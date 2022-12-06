Horror photos show chaotic scene of destruction after Oklahoma plane crash killed three in fiery accident

HORRIFIC photos show the chaotic scene of a fiery plane crash that killed at least three people on Monday.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department wrote on Twitter that there was a plane crash near NW. 23 and Cimarron Rd around 9.27pm.

At least three people are dead following a fiery plane crash in Oklahoma Credit: AP

The victims have been identified by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Credit: KFOR

The plane crashed on C.E. Page Airport property Credit: KFOR

There was a small aircraft on fire and grass fire reported, they said.

The incident occurred on C.E. Page Airport property.

By 10.20pm that day, fire officials said three were dead, and the fire had been put out.

In the Twitter statement, OCFD said they are sending "Prayers for the families of those involved."

The victims have been identified as 53-year-old Christopher Lamb, who was the pilot, and two passengers David Lamb, 78, and Gage Prough, 28.

KOCO reports that officials are currently using drones with infrared technology to ensure there are no more victims in the area.

According to the airport website, it is owned by the City of Oklahoma City, and operates two runways.

It is 15 miles from the city center.

The airport holds 100 planes, including "including medium size business jets, turbo props, single engine trainers, ultralights and experimental aircraft," the website said.

