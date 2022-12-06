Read full article on original website
owegopennysaver.com
Letter: ‘Indian’ names and mascots
James Baldwin, the Senior Deputy Commissioner for Education Policy at the New York State Education Department, recently directed that districts have to change the “Indian” names of their sports teams. Owego is supposedly the “Coolest Small Town in America”, but the comments against the directive and the false blaming of Governor Kathy Hochul, Democrats, and Liberals refute that.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Student misconduct on Late Nite buses is indicative of larger social unrest
For two weekends in a row this September, the Binghamton University Student Association shut down its Late Nite Off-Campus College Transport (OCCT) service, which offers nighttime transportation between campus and the Downtown area on Friday and Saturday nights, as a result of students acting aggressively toward bus drivers. I was shocked when I heard this news. I became even more disgusted when similar incidents occurred again on Halloween weekend, with students now antagonizing police officers at bus stops in addition to student bus drivers, after the bus line had only just reopened weeks before. My initial thoughts were — what’s wrong with people?
cnycentral.com
They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts
Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’
Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach
Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
orangefizz.net
Star Syracuse Players Release Cryptic Tweets Following Tony White’s Departure
The heart and soul of Syracuse’s miraculous three-year defensive turnaround is gone. Nebraska poached Tony White from SU yesterday and its left the program in an unstable state. The Orange’s 3-3-5 system was nothing short of terrific since 2020 when White arrived from Arizona State. The defensive guru was nominated as a finalist for assistant of the year in college football and with good reason. White has directed three different top-20 defense despite a rotating cast of characters, injuries, and even though the roster didn’t really fit his scheme very well.
wrvo.org
Cazenovia leaders plan for community change following Cazenovia College closing
When Cazenovia College closes in the spring, the Village of Cazenovia will lose part of its community. Bill Zupan, the Town of Cazenovia supervisor, said the college's closure came as a shock. "I always expected that they could pull a rabbit out of their hat or a white knight would...
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Marc Molinaro announces senior staff hires
Today, Congressman elect Marc Molinaro announced his senior staff hires.
whcuradio.com
Joly addresses Ithaca Common Council, responds to allegations of racism
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly says he has been slandered by members of the Common Council. Last night at the Common Council meeting, Joly spoke out. Joly, who was appointed last week by Mayor-elect Laura Lewis to become the city’s permanent police chief, also...
Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction. The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based […]
Hunter Busted Shooting 2 Bucks Thanks to His Wife’s Post on Social Media
What started as a congratulation, turned into a police confrontation real quick. Upstate New York hunters have been excited this year to go out every morning for hunting season. Though the weather has been inconsistent, it hasn't stopped them from doing what they love. While sometimes hunters might spend an...
Syracuse man who tried to rape SU student in cemetery worried he’ll be a target in prison
Syracuse, NY — A year ago, registered sex offender Kenneth Kaufman refused to plead guilty to the attempted rape of a Syracuse University student in Oakwood Cemetery. On Wednesday, Kaufman changed his mind and accepted a 15-year prison sentence for the attack.
Orange Weekly: Would Dino Babers leave Syracuse for Purdue? SU-Georgetown set to renew rivalry (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers being linked to another job and the renewal of a storied rivalry were among the topics on the docket for a new episode of “Orange Weekly” presented by Crouse Health. First, syracuse.com’s Emily Leiker joins Brent Axe to discuss...
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
SUNY Upstate takes back Syracuse land 10 years after failed deal with Cor Development
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York State has finally regained control over eight acres of prime land near downtown Syracuse, 10 years after agreeing to a no-bid development deal that went nowhere. SUNY Upstate Medical University recently settled a lawsuit with private company Cor Development to reassert public ownership of...
Jason Beck Promoted to Offensive Coordinator
According to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Syracuse football has already replaced Robert Anae as offensive coordinator. Jason Beck, who was the quarterbacks coach this past season, is expected to lead the Orange offense moving forward according to the report. This is much needed ...
whsjohnnygreen.org
Potters Farm to Fork: Little Diner With Big Flavor
Potters Farm to Fork is a little diner in Port Byron, New York. It used to be Brenda’s, but new people own it now. Potters is owned by Brian Potter. Potters looks like a small little place but it is way bigger than most people think. From the outside, it looks pretty small, but in reality, it’s not. Inside, Potters is pretty and well put together.
How to watch Syracuse soccer vs. Creighton: NCAA championship semifinal time, TV, live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team is off to the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship tournament, where it will meet the unranked Creighton Bluejays in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, December 9 (12/9/2022). The game is at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU, which can...
Former Waverly Rec. Director Misappropriated Funds
The former recreation director in the Village of Waverly admits he altered and destroyed Village Recreation League documents to cover up his misappropriation of funds. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office has announced that 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to official misconduct, confessing he misappropriated $16,525 in village funds. He has been sentenced to one year conditional discharge and has paid restitution.
