from saving and claiming new heroes. Reddit u/gregck4959plays explained that every time...
This Strand-infused Destiny 2 Lightfall trailer absolutely whips
The Game Awards gave us a better look at the new Strand subclasses coming in Lightfall
IGN
Diablo 4 Arrives in June 2023
Blizzard has announced that Diablo 4 will launch on June 6, 2023, with a public beta coming beforehand. Players who preorder Diablo 4 will gain open beta early access. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the 2023 release date was finally narrowed down as Blizzard confirmed the June date for its first take on an open world version of the action-RPG series.
Polygon
Vampire Survivors gets surprise launch on mobile
Surprise indie hit Vampire Survivors was quietly released on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play Store on Thursday. The went game was spotted on both stores before the mobile launch was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday night. Vampire Survivors is free on both platforms and...
IGN
Pokemon Go Sizes
Discover your favorite Pokemon in a whole different size! Starting on December 8, 2022, you might encounter XXS and XXL Pokemon out in the wild. You can keep track of the smallest and largest Pokemon you catch with the new size record feature in the Pokedex. How will your Pokemon measure up?
IGN
For Honor - Official Year 6 Season 4: Shattered Fates Launch Trailer
The final season of For Honor's Year 6, Shattered Foes, kicks off on December 15, 2022. Watch the launch trailer for the upcoming Shattered Foes season, inspired by Arabian legends. The forthcoming season will bring a new map realization, new Hero Skin for the Black Prior, new battle pass and battle bundled, the Frost Wind Nights events, and will feature the return of the Testing Grounds on December 22 focusing on the Jormungandr Hero.
game-news24.com
Darkness: A new pre-alpha trailer was released
Michael Deckert | 09.12.2022 2:35 p.m. The first trailer for Dune: Awakening, presented last August, was in the show at The Games Awards 2022. This is from a pre-alpha and shows the future survival survival-mom in the game engine. The new sign of the life of the survival MMO Dune...
