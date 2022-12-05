ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the "Dazzling Nights" display.You'll feel like you're stepping into another world where fireflies dance among the clouds surrounding you, and what appears to be glitter glistens among the tall trees."We love walking through. It's like these magical fairies," says Lisa Williams of Robinson, who walked through the display with her young daughter.Each stop along the two miles of meandering pathways is unique...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO