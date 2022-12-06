Read full article on original website
Trotwood hosting Christmas decor competition for residents
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- This Christmas season, the City of Trotwood is holding an outdoor holiday light contest for residents. Residents are urged to decorate their homes for the holiday season and then send in photos of their beautiful decor to Chwheeler@trotwood.org. Name, contact information, and address for the resident...
Scene75 featured in 'The 10 Best Indoor Amusement Parks in the U.S.'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Scene75 Entertainment Center located at 6196 Poe Ave., has just been featured in “The 10 Best Indoor Amusement Parks in the U.S.” by U.S. News. Alongside major names in entertainment like Nickelodeon Universe at The Mall of America, Scene75 is praised for possessing one of the largest indoor roller coasters in the state of Ohio, a two-story carousel and 10 other thrilling offerings.
Dayton 2023 budget approved after an emotional long special meeting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- After disagreeing over the city budget for 2023, Dayton city leaders have reach an agreement. A special Dayton City Commission meeting went on for hours with the commissioners, mayor, and community members voicing their concerns. Dayton Mayor Jeffery J. Mims Jr. and City Manager Shelley Dickstein...
Historic District getting into the holiday spirit and neighbors want you to join!
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - It's the season of family traditions and a local favorite in Dayton is the St. Anne’s Hill “A Dickens of a Christmas: Holiday Home Tour”. The official tour is sold out but not to worry, you can still come out over the weekend and walk around the historic district.
FOP President responds to the City of Dayton potential government shutdown
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A city government shutdown could happen after an estimated $190 million 2023 city budget didn’t pass in last night's Dayton City Commission meeting. If this budget doesn’t pass, it could have a massive impact on city workers, like police officers and firefighters. The Fraternal...
At least one injured in shooting on N. Dixie Drive and Hillsdale Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are on the scene of a shooting at North Dixie Drive and East Hillsdale Ave. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says one victim was shot in the abdomen, and has been transported to Grandview Medical Center. The suspect is said to be driving in a...
More showers today with cooler weekend on tap
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Temperatures will be near or above average the next few days with a chance of showers today. Showers in the evening and overnight Friday will give way to mostly cloudy skies later tonight. Saturday it's possible for a stray shower/drizzle across the region but many if not all will stay dry.
32nd Annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service being held on Dec. 12
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Friday that the annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 12, this year. The service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, on the corner of First and Perry Streets in downtown Dayton at...
Two Dayton city commissioners outline their opposition to the city budget
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two Dayton city commissioners held a news conference on Friday to give their side of the budget impasse, which threatens to shut down city services in the new year. Commissioners Shenise Turner-Sloss and Darryl Fairchild said the budget didn't address their priorities. Turner-Sloss said she didn't...
Dayton City Commission holds special meeting to discuss 2023 budget
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A special Dayton City Commission meeting with the 2023 budget resolution on the agenda ended after approximately three hours of discussion. After hearing from commissioners and public comments totaling 20 people, Dayton City Commission approved the topics from the special meeting. The commission had until Wednesday...
City government shutdown looms as budget battle rages
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In Dayton, a city government shutdown looms after the estimated $190 million 2023 city budget did not pass. Commissioners Matt Joseph, Chris Shaw, and Mayor Mims say it’s important to get the budget passed. Commissioners Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss said last night they want...
Springfield kindergartener who beat cancer rings bell at Dayton Children's
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Aeryn Miller, a Kenwood Elementary School kindergartener, completed her chemotherapy on Friday, December 9, after a battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Aeryn was diagnosed in 2020, and her mother says that her journey started out poorly with a grim diagnosis. "She was seizing badly and had...
Reports of shots fired and a large fight at Meadowdale High School
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are on scene at Meadowdale High School after reports of shots fired and a large fight, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. There are no injuries reported at this time, but dispatch says that two shell casings were found on the ground. Dayton Police are...
Wright State University holds fall commencement
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Nearly 1,157 students are to graduate at fall commencement ceremonies at Wright State University. The graduates will join more than 120,000 alumni who are making a difference throughout Raider Country, all over Ohio, across the nation and around the world. A ceremony for graduate students was...
Springfield NAACP hosts 'Your Voice Youth Summit' on gun violence
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield NAACP and Springfield City School District hosted a youth summit on gun violence at Springfield High School on Thursday evening. The ‘Your Voice Youth Summit’ is a teen-led conversation about gun violence, its impact and how to keep peace in the community. Anyone could attend the event, but high school students in Springfield and Clark County were highly encouraged to attend.
Dick Church Jr., former mayor of Miamisburg, has died at 81
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) - Dick Church Jr., who was the longest serving mayor in the history Miamisburg (28 years) has passed. Mr. Church was a retired local business owner when he first entered public office as a member of Miamisburg City Council in 1988. Four years later, he ran for mayor and defeated the incumbent by 27 votes. He retired in 2019.
1 woman dead, 3 hospitalized after two car crash in Piqua
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) --A two vehicle head-on collision left one woman dead, and hospitalized a man with two children Saturday evening. Troopers from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on U.S. 36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway at about 9:51 p.m., according to a news release.
Public Health urges parents to have children vaccinated for measles
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With 64 cases confirmed in Franklin, Ross, and Richland counties, the measles outbreak in central Ohio is still spreading. Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health advises parents to vaccinate their kids to prevent them from contracting an infection. The measles spreads quickly. Even before they show...
Two separate crashes on I-75 North and South near Benchwood cause traffic delays
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The right and middle lanes of I-75 northbound near the Benchwood exit are shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Three people were injured in the crash and have been transported to Grandview Medical Center....
Woman found dead after being shot in Richmond, Indiana
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- A woman was discovered dead in Richmond early Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Randolph Street at about 4 a.m. on a person being shot. 42-year-old Brandy Jo Fox, of Richmond was found dead by police with...
