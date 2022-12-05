Read full article on original website
Orlando weather: Comfortable and warm before weekend cool front arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 82 degrees. Mostly sunny and pleasant weather today. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. BEACHES:. The high rip current risk...
Orlando weather: Cool night for Central Florida with warm days ahead
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 61 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: Mostly sunny and pleasant weather. Expect dry skies, and if you head to the beach, rip currents will be an issue as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk.
Orlando weather: Dangerous rip currents continue at Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Today's high: 81 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: Mostly sunny and pleasant weather returns on Thursday. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be an issue along the beaches as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk.
Tropical disturbance to bring big swells, rip currents to Florida beaches
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A tropical disturbance that formed in the Atlantic days after hurricane season ended is expected to have some impacts on Florida beaches. An area of low pressure is located east-southeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center says that its chances for developing into a subtropical or tropical storm are decreasing, now just 30-percent over the next five days.
Chances increase for tropical disturbance to possibly become named storm: How it could impact Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chances have increased for a rare December tropical disturbance to possibly become our next named storm – days after the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that the area of low pressure is located several hundred miles northeast of the...
Holiday Lights: Check out these very merry Christmas houses in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Ditzel, Potter, and Cecchetti families.
Rare December tropical disturbance could become subtropical storm Owen; impacts to Florida possible
ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of further development for a tropical disturbance that formed days after the end of hurricane season have increased, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. The system is currently located several hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development...
FOX 35 Coffee Break: Foxtail Coffee in Winter Park
The FOX 35 team is at Foxtail Coffee in Winter Park buying viewers their first cup to start the day. But did you know you can also get a really good meal there?
Holiday Lights: 3 Christmas homes you can't miss in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Harkleroad, Arnold, and June families.
Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'
This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family.
Archaeologist to study mystery debris unearthed by hurricane on Florida beach
After Hurricane Nicole washed the sand away from the beaches in Volusia County, it unearthed something. Though, right now, no one is quite sure what it exactly what unearthed. An archaeologist will begin studying the debris to figure out what it is.
Epic Universe: Aerial view of Universal's latest theme park coming in 2025
SKYFOX flew over construction of Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. Executives said on Monday during a conference that the theme park is still on track to open in 2025.
Mystery debris found on Florida beach believed to be shipwreck remains from 1800s
The mystery debris found along a Florida beach is likely shipwreck remains dating back to the 1800s, according to state archaeologists visiting the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday. The debris appeared along the Volusia County beach a couple of weeks ago after part of the beach was washed away following Hurricane Nicole.
Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive
The holidays are right around the corner and FOX 35's Care Force has once again teamed up with the Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive to help Central Florida families – and children – make their holiday season a bit brighter, merrier, and less stressful. Mayor Jerry Demings spoke with FOX 35 about which toys are most in need.
Viral video of coyote attack sparks concerns in Winter Park
Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. People on Westchester Avenue in Winter Park said coyotes are familiar guests there.
Cocoa kicker making impact in first year, helps team to state
The Cocoa Tigers have plenty of state championship experience. But Friday will be starting kicker, Mao Saito's first time playing on the big stage.
Porch pirate targets man in Altamonte Springs
'Tis the season for porch pirates. According to Security.org, one out of four people has had a package stolen in the past three months.
Gary Sinise Foundation brings families of fallen military heroes to Disney World on 'Snowball Express'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Children of fallen military service members are getting an early Christmas vacation to Walt Disney World thanks to actor Gary Sinise. About 2,000 family members from across the country were flown to Orlando aboard the 'Snowball Express' to enjoy a five-day stay at Disney World. The Gary Sinise Foundation partners with American Airlines to donate the flights so families don't have to pay a penny.
Hurricane Ian recovery: Florida steers $25 million into building efforts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced that the state will be putting $25 million toward an effort to help purchase building materials for homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. The destructive hurricane walloped Southwest Florida and other areas after it came ashore Sept. 28, making temporary housing an...
Orlando Woman says she was robbed in Thornton Park by 2 wearing ski masks
The Orlando Police Department is investigating a reported robbery in Thornton Park. The victim claims that she was leaving a bar when two people in masks grabbed her purse.
