ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Horror photos show chaotic scene of destruction after Oklahoma plane crash killed three in fiery accident

By Leah Chiappino, Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

HORRIFIC photos show the chaotic scene of a fiery plane crash that killed at least three people on Monday.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department wrote on Twitter that there was a plane crash near NW. 23 and Cimarron Rd around 9.27pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ty6x9_0jYjjAkq00
At least three people are dead following a fiery plane crash in Oklahoma Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsDrS_0jYjjAkq00
The victims have been identified by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Credit: KFOR
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQ08D_0jYjjAkq00
The plane crashed on C.E. Page Airport property Credit: KFOR

There was a small aircraft on fire and grass fire reported, they said.

The incident occurred on C.E. Page Airport property.

By 10.20pm that day, fire officials said three were dead, and the fire had been put out.

In the Twitter statement, OCFD said they are sending "Prayers for the families of those involved."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIK5Q_0jYjjAkq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoCr0_0jYjjAkq00

The victims have been identified as 53-year-old Christopher Lamb, who was the pilot, and two passengers David Lamb, 78, and Gage Prough, 28.

KOCO reports that officials are currently using drones with infrared technology to ensure there are no more victims in the area.

According to the airport website, it is owned by the City of Oklahoma City, and operates two runways.

It is 15 miles from the city center.

The airport holds 100 planes, including "including medium size business jets, turbo props, single engine trainers, ultralights and experimental aircraft," the website said.

The U.S. Sun reached out to the FAA, C.E. Page Airport, and the OCFD for comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Two people shot during altercation in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCPD reported a Bricktown shooting near Wanda Jackson Way and Reno Ave. Two people were shot and transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries are currently unknown. OKCPD stated the shooting stemmed from a possible group disturbance leading to weapons being drawn. The scene of the shooting is still under […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Norman Bakery Owner Dies In Cleveland County Jail, Community Mourns

The community of Norman mourns the loss of a beloved business owner. Norman Police say 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett died Thursday inside the Cleveland County Jail. Friends of Shannon Hanchett say she was a long time mental health advocate and worked in the industry for years before finally fulfilling her dream of opening a cookie cottage.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

At least 3 dead after plane crash in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — At least three people are dead after a plane crash in Canadian County. On Monday night, crews responded to Northwest 23rd Street and Cimarron Road where a plane had crashed. In a tweet, the Oklahoma City Fire Department (OKCFD) said a small aircraft was on fire and a grass fire was reported.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
okctalk.com

Operators of Cowboy Ranch evicted

Over the last few years, Jeff Rogers of Rogers Concepts & Consulting in Oklahoma City opened nearly a dozen new restaurants and bars in quick succession. Now the biggest of them all, the massive Cowboy Ranch in the former Bricktown Events Center, has been closed due to eviction for non-payment of rent. The Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deleted after a court ruled this week that the operators were to vacate by 11 AM today (Thursday 12/8).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One person killed after crash on NW 39th Expressway and West I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- OHP has confirmed a one vehicle fatality on NW 39th Expressway and West I-44 in Oklahoma City early Saturday morning. Investigators arrived to the scene with the person dead on arrival. The age of the victim is around their 30s. Identification of the person has yet to be determined. The cause of […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
906K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy