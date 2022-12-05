ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wogx.com

Orlando weather: Comfortable and warm before weekend cool front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 82 degrees. Mostly sunny and pleasant weather today. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. BEACHES:. The high rip current risk...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando weather: Cool night for Central Florida with warm days ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 61 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: Mostly sunny and pleasant weather. Expect dry skies, and if you head to the beach, rip currents will be an issue as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando weather: Dangerous rip currents continue at Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Today's high: 81 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: Mostly sunny and pleasant weather returns on Thursday. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be an issue along the beaches as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Tropical disturbance to bring big swells, rip currents to Florida beaches

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A tropical disturbance that formed in the Atlantic days after hurricane season ended is expected to have some impacts on Florida beaches. An area of low pressure is located east-southeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center says that its chances for developing into a subtropical or tropical storm are decreasing, now just 30-percent over the next five days.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Rare December tropical disturbance could become subtropical storm Owen; impacts to Florida possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of further development for a tropical disturbance that formed days after the end of hurricane season have increased, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. The system is currently located several hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'

This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive

The holidays are right around the corner and FOX 35's Care Force has once again teamed up with the Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive to help Central Florida families – and children – make their holiday season a bit brighter, merrier, and less stressful. Mayor Jerry Demings spoke with FOX 35 about which toys are most in need.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Viral video of coyote attack sparks concerns in Winter Park

Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. People on Westchester Avenue in Winter Park said coyotes are familiar guests there.
WINTER PARK, FL
wogx.com

Gary Sinise Foundation brings families of fallen military heroes to Disney World on 'Snowball Express'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Children of fallen military service members are getting an early Christmas vacation to Walt Disney World thanks to actor Gary Sinise. About 2,000 family members from across the country were flown to Orlando aboard the 'Snowball Express' to enjoy a five-day stay at Disney World. The Gary Sinise Foundation partners with American Airlines to donate the flights so families don't have to pay a penny.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Hurricane Ian recovery: Florida steers $25 million into building efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced that the state will be putting $25 million toward an effort to help purchase building materials for homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. The destructive hurricane walloped Southwest Florida and other areas after it came ashore Sept. 28, making temporary housing an...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy